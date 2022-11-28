Recipes Appetizers and Snacks Air Fryer Smoked Salmon Wontons Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos These savory little bundles have just five ingredients. While a little time-consuming at first, these come together quickly once you get the hang of them! Perfect as an appetizer for a large crowd. You can also make these ahead of time (see Cook's Notes). Recipe by France C Published on November 28, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 45 mins Cook Time: 5 mins Total Time: 50 mins Servings: 48 Yield: 48 wonton appetizers Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (6 ounce) package cream cheese, softened 3 ounces cold-smoked salmon, finely chopped 1 ½ tablespoons minced capers 1 ½ tablespoons finely minced red onion 48 wonton wrappers water as needed cooking spray Directions Combine cream cheese, salmon, capers, and red onion in a bowl. Fill a second small bowl with water. Working with 6 wonton wrappers at a time, separate them out onto a clean work surface. Place 1 teaspoon of salmon mixture in the center of each wonton. Do not overfill, as the mixture may ooze out. Dip your finger in the bowl of water, and lightly wet the 4 edges of each wonton wrapper. Gently fold in half diagonally to make a triangle, and seal the edges. Try not to leave excess air in the wonton, which can cause them to burst. Lightly wet the bottom of the triangle, and fold the right side over the middle, then the left side, pressing all edges to seal. Set wontons aside, covered with a damp paper towel, while you finish making the remaining wontons. Preheat the air fryer to 330 degrees F (166 degrees C). Generously mist both sides of wontons with cooking spray. Place as many wontons in the air fryer basket as will fit, without overcrowding. Air-fry for 5 minutes, flipping halfway through. Remove to a cooling rack and let cool while you cook the remaining wontons in batches. Best served slightly warm or at room temperature. Cook's Notes: I have assembled these up to 8 hours ahead of time with great results. Place in a single layer, covered with a damp paper towel, inside a sealed container in the fridge until ready to air fry. You can also freeze them uncooked. If cooking them from frozen, let sit at room temperature for 15 minutes, and add 1 minute to cook time. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 38 Calories 1g Fat 5g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 48 Calories 38 % Daily Value * Total Fat 1g 2% Saturated Fat 1g 4% Cholesterol 5mg 2% Sodium 78mg 3% Total Carbohydrate 5g 2% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 1g Potassium 14mg 0% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Air Fryer Smoked Salmon Wontons