Shortcut Vegetarian Hot Pot Broth Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos A cozy and infinitely customizable hot pot party takes the edge off winter's chill and gets your guests in on the action. Gather family and friends around simmering broth and a spread of veggies, proteins, and aromatics—all cooked right at the table. By Marianne Williams Published on November 16, 2022 Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 40 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 8 Yield: 8 cups Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon canola oil 8 ounces sliced fresh mushrooms ¾ cup thinly sliced green onion ½ cup sliced ginger 2 ½ teaspoons salt ¾ cup Shaoxing rice wine ½ cup dried shiitake mushrooms 1 (1x4 inch) piece dried kombu (dried kelp) 1 ½ teaspoons date sugar (Optional) 3 quarts low-sodium vegetable broth 1 teaspoon goji berries ¼ cup sliced ginger Directions Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add fresh mushrooms, green onion, ginger, and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms begin to brown, about 5 minutes. Add rice wine; cook, stirring and scraping browned bits from pan bottom, about 1 minute. Add dried mushrooms, dried kombu, date sugar, and vegetable broth. Simmer over medium-low heat until reduced by 3 cups, about 40 minutes. Strain and discard solids. Add goji berries and 1/4 cup sliced ginger to broth. Keep warm, covered, or chill, covered, up to 3 days. (Or freeze in an airtight container up to 3 months.) Serve broth tableside over a heat source to maintain a rigorous simmer. Cook desired ingredients in broth; serve with condiments. I Made It Nutrition Facts (per serving) 158 Calories 2g Fat 27g Carbs 4g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 158 % Daily Value * Total Fat 2g 3% Saturated Fat 0g 1% Sodium 1346mg 59% Total Carbohydrate 27g 10% Dietary Fiber 2g 6% Protein 4g Potassium 296mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient.