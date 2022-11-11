Recipes Meat and Poultry Chicken Chicken Thigh Recipes Chef John's Chicken Fricassee Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos A comforting, classic dish of chicken browned and stewed in a creamy mixture of savory ingredients including rendered fat, mushrooms, and white wine. By Chef John Chef John Twitter John Mitzewich — aka Chef John — has produced more than 1,500 cooking videos for Allrecipes. He's the actor, director, and screenwriter whose hands and voice confidently walk you through techniques. Chef John has been teaching viewers how to cook on his YouTube channel Food Wishes since 2007 earning 953M views and 4.25M subscribers. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on November 11, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 30 mins Cook Time: 1 hrs 20 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 50 mins Servings: 6 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs 2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste 1 tablespoon vegetable oil 2 cups thickly sliced fresh mushrooms 1 cup diced yellow onion ½ cup sliced shallots (Optional) 2 cloves garlic, minced ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 pinch cayenne 2 teaspoons all-purpose flour 1 ½ cups white wine 6 sprigs thyme 1 cup chicken broth ½ cup heavy cream Directions Season chicken thighs with salt on both sides. Heat vegetable oil in a skillet over medium-high heat and place chicken skin-side-down into the hot oil. Cook until there is a good sear and fat is rendered, about 5 minutes. Flip and cook the other side until seared as well, about 2 minutes. Set aside. Leave 2 tablespoons of the rendered fat in the pan and add sliced mushrooms. Cook until browned, 5 to 8 minutes. Add onion, shallots, and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Season with pepper and cayenne and stir in flour to thicken the mixture, about 1 minute. Pour in white wine and cook, stirring, until alcohol has evaporated. Raise the heat to high and keep cooking until sauce has reduced to half, 3 to 5 minutes. Add chicken broth, thyme, and bay leaf and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-lo and add chicken and any accumulated juices back into the skillet, skin side up. Cover and simmer gently for 45 minutes, turning over thighs halfway through. Remove lid and turn thighs back to skin side up. Continue to simmer uncovered, basting occasionally, until chicken is tender and sauce reduces even more. If the pan gets dry before the chicken is tender, add some more water or broth. Add cream and simmer until sauce reaches desired thickness. Heat can be raised to medium to reduce cream faster if chicken is already tender. Sauce can be served thin and runny, or reduced to a thick sauce. Sprinkle with fresh thyme and serve. Chef John I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 407 Calories 27g Fat 7g Carbs 22g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 407 % Daily Value * Total Fat 27g 35% Saturated Fat 10g 50% Cholesterol 124mg 41% Sodium 934mg 41% Total Carbohydrate 7g 3% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 22g Potassium 431mg 9% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Chef John's Chicken Fricassee