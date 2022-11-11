Chef John's Chicken Fricassee

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

A comforting, classic dish of chicken browned and stewed in a creamy mixture of savory ingredients including rendered fat, mushrooms, and white wine.

By
Chef John
Chef John
Chef John

John Mitzewich — aka Chef John — has produced more than 1,500 cooking videos for Allrecipes.  He's the actor, director, and screenwriter whose hands and voice confidently walk you through techniques. Chef John has been teaching viewers how to cook on his YouTube channel Food Wishes since 2007 earning 953M views and 4.25M subscribers.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on November 11, 2022
Prep Time:
30 mins
Cook Time:
1 hrs 20 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
6
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

  • 2 cups thickly sliced fresh mushrooms

  • 1 cup diced yellow onion

  • ½ cup sliced shallots (Optional)

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 1 pinch cayenne

  • 2 teaspoons all-purpose flour

  • 1 ½ cups white wine

  • 6 sprigs thyme

  • 1 cup chicken broth

  • ½ cup heavy cream

Directions

  1. Season chicken thighs with salt on both sides.

  2. Heat vegetable oil in a skillet over medium-high heat and place chicken skin-side-down into the hot oil. Cook until there is a good sear and fat is rendered, about 5 minutes. Flip and cook the other side until seared as well, about 2 minutes. Set aside.

  3. Leave 2 tablespoons of the rendered fat in the pan and add sliced mushrooms. Cook until browned, 5 to 8 minutes. Add onion, shallots, and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Season with pepper and cayenne and stir in flour to thicken the mixture, about 1 minute.

  4. Pour in white wine and cook, stirring, until alcohol has evaporated. Raise the heat to high and keep cooking until sauce has reduced to half, 3 to 5 minutes.

  5. Add chicken broth, thyme, and bay leaf and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-lo and add chicken and any accumulated juices back into the skillet, skin side up. Cover and simmer gently for 45 minutes, turning over thighs halfway through.

  6. Remove lid and turn thighs back to skin side up. Continue to simmer uncovered, basting occasionally, until chicken is tender and sauce reduces even more. If the pan gets dry before the chicken is tender, add some more water or broth.

  7. Add cream and simmer until sauce reaches desired thickness. Heat can be raised to medium to reduce cream faster if chicken is already tender. Sauce can be served thin and runny, or reduced to a thick sauce. Sprinkle with fresh thyme and serve.

    Chicken Fricassee
    Chef John

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

407 Calories
27g Fat
7g Carbs
22g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 407
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 27g 35%
Saturated Fat 10g 50%
Cholesterol 124mg 41%
Sodium 934mg 41%
Total Carbohydrate 7g 3%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Protein 22g
Potassium 431mg 9%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
Chicken Fricassee
62 Ratings
image
Chef John's Chicken Paprikash
56 Ratings
close up view of Chicken a la King garnished with green onions in a white bowl
Chef John's Chicken a la King
70 Ratings
Chef John's Chicken Tikka Masala
545 Ratings
close up view of Chicken Tinga taco garnished with cheese and fresh herbs on a white plate
Chef John's Chicken Tinga
55 Ratings
Chicken Thigh Fricassee with Mushrooms and Rosemary
165 Ratings
image
Chef John's Chicken and Rice Casserole
31 Ratings
Chef John's Chicken and Dumplings
212 Ratings
Chef John's Barbecue Chicken
154 Ratings
close up view of Peanut Curry Chicken in a black bowl with white rice and fresh herbs garnished with sesame seeds
Chef John's Peanut Curry Chicken
571 Ratings
close up view of Salt Roasted Chicken in a roasting pan
Chef John's Salt Roasted Chicken
378 Ratings
close up view of Steak Diane with gravy and a fork on a white plate
Chef John's Steak Diane
87 Ratings
an overhead view of chef john's coq au vin in a cast iron dutch oven.
Chef John's Coq au Vin
757 Ratings
Chef John's Brazilian Feijoada
24 Ratings
close up view of Beef Rendang over white rice, garnished with lime and fresh herbs in a white bowl
Chef John's Beef Rendang
18 Ratings
close up view of Beef Goulash on top of pasta, topped with sour cream and fresh herbs in a white bowl
Chef John's Beef Goulash
493 Ratings