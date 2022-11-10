Pecan Pie Cheesecake Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This decadent pecan pie cheesecake is the perfect combo featuring the best of each classic dessert: a smooth, creamy cheesecake with a crunchy pecan topping. Recipe by Amanda Stanfield Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 30 mins Cook Time: 5 mins Bake Time: 55 mins Cool Time: 7 hrs 30 mins Total Time: 9 hrs Servings: 8 Yield: 1 pecan pie cheesecake Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Crust: 1 ½ cups crushed graham crackers ¼ cup finely chopped toasted pecans ¼ cup granulated sugar ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted Filling: 3 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened 2 cups packed light brown sugar 3 large eggs, at room temperature 3 tablespoons sour cream 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt Topping: ½ cup packed light brown sugar 1 tablespoon water 4 tablespoons unsalted butter ½ cup heavy cream 1 tablespoon dark rum ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon ½ teaspoon vanilla extract 1 ¾ cups coarsely chopped toasted pecans Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray; line bottom with a round of parchment paper, and wrap outside of pan with heavy duty aluminum foil. Combine graham cracker crumbs, pecans, sugar, cinnamon, and salt for the crust in a bowl. Stir in melted butter until mixture has a sand-like consistency. Press crumb mixture evenly into the bottom and up the sides of the prepared pan using a flat-bottomed measuring cup or your fingers. Bake in the preheated oven on the center oven rack until lightly browned and fragrant, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven and cool on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C), and place oven rack in lower third position. Meanwhile, combine cream cheese and brown sugar in a food processor and process until smooth and no lumps remain, about 45 seconds, scraping down sides as needed. Add eggs, 1 at a time, pulsing once after each addition. Add sour cream, flour, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt; pulse 2 to 3 times or until combined. Pour batter into cooled crust. Bake in the hot oven at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) on rack in lower third position until center jiggles slightly, 45 to 50 minutes. Turn oven off, prop oven door open slightly, and let cheesecake stand in oven 1 hour. Remove from oven, discard foil, and run a knife around around edge of crust to release from pan (to avoid cracks while cooling). Cover with plastic wrap, and chill at least 6 hours or overnight. For the topping set a a medium nonstick saucepan over low heat. Add sugar in an even layer and cook over low, undisturbed, until warm, about 2 minutes. Add water, and stir constantly until all the sugar is melted, about 45 seconds. Add butter, stirring constantly until butter is melted and incorporated, about 30 seconds. Increase heat to medium; add heavy cream, rum, cinnamon, and vanilla, and cook, stirring constantly, until well combined and slightly thickened, about 2 minutes. Add pecans, stirring until well coated, and remove from heat. Cool until room temperature and thickened, about 30 minutes. Remove cheesecake from refrigerator, and carefully remove from springform pan. Place on a serving platter, and top with cooled pecan pie topping. Serve immediately, or allow cheesecake to soften for 15 minutes before serving. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 1070 Calories 74g Fat 95g Carbs 13g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 1070 % Daily Value * Total Fat 74g 95% Saturated Fat 34g 168% Cholesterol 219mg 73% Sodium 460mg 20% Total Carbohydrate 95g 35% Dietary Fiber 4g 13% Protein 13g Potassium 388mg 8% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Pecan Pie Cheesecake