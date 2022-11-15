Desserts Pies Tarts Butter Tart Recipes Apple Walnut Canadian Butter Tarts Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos After Poutine, Canadian butter tarts are Canada's second greatest culinary invention. This is an apple-infused twist on a traditional Canadian butter tart. These have a wonderful texture and flavor and are a perfect small dessert. By Chef John Chef John Twitter John Mitzewich — aka Chef John — has produced more than 1,500 cooking videos for Allrecipes. He's the actor, director, and screenwriter whose hands and voice confidently walk you through techniques. Chef John has been teaching viewers how to cook on his YouTube channel Food Wishes since 2007 earning 953M views and 4.25M subscribers. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on November 15, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 30 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Bake Time: 20 mins Cool Time: 10 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 10 mins Servings: 12 Yield: 12 tarts Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients cooking spray flour for dusting 1 pound prepared pie crust 2 cups apple juice ¾ cup packed brown sugar 6 tablespoons unsalted butter 1 large egg 1 tablespoon whipping cream ½ teaspoon vanilla extract 1 pinch salt ½ cup chopped walnuts Directions Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly spray a muffin tin with cooking spray. Dust a work surface with flour and roll out pie dough to a thickness of about 1/8 inch. Cut out 12 circles using a 4-inch round pastry cutter, Transfer dough into lightly sprayed muffin tin. Press the dough gently into the bottom and sides. Refrigerate while you prepare the filling. Add apple juice into a saucepan and simmer over medium-high heat until it has reduced to 3 or 4 tablespoons of apple syrup. Set aside. Place brown sugar into a bowl and pour apple syrup on top of the sugar. Add melted butter, egg, cream, vanilla, and salt. Whisk until filling is liquid and smooth. Pull pastry out of the fridge. Divide walnuts evenly on top of the bottom of the tart shells. Pour filling on top about 2/3 full. Tap the pan to smooth out filling. Bake in the preheated oven until crust is cooked through and the filling is bubbly, about 20 minutes. Let cool for about 10 minutes then remove from the muffin tins and serve at room temperature. Chef John Cook's Notes: Any homemade or store-bought pie crust dough will work. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 344 Calories 22g Fat 35g Carbs 4g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 344 % Daily Value * Total Fat 22g 28% Saturated Fat 7g 37% Cholesterol 33mg 11% Sodium 208mg 9% Total Carbohydrate 35g 13% Dietary Fiber 2g 6% Protein 4g Potassium 120mg 3% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Apple Walnut Canadian Butter Tarts