Orange Cinnamon Rolls

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

These orange-flavored cinnamon rolls come our wonderfully tender, sweet, and sticky. Covered in a gooey and super sticky orange cream cheese glaze, they are an amazing brunch treat that will make your entire house smell incredibly fragrant.

By Nicole Hopper
Published on December 15, 2022
looking down at a single orange cinnamon roll on a plate with remaining in casserole dish behind
Prep Time:
45 mins
Stand Time:
10 mins
Rise Time:
1 hrs 30 mins
Bake Time:
25 mins
Total Time:
2 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 orange cinnamon rolls
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

Dough:

  • ¾ gallon warm whole milk (110 degrees F (43 degrees C))

  • 1 (.25 ounce) package active dry yeast

  • 1 large egg, at room temperature

  • 1 large egg yolk, at room temperature

  • ½ cup unsalted butter, softened

  • 2 tablespoons honey

  • 1 ½ teaspoons freshly grated orange zest

  • ¼ cup freshly squeezed orange juice

  • 3 ½ cups all-purpose flour, divided, or more as needed

  • 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

  • cooking spray

Filling:

  • ½ cup unsalted butter, softened

  • ½ cup light brown sugar

  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

  • 1 ½ teaspoons freshly grated orange zest

Frosting:

  • 4 ounces cream cheese, softened

  • 1 cup powdered sugar

  • 1 tablespoon freshly grated orange zest

  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed orange juice

  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

  1. Pour warmed milk into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment for the dough. Sprinkle yeast evenly over the surface of the milk. Let stand until foamy, 5 to 10 minutes.

  2. Add egg and egg yolk, butter, honey, orange zest, and orange juice to the yeast mixture. Beat on low until combined, about 45 seconds. Add 2 cups flour; beat on low until a wet dough forms, about 1 minute. Turn off mixer; switch to the dough hook attachment. Add 1 1/2 cups flour and salt, beat on medium until dough is soft and elastic, 7 to 10 minutes. If necessary, add an additional 1/2 cup flour, tablespoon by tablespoon, using as little as possible to achieve a soft dough. The dough should be quite sticky. Gather dough into a ball and transfer to a large greased bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside to rise at room temperature until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

  3. Combine butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, and orange zest for the filling in a bowl. Mix with a spatula until smooth and creamy, about 1 minute. Set aside.

  4. Punch down the dough and transfer to a well-floured surface. Roll dough into a large 10 x 18-inches rectangle. Spread the filling over the surface of the dough, leaving a 1/2 inch border along the top long edge. Roll the dough away from you to create a log, and pinch seam to seal. Cut dough log into 12 equal rolls (about 1 1/2 inches wide). Transfer rolls to a greased 13 x 9 inch baking dish. Loosely cover with plastic wrap, and set aside to rise at room temperature until puffy and almost doubled in size, 30 to 45 minutes.

  5. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  6. Bake rolls in the preheated oven until golden brown, 22 to 25 minutes.

  7. While rolls are baking, prepare the frosting. Combine cream cheese, powdered sugar, orange zest, orange zest, and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat at medium-high speed until very smooth and creamy, 2 to 3 minutes.

  8. Remove rolls from oven and transfer to a wire rack. Let cool 2 minutes, then spread frosting evenly over the rolls. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

536 Calories
28g Fat
59g Carbs
14g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 12
Calories 536
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 28g 36%
Saturated Fat 17g 84%
Cholesterol 108mg 36%
Sodium 416mg 18%
Total Carbohydrate 59g 22%
Dietary Fiber 1g 5%
Protein 14g
Potassium 441mg 9%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
low angle looking into a single eggnog cinnamon roll with a piece broken off
Eggnog Cinnamon Rolls
2 Ratings
high angle looking at a single gingerbread cinnamon roll on a plate with the remaining in the casserole dish behind
Gingerbread Cinnamon Rolls
1 Rating
close up on a plate of homemade mini cinnamon rolls
Homemade Mini Cinnamon Rolls
Gluten-Free Crescent Rolls
21 Ratings
Kelsandra's Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls
96 Ratings
pumpkin patch focaccia
Decorated Focaccia Bread
5 Ratings
two golden rolls with white glaze on a plate with a pan of rolls in the background
Squash Cinnamon Rolls
5 Ratings
a low angle view of fresh baked and iced cinnamon rolls sitting on a platter ready to serve.
Quick Cinnamon Rolls
504 Ratings
close up view of Cinnamon Rolls with icing in a round baking dish with a spatula
Easy Cinnamon Rolls
89 Ratings
Mini Cinnamon Rolls
34 Ratings
Cinnamon Rolls
1,762 Ratings
Fluffy Fire House Cinnamon Rolls
2 Ratings
Betty's Famous Cinnamon Rolls
71 Ratings
Mom's Good Cinnamon Rolls
168 Ratings
Ninety-Minute Cinnamon Rolls
2,416 Ratings
Easter Bunny Easter Bread
2 Ratings