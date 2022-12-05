Recipes Desserts Candy Recipes Chocolate Candy Recipes Christmas Rocky Road Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Give your rocky road a holiday twist with this white chocolate and peppermint version! Recipe by Kim Published on December 5, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 5 mins Cool Time: 1 hrs Total Time: 1 hrs 20 mins Servings: 25 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 ½ cups mini marshmallows ¾ cup chopped pecans ¼ cup crushed peppermint candies, plus more for topping ¼ cup holiday sprinkles, plus extra for topping 12 ounces white chocolate, chopped 3 tablespoons unsalted butter 1 tablespoon light corn syrup ¼ teaspoon salt 1 ½ teaspoons peppermint extract 1 teaspoon vanilla extract Directions Line an 8x8 inch pan with enough parchment paper to have overhang on all sides. Mix together mini marshmallows, pecans, crushed peppermint candies, and sprinkles in a large bowl. Add white chocolate, butter, corn syrup, and salt to a microwave-safe bowl. Place into the microwave and cook at 50% power for 1 to 2 minutes, stopping to stir every 30 seconds, until chocolate is melted. Working quickly, mix peppermint and vanilla extracts into the melted white chocolate, then immediately pour over the marshmallow mixture, stirring to coat. Pour mixture into the prepared pan and smooth into an even layer. Sprinkle reserved crushed peppermint candies and holiday sprinkles over the top and gently press to adhere. Place pan into the fridge to allow chocolate to harden, about 1 hour. Remove pan from fridge. Use edges of parchment to lift rocky road out of the pan. Cut into 25 pieces. Keep extras stored in an air tight container. Cook's Notes: Make sure to work quickly after melting the chocolate, as it will begin to set almost immediately. I recommend using real white chocolate versus white chocolate baking chips. The chips have a tendency to seize up, and do not always melt smoothly. To help with cutting the rocky road, run a knife under hot water for several seconds, then wipe dry before cutting. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 149 Calories 9g Fat 17g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 25 Calories 149 % Daily Value * Total Fat 9g 11% Saturated Fat 4g 19% Cholesterol 7mg 2% Sodium 40mg 2% Total Carbohydrate 17g 6% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 1g Potassium 60mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Christmas Rocky Road