Creamed Leeks

Leeks are often used in soups, but they also make a unique side dish to meat, chicken, and fish. They have a mellow onion flavor, and when served in a creamy sauce seasoned with garlic, nutmeg, and parmesan, they're quite tasty and just a little gourmet.

Recipe by lutzflcat
Published on November 16, 2022

Prep Time: 15 mins
Cook Time: 10 mins
Total Time: 25 mins
Servings: 4

Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

3 large leeks
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 cloves garlic, minced
½ cup whipping cream
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
sprinkle of freshly-ground nutmeg
2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

Trim the leeks and remove the tough outer leaves. Slice the white and light green part into 1/4-inch rings, put them into a large bowl of water and swish gently to remove any dirt or sand; drain in a colander.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and melt butter. Add leeks and cook until they are just starting to get tender and lightly browned, about 2 minutes.

Stir in the garlic and sauté until fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Stir together whipping cream and Dijon mustard and pour into the skillet, stirring until well incorporated. Reduce heat to low and simmer until leeks are tender but still crisp, 6 to 8 minutes (don't overcook).

Season with salt and pepper and remove skillet from heat. Sprinkle with nutmeg and Parmesan cheese; serve immediately

Cook's Note:
If you happen to have a mandolin, it does a great job of quickly slicing the leeks (but use carefully).

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
237 Calories
18g Fat
18g Carbs
3g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 237
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 18g 23%
Saturated Fat 11g 55%
Cholesterol 58mg 19%
Sodium 104mg 5%
Total Carbohydrate 18g 6%
Dietary Fiber 2g 8%
Protein 3g
Potassium 236mg 5%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved