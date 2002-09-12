Florentine Curried Chicken
Spicy, savory, cheesy chicken with a twist, that's the Florentine flavor!
This recipe is best used with "Miracle Whip Salad Dressing". Curry Powder can be doubled as well as the Paprika for those that like it more spicy. When sprinkling the paprika over the top sprinkle generously as it adds to the flavour. Once the cheese has browned nicely it's done. This is very good prepared a few hours before your guests arrive and just left covered with tin foil in the oven on warm. Also if there leftovers it is still as tasty reheated the next day or can be frozen for another day. If you prefer less fat, then use Campbell's 1/2 the fat cream of chicken soup, monteray jack cheese with 1/2 the fat and light Miracle Whip Salad Dressing. It is just as flavourful with less fat.
Not very flavorful, but what do you expect when the recipe calls for a canned soup as an ingredient?!
This was really yummy. I did it in my crock pot instead and just combined all the ingredients. I also chopped the chicken up and served it over Basmati rice. It was a fast/easy Indian type meal. I will make it again. I omitted the cheese garnish. Fun/easy variation.
This recipe is WONDERFUL. I made it again with some variations (due to what I had on hand) - cream of mushroom soup, curry paste, swiss cheese and some frush mushrooms on top.
I used six chicken breasts and sliced them into 1/4 inch thick pieces that were between 1/2 inch and 2 inches long. It didn't take 1 1/2 hour to cook, only 30 minutes for the chicken, and then I added the cheese which took about 10 minutes to melt. This was/is a really excellent recipe that sneaks spinach into my diet. :-)
My family loves this recipe. I think it has a lot of flavor. My husband didn't like spinach until I made this recipe.
easy recipe, family liked it very much.next time i will add more curry for a little more spice
Nice flavor and tasty. I didn't have creamy dressing so I just used about 1/2 cup of mayo. Added a can of mushrooms to the soup mixture. Instead of breasts I just cut up a few chicken thighs. Used some shredded monterey jack cheese/ cheddar and parmesan cheese instead of all monterey jack. Will make again!
Company for supper...we all loved it...will make again soon...don't add any extra salt...
This is a wonderful recipe! Easy to make and delicious. It's great for having a group over for dinner! Dana Woods
This was good! I have to admit that I didn't expect much given the base was a "cream of" soup but this turned out well! I used only 2 boxes of spinach (it's what I had) plus threw in a box of fresh sliced mushrooms and cooked all day in the crock pot - used about 1/2 the amount of cheese and the low-fat soup, too. Next time I would double the curry and add some pepper flakes to give it more "kick". Overall very good, very easy and everyone loved it!
Absolutely fabulous! This was an extremely tasty, easy chicken dish. This is something that I would bring to a pot luck! I did cut the chicken into smaller pieces to reduce cooking time. Hubby loved it too! Thank you Carol!!
Awesome recipe and very easy! I substituted fresh spinach just because I had some I needed to use up before it went bad -- worked great! I did double the curry and paprika also. I'd eliminate the cheese because you couldn't even taste it or tell it was on there. Also, I'd make rice as there was tons of great sauce and nothing to put it on!
I cut this recipe in half to feed just two of us. It's very rich, so small portions are recommended.
This was my first experience cooking with curry and I became most pleased with the result. Great flavor - I did add about 2 teaspoons of cayenne pepper to go along with the paprika which kicked it up perfectly. I cut my chicken breasts into strips (thirds) so it cut the cooking time down to 45 minutes. I also utilized Miracle Whip.... delicious. Highly recommended for someone new to curry like me!
Oh my goodness was this great! I made 3 chx breasts but used the recipe for 4 of them. I cooked this for 50 minutes and not a minute more and the chx was juicy and extremely easy to cut, almost like butter! My husband's only complaint was it tasted a little salty. I think this was the combination of the regular soup and cheese. Next time I'll buy the low sodium soup and see if that helps. Just so you know I poured on the paprika and was generous with the curry powder adn this just made the recipe. Definitely a keeper!
Considering this is one of those canned food recipes it is pretty darn good! If you like Curry, deffinately add some more.
I got a little scared when I started to put this one together. I'm so glad I saw it through to the end though because it was very tastey. It's nice to make chicken with a diferent flavor then fried. Thanks for the great recipe.
Pretty good if you like curry and spinach. I had no Monterey Jack so I used Swiss instead, which turned out fine. I used curry paste instead of powder, which is stronger so I used less. Paprika really not necessary. I didn't drain the spinach which gave the sauce a thinner texture and served it with the chicken over Basmati. Sauce tastes like a mildly spicy spinach dip. Yum!
A simple and very satisfying dish! Made to serve two, so I only used half of the ingredients except for the curry powder, which I was quite generous with. I used fresh spinach, which I tore and spread over the chicken breasts and then topped with the soup mix, and baked for about 45-50 minutes. I waited to add the cheese until the last 15 minutes, and I popped it all under the broiler for a final minute or two.
this was the first time i've ever cooked with curry and it was awesome--my kids loved the spinach on the bottom--its even good as leftovers.!!!!
This was a great dish. Very flavorful. i love the curry
I thought with the curry added to this recipe that it would be full of taste, but in actual fact it has little taste and is not something I would feed my familly again.
This was a wonderful dish! I'm not a spinach fan so I omitted that. I served over Jasmine rice which was the perfect compliment. Also I suggest adding sauted onions if you like onions. They add a nice flavor. I will definitley be making this meal again!!!!
Delicious! My favorite recipe on this entire website. I wish I could find more curry recipes like this!!! Yummy!! A+++++++++
this was very good. I doubled the lemon & spices. very quick to prepare and had a good flavor.
This recipe was very good! Made just a couple of alterations, but kept it basically the same. I didn't have any spinach so I used broccoli instead and also added some chopped mushrooms. Delish!! We loved the unique taste the curry and paprika gave the recipe. Will definitely make again.
This dish was good, I only wish that I had used more spinach because it really cooks down. Other than that, very nice chicken recipe without much time needed to prep and cook. Side note, I used fresh spinach and freshly grated Gruyere Cheese , which worked well.
This is a delicious recipe. It is full of flavor, not too cheesy, not too runny, just the right amount of curry. It was fast and easy to make. Great when having company. The only change I made was to adjust the serving amount for 4.
I added garlic powder, seasoned salt, black pepper, & onion powder & paired it with basil jasmine steamed rice! It was so tasty!
I had a dinner party last night at my house and made this (as an experiment). Everyone raved about it and kept eating. I took the advice of one of the commenters and doubled the curry and paprika as well as adding just a touch more lemon juice. The curry I used is VERY mild, so it wasn't too spicy. I'm excited to try it again with a different type of curry powder!
Tasted like a dish called chicken divan but with a twist. I cooked chicken first, and it took about 30 minutes in the oven until it got bubbly and heated through.
The whole family liked this including my 5-year old. Although I did double the spices. Next time I will try cutting up the chicken to cut down on cooking time.
This is very very easy to make and quite tasty served over rice. It is also quite versatile I used cream of mushroom soup and sharp cheddar cheese since that is what we had on hand. Also used fat free ranch dressing. Adding more curry certainly works too...can easily double it. As a go to recipe for a large group, you can't really go wrong! A definite keeper!!
LOVE LOVE LOVE this!!! Yummmm!
