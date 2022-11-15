Recipes Drinks Recipes Punch Recipes Adult Punch Recipes Oolong, Orange, and Whiskey Punch Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Balanced with orange and a light touch of spice, this punch is whiskey-forward without being overpowering. For a nonalcoholic version, omit the whiskey and add a bigger splash of club soda. By Marianne Williams Published on November 15, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cool Time: 1 hrs Chill Time: 2 hrs Total Time: 3 hrs 15 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 cups water 3 tablespoons sugar 1 (2 inch) cinnamon stick 2 whole star anise 6 oolong tea bags 2 ⅔ cups fresh orange juice 1 ½ cups whiskey 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon) large ice cubes tangerine, sectioned and seeded Directions Bring water to a boil in a saucepan over high heat. Stir in sugar, cinnamon stick, and star anise. Remove from heat and add tea bags. Let steep for 3 minutes (or according to package directions for strongest tea). Remove tea bags. Let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour. Remove and discard cinnamon stick and star anise. Stir together tea mixture, orange juice, whiskey, and lemon juice in a punch bowl or pitcher. Chill until cold, about 2 hours or up to overnight. Garnish with tangerine slices and additional star anise. Ladle into ice-filled glasses. Top each with a tangerine slice. Note Oolong teas vary widely in flavor and can fall somewhere between green and black teas. A fruity or malty oolong is especially nice in this punch, but you can use any tea you enjoy. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 164 Calories 0g Fat 14g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 164 % Daily Value * Total Fat 0g 0% Sodium 4mg 0% Total Carbohydrate 14g 5% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 1g Potassium 175mg 4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Oolong, Orange, and Whiskey Punch