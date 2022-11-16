Recipes Desserts Cookies Meringue Cookies Strawberry Malted Milk Meringues Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Channel Willy Wonka and surprise Santa when you combine two sweet treats. Here, a festive meringue that tastes like a strawberry malt. By Irvin Lin Published on November 16, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 1 hrs Total Time: 1 hrs 20 mins Servings: 90 Yield: 90 meringues Ingredients 3 tablespoons freeze-dried strawberries 5 large egg whites 1 ½ cups sugar 1 dash cream of tartar 2 tablespoons malted milk powder ½ teaspoon vanilla extract red gel food coloring (Optional) Directions Preheat the oven to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C). Fit a large round pastry tip in a pastry bag. Set bag, tip side down, in a large, tall cup and fold edges over cup rim for easy filling. Pulverize freeze-dried strawberries in a food processor. Whisk together egg whites and sugar in a bowl set over a pot of simmering water. Whisk until sugar has dissolved, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Add cream of tartar. Beat with an electric mixer at low speed until mixture starts to foam. Continue beating at high speed until glossy and stiff peaks form (tips stand straight). Fold in strawberry powder, milk powder, and vanilla. Paint stripes of red gel food coloring (if using) inside the pastry bag. Carefully fill pastry bag with meringue mixture. Dot corners of a baking sheet with meringue, then line with parchment paper. (The dots will keep the paper in place.) Pipe quarter-size meringue dollops on the baking sheet, pulling bag straight up and spacing about 1 inch apart. Bake in the preheated oven until meringues are firm and easily peel off the parchment, 60 to 75 minutes. Cook's Note: Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks at room temperature or freeze up to 3 months. I Made It Print Add Your Photo Photos of Strawberry Malted Milk Meringues