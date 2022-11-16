Creamed Leeks

Leeks are often used in soups, but they also make a unique side dish to meat, chicken, and fish. They have a mellow onion flavor, and when served in a creamy sauce seasoned with garlic, nutmeg, and parmesan, they're quite tasty and just a little gourmet.

Recipe by lutzflcat
Published on November 16, 2022
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 3 large leeks

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

  • ½ cup whipping cream

  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

  • sprinkle of freshly-ground nutmeg

  • 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

  1. Trim the leeks and remove the tough outer leaves. Slice the white and light green part into 1/4-inch rings, put them into a large bowl of water and swish gently to remove any dirt or sand; drain in a colander.

  2. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and melt butter. Add leeks and cook until they are just starting to get tender and lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Stir in the garlic and sauté until fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute.

  3. Stir together whipping cream and Dijon mustard and pour into the skillet, stirring until well incorporated. Reduce heat to low and simmer until leeks are tender but still crisp, 6 to 8 minutes (don't overcook). Season with salt and pepper and remove skillet from heat.

  4. Sprinkle with nutmeg and Parmesan cheese; serve immediately

Cook's Note:

If you happen to have a mandolin, it does a great job of quickly slicing the leeks (but use carefully).

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

237 Calories
18g Fat
18g Carbs
3g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 237
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 18g 23%
Saturated Fat 11g 55%
Cholesterol 58mg 19%
Sodium 104mg 5%
Total Carbohydrate 18g 6%
Dietary Fiber 2g 8%
Protein 3g
Potassium 236mg 5%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

