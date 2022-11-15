Oolong, Orange, and Whiskey Punch

Balanced with orange and a light touch of spice, this punch is whiskey-forward without being overpowering. For a nonalcoholic version, omit the whiskey and add a bigger splash of club soda.

By Marianne Williams
Published on November 15, 2022
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cool Time:
1 hrs
Chill Time:
2 hrs
Total Time:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

  • 3 cups water

  • 3 tablespoons sugar

  • 1 (2 inch) cinnamon stick

  • 2 whole star anise

  • 6 oolong tea bags

  • 2 ⅔ cups fresh orange juice

  • 1 ½ cups whiskey

  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

  • large ice cubes

  • tangerine, sectioned and seeded

Directions

  1. Bring water to a boil in a saucepan over high heat. Stir in sugar, cinnamon stick, and star anise. Remove from heat and add tea bags. Let steep for 3 minutes (or according to package directions for strongest tea). Remove tea bags. Let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour. Remove and discard cinnamon stick and star anise.

  2. Stir together tea mixture, orange juice, whiskey, and lemon juice in a punch bowl or pitcher. Chill until cold, about 2 hours or up to overnight.

  3. Garnish with tangerine slices and additional star anise. Ladle into ice-filled glasses. Top each with a tangerine slice.

Note

Oolong teas vary widely in flavor and can fall somewhere between green and black teas. A fruity or malty oolong is especially nice in this punch, but you can use any tea you enjoy.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

164 Calories
0g Fat
14g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 164
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 0g 0%
Sodium 4mg 0%
Total Carbohydrate 14g 5%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Protein 1g
Potassium 175mg 4%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

