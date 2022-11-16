Pumpkin Sage Pasta

This pasta dish gives all the coziness of fall in a simple dish.

Recipe by thedailygourmet
Published on November 16, 2022
Pumpkin Sage Pasta
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • 1 medium shallot, thinly sliced

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

  • ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (Optional)

  • 8 chopped fresh sage leaves

  • 1 cup 2% milk

  • ½ cup half-and-half

  • 1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree

  • 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground white pepper

  • ¼ teaspoon chili powder

  • 8 ounces gemelli pasta, cooked and drained

Directions

  1. Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add shallot, garlic, and red pepper flakes. Cook, stirring occasionally, until shallots are crispy, about 5 minutes. Add sage, and cook for 30 seconds, being careful so sage doesn't burn. Remove mixture to a paper towel lined tray.

  2. Add milk, half-and-half, pumpkin, salt, pepper, and chili powder to the same pan. Cook and stir over medium heat until a smooth, creamy sauce forms, about 2 minutes. Cook until thoroughly heated through.

  3. Divide cooked gemelli pasta amongst 4 plates. Top with pumpkin sauce and sprinkle reserved shallot mixture on top.

Cook's Note:

You can use chicken broth instead of half and half, but adjust the salt.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

352 Calories
10g Fat
57g Carbs
12g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 352
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 10g 12%
Saturated Fat 4g 19%
Cholesterol 16mg 5%
Sodium 787mg 34%
Total Carbohydrate 57g 21%
Dietary Fiber 5g 19%
Protein 12g
Potassium 508mg 11%

