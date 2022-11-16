Recipes Pasta and Noodles Pumpkin Sage Pasta Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This pasta dish gives all the coziness of fall in a simple dish. Recipe by thedailygourmet Published on November 16, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 medium shallot, thinly sliced 2 cloves garlic, minced ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (Optional) 8 chopped fresh sage leaves 1 cup 2% milk ½ cup half-and-half 1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste ½ teaspoon freshly ground white pepper ¼ teaspoon chili powder 8 ounces gemelli pasta, cooked and drained Directions Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add shallot, garlic, and red pepper flakes. Cook, stirring occasionally, until shallots are crispy, about 5 minutes. Add sage, and cook for 30 seconds, being careful so sage doesn't burn. Remove mixture to a paper towel lined tray. Add milk, half-and-half, pumpkin, salt, pepper, and chili powder to the same pan. Cook and stir over medium heat until a smooth, creamy sauce forms, about 2 minutes. Cook until thoroughly heated through. Divide cooked gemelli pasta amongst 4 plates. Top with pumpkin sauce and sprinkle reserved shallot mixture on top. Cook's Note: You can use chicken broth instead of half and half, but adjust the salt. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 352 Calories 10g Fat 57g Carbs 12g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 352 % Daily Value * Total Fat 10g 12% Saturated Fat 4g 19% Cholesterol 16mg 5% Sodium 787mg 34% Total Carbohydrate 57g 21% Dietary Fiber 5g 19% Protein 12g Potassium 508mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Pumpkin Sage Pasta