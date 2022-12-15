Recipes Bread Pastries Cinnamon Roll Recipes Orange Cinnamon Rolls Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos These orange-flavored cinnamon rolls come our wonderfully tender, sweet, and sticky. Covered in a gooey and super sticky orange cream cheese glaze, they are an amazing brunch treat that will make your entire house smell incredibly fragrant. By Nicole Hopper Published on December 15, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 45 mins Stand Time: 10 mins Rise Time: 1 hrs 30 mins Bake Time: 25 mins Total Time: 2 hrs 50 mins Servings: 12 Yield: 12 orange cinnamon rolls Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Dough: ¾ gallon warm whole milk (110 degrees F (43 degrees C)) 1 (.25 ounce) package active dry yeast 1 large egg, at room temperature 1 large egg yolk, at room temperature ½ cup unsalted butter, softened 2 tablespoons honey 1 ½ teaspoons freshly grated orange zest ¼ cup freshly squeezed orange juice 3 ½ cups all-purpose flour, divided, or more as needed 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt cooking spray Filling: ½ cup unsalted butter, softened ½ cup light brown sugar 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon 1 ½ teaspoons freshly grated orange zest Frosting: 4 ounces cream cheese, softened 1 cup powdered sugar 1 tablespoon freshly grated orange zest 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed orange juice ¼ teaspoon kosher salt Directions Pour warmed milk into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment for the dough. Sprinkle yeast evenly over the surface of the milk. Let stand until foamy, 5 to 10 minutes. Add egg and egg yolk, butter, honey, orange zest, and orange juice to the yeast mixture. Beat on low until combined, about 45 seconds. Add 2 cups flour; beat on low until a wet dough forms, about 1 minute. Turn off mixer; switch to the dough hook attachment. Add 1 1/2 cups flour and salt, beat on medium until dough is soft and elastic, 7 to 10 minutes. If necessary, add an additional 1/2 cup flour, tablespoon by tablespoon, using as little as possible to achieve a soft dough. The dough should be quite sticky. Gather dough into a ball and transfer to a large greased bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside to rise at room temperature until doubled in size, about 1 hour. Combine butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, and orange zest for the filling in a bowl. Mix with a spatula until smooth and creamy, about 1 minute. Set aside. Punch down the dough and transfer to a well-floured surface. Roll dough into a large 10 x 18-inches rectangle. Spread the filling over the surface of the dough, leaving a 1/2 inch border along the top long edge. Roll the dough away from you to create a log, and pinch seam to seal. Cut dough log into 12 equal rolls (about 1 1/2 inches wide). Transfer rolls to a greased 13 x 9 inch baking dish. Loosely cover with plastic wrap, and set aside to rise at room temperature until puffy and almost doubled in size, 30 to 45 minutes. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Bake rolls in the preheated oven until golden brown, 22 to 25 minutes. While rolls are baking, prepare the frosting. Combine cream cheese, powdered sugar, orange zest, orange zest, and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat at medium-high speed until very smooth and creamy, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove rolls from oven and transfer to a wire rack. Let cool 2 minutes, then spread frosting evenly over the rolls. Serve warm. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 536 Calories 28g Fat 59g Carbs 14g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 536 % Daily Value * Total Fat 28g 36% Saturated Fat 17g 84% Cholesterol 108mg 36% Sodium 416mg 18% Total Carbohydrate 59g 22% Dietary Fiber 1g 5% Protein 14g Potassium 441mg 9% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Orange Cinnamon Rolls