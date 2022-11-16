Shortcut Vegetarian Hot Pot Broth

A cozy and infinitely customizable hot pot party takes the edge off winter's chill and gets your guests in on the action. Gather family and friends around simmering broth and a spread of veggies, proteins, and aromatics—all cooked right at the table.

By Marianne Williams
Published on November 16, 2022
looking down at a hot pot of vegetarian broth
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
40 mins
Total Time:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 cups
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon canola oil

  • 8 ounces sliced fresh mushrooms

  • ¾ cup thinly sliced green onion

  • ½ cup sliced ginger

  • 2 ½ teaspoons salt

  • ¾ cup Shaoxing rice wine

  • ½ cup dried shiitake mushrooms

  • 1 (1x4 inch) piece dried kombu (dried kelp)

  • 1 ½ teaspoons date sugar (Optional)

  • 3 quarts low-sodium vegetable broth

  • 1 teaspoon goji berries

  • ¼ cup sliced ginger

Directions

  1. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add fresh mushrooms, green onion, ginger, and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms begin to brown, about 5 minutes. Add rice wine; cook, stirring and scraping browned bits from pan bottom, about 1 minute.

  2. Add dried mushrooms, dried kombu, date sugar, and vegetable broth. Simmer over medium-low heat until reduced by 3 cups, about 40 minutes. Strain and discard solids.

  3. Add goji berries and 1/4 cup sliced ginger to broth. Keep warm, covered, or chill, covered, up to 3 days. (Or freeze in an airtight container up to 3 months.)

  4. Serve broth tableside over a heat source to maintain a rigorous simmer. Cook desired ingredients in broth; serve with condiments.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

158 Calories
2g Fat
27g Carbs
4g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 158
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 2g 3%
Saturated Fat 0g 1%
Sodium 1346mg 59%
Total Carbohydrate 27g 10%
Dietary Fiber 2g 6%
Protein 4g
Potassium 296mg 6%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

