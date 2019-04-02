Sheryl's Baked Potatoes

4.3
163 Ratings
  • 5 89
  • 4 49
  • 3 18
  • 2 6
  • 1 1

Not your normal every day baked potato. Potatoes are cut into connected slices before being seasoned and baked. I leave the skin on (it gets crispy and yummy), but this can be made with them peeled also.

Recipe by SHERYL1062

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Slice the potatoes crosswise (the short way) into 1/4 inch slices, leaving about 1/4 inch on the bottom to connect all of the slices. Place into a baking dish, and slightly fan the slices open. Sprinkle with salt and seasoning blend, and drizzle with butter.

  • Bake for 50 minutes in the preheated oven. Sprinkle cheese over the top, and bake for another 10 minutes, or until the cheese has melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 30.1g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 37.7mg; sodium 755.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022