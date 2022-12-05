Christmas Rocky Road

Line an 8x8 inch pan with enough parchment paper to have overhang on all sides. Mix together mini marshmallows, pecans, crushed peppermint candies, and sprinkles in a large bowl. Add white chocolate, butter, corn syrup, and salt to a microwave-safe bowl. Place into the microwave and cook at 50% power for 1 to 2 minutes, stopping to stir every 30 seconds, until chocolate is melted. Working quickly, mix peppermint and vanilla extracts into the melted white chocolate, then immediately pour over the marshmallow mixture, stirring to coat. Pour mixture into the prepared pan and smooth into an even layer. Sprinkle reserved crushed peppermint candies and holiday sprinkles over the top and gently press to adhere. Place pan into the fridge to allow chocolate to harden, about 1 hour. Remove pan from fridge. Use edges of parchment to lift rocky road out of the pan. Cut into 25 pieces. Keep extras stored in an air tight container.

Cook's Notes:

Make sure to work quickly after melting the chocolate, as it will begin to set almost immediately. I recommend using real white chocolate versus white chocolate baking chips. The chips have a tendency to seize up, and do not always melt smoothly.

To help with cutting the rocky road, run a knife under hot water for several seconds, then wipe dry before cutting.