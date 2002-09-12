Florentine Curried Chicken

Spicy, savory, cheesy chicken with a twist, that's the Florentine flavor!

By Carol Henriques

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, thoroughly blend soup, creamy salad dressing, lemon juice, and curry powder.

  • On the bottom of a 9x13 inch dish, spread squeezed spinach evenly. Place chicken on top of spinach. Pour soup mixture over top of chicken so that all is covered, then sprinkle with paprika. Spread cheese over top.

  • Bake for approximately 1 1/2 hours in the preheated oven, until cheese is lightly brown. (You can cover the dish with a piece of foil and leave it in the oven on warm until ready to serve, or it can be made the day before and reheated!)

Per Serving:
487 calories; protein 46.8g; carbohydrates 13.1g; fat 27.6g; cholesterol 129.4mg; sodium 1080.6mg. Full Nutrition
