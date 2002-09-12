Florentine Curried Chicken

This recipe is best used with "Miracle Whip Salad Dressing". Curry Powder can be doubled as well as the Paprika for those that like it more spicy. When sprinkling the paprika over the top sprinkle generously as it adds to the flavour. Once the cheese has browned nicely it's done. This is very good prepared a few hours before your guests arrive and just left covered with tin foil in the oven on warm. Also if there leftovers it is still as tasty reheated the next day or can be frozen for another day. If you prefer less fat, then use Campbell's 1/2 the fat cream of chicken soup, monteray jack cheese with 1/2 the fat and light Miracle Whip Salad Dressing. It is just as flavourful with less fat.

Read More