Sheryl's Baked Potatoes
Not your normal every day baked potato. Potatoes are cut into connected slices before being seasoned and baked. I leave the skin on (it gets crispy and yummy), but this can be made with them peeled also.
I wanted to write a review after reading the previous reviewer's rating. I have been making a similar recipe to this for years (you can use whatever seasonings you like) and I leave the skin on. If you are having trouble making the cuts (and it is hard to do), simply hold a wooden spoon handle on the cutting board, next to the potato. (The spoon handle should be on the cutting board on the side closest to you, with the potato laying lengthwise on the other side of the spoon handle, touching it). As you slice through with your knife, the wooden spoon handle will keep you from cutting too deeply and you will get nice, even cuts. The potato fans out a little with some help, but not a lot. Good luck.Read More
This is a very old recipe from the 50's called "Hasselback Potatoes". The way to get the potatoes to fan is to soak them in ice water for a while, then let drain on paper towels. I always peeled them first, since I don't like the taste of skins. Pretty when lightly dusted with Paprika, and finely chopped parlsey.Read More
this is a great recipe. Try stuffing the slots with onion and raw garlic. It comes out beautifully. I found, also, that wrapping the potatos in aluminum foil for the first half of the cooking time helps to keep the inside moist.
This is a great recipe...To the viewrs who had diffiuculty cutting or fanning, You probably didn't have a big enough potato...Try the baking potatos that you buy seperate or else use the bigger ones in the back than the small..The fanning also happenes more when being cooked so where she said "slight" fanning, that's the reason. I sometime put sliced garlic,in between, spice to mood and brush with EVOO and then sprikle grated cheese or shredded cheese at the end... Delish...Thanks for the recipe...
I thought they were quite good! I put two wooden spoons along the sides of the potatoes, so it was very easy to slice evenly and without going all the way thru.
I thought these were great, but cooked mine a little different. An easy way to slice the potato without cutting all the way down is to put a metal skewer (such as you use for shish kabob) the long way through the potato about 1/4 inch up from the bottom, then when you slice down your knife hits the skewer and it stops it. This works great for blooming onions, too. It is almost impossible to fan the potato out, so after cutting it, I cooked it halfway, then took it out, proceeded with the recipe using my own herb blend of rosemary, oregano, and basil, but finished it on the grill wrapped in foil - YUM.
This is a great change from the regular baked potato. I cut the recipe in half and used butter and a bit of olive oil mixed together. You can use whatever blend of seasonings you like. I used a mix of italian seasonings and opted for all parmesan. They bake up nice and crispy.
This was fast and delicious! I was worried that I would cut the potatos all the way through so I taped down 2 wooden skewers (chop sticks would work) to my cutting board and cut the potato in between them. This way I did not have to worry about cutting the potatos all of the way through!
We thought these were great as written. Slightly crispy peels and tender seasoned potato with great presentation. Next time, I will change my seasoning blend I used (McCormick Salt-Free Herb & Garlic), though. It was too garlicy (no fault of the recipe, of course) and we would have preferred not such a strong garlic taste. Timing was spot on for medium-large potatoes (all about the same size). But I agree with the reviewer who used EVOO *AND* butter, as the butter began to burn. I will watch closely if pototoes are on the larger size. Will make these often, trying various seasonings, & with the EVOO AND Butter mix. Thank you for the great recipe!
I loved this recipe! Another great way to serve a potato and topping ideas could be endless! I had no trouble slicing the potato or fanning it out. It was very good tasting and had great eye appeal. I will be making this for my next formal family dinner. I didn't even cook mine in the oven but in the microwave and it took a lot less time!
I was just looking for a faster way to bake a potato, and this worked great! I had no problems cutting the potatoes or fanning them out, though I had rather large potatoes. I used olive oil instead of butter, which worked fine though it did smoke up a bit at first, only used salt, and skipped the cheese step entirely.
Love this recipe! Easy, yummy and I received a chorus of ooohhs and ahhhs when I brought the platter of potatoes to the table. As other reviewers suggest, I used olive oil instead of butter - baked them for 1 1/2 hours. I also used kosher salt - wow, that made a difference! I'm definitely going to make these again.
This is more a question/suggestion than a review. I got the idea from reading complaints and suggestions in other reviews. How about slicing the potato all the way through and then you can baste on your oil/butter and seasonings. Then skewer the potato slices back together and make a little bowl of aluminum foil to set it in while it bakes. Near finish, additional oil and cheese can be added and it is contained in the foil. Just an idea that I think I will try.
I love this way of baking potatoes....I like to put chopsticks on either side of the long way of the potato and that stops the knife from slicing too far. I also find that first rinsing the sliced potato under cool water gets rid of the starches that make the slices stick together while cooking. I microwave about 4 minutes to soften the potato, then I follow the rest of the recipe. By microwaving, you actually cut down on the baking time in the oven.
I made these for dinner tonight. Excellent!! From another reviewer, I put a slice of raw onion & garlic between the slices, which made them open up and fan out. I also wrapped them in foil for half the time and baked without the foil which crisped them up. I also oiled the outside which also helped crisp them up. I will definitely make these again. There are only two of us, but would like to make for company.
Instead of butter or oil and adding spices, I used Wishbone or your favorite bottled italian dressing. Very easy and it is so good! You could even add hot sauce for a real departure.
This is a great recipe. A simple way to cut the potatoes--I purchased 1/4 inch wooden dowls from Hardware Store, place on each side of potato and voila...does not dull knife like metal skewers. I also use dowls or larger sizes for rolling out shortbread and various pastries , etc. Don't forget to soak sliced potatoes in ice water to fan the potatoes after slicing.
Really good alternative to a traditional baked potato, my kids (and I) loved dipping it into ranch dressing and BBQ sauce! Yum!
I made this recipe using very small potatoes because that was all that I had. I sliced the potatoes thinner than in the first picture, and sprinkled them with salt, pepper, a no salt seasoning blend, a little seasoning salt, onion powder and garlic powder and then drizzled them with butter. I baked them 10 minutes less than the recipe called for because they were so small. After baking them for 40 minutes, I took t hem from the oven and sprinkled them with parmesan cheese only because I was out of cheddar cheese and baked them again for another 10 minutes. They were very good but I only wish that the seasonings, butter and cheese had gotten more into the cracks because the inside of the potato was lacking flavor. I will make this recipe again and next time try to fan the potatoes out more maybe by cutting them a little deeper so that the butter, cheese and spices can get inside of the potato.
Using evoo instead of butter was my only change and my S.O. really enjoyed these potatoes. thank you Sheryl!
I have to agree with the people that say this is a waste of time and ingredients...out of 6 potatoes 1 actually did fan...the others either didn't or would bust off trying to separate them even a little.And the taste was nothing remotely special.Sorry-the 1 was "pretty" though.
My favorite potatoes! The suggestion about putting a wooden spoon handle on the cutting board in front on the potato and slicing down until you hit the spoon is a great tip. It works great!
This is now my favorite way to bake potatoes! Even out of the microwave they are great!
I agree with the majority of the reviewers...impossible to cut and fan. I ended up just cutting the potato in slices and layering in baking dish and then proceeding from there with the butter and spices, then bake, and at the end add cheese. Turned out great that way, like a homemade Au Gratin Potato dish sort of.
I found this very tastey but very messy. I put my taters on a cookie sheet and when it came time to put the cheese on, it went everywhere...and smoked up my kitchen pretty well for those last 10 minutes. It was also hard to get the cheese really down in the slices. When I make this next time (which I WILL do), I will create a little tin foil pouch around each potato to capture its cheese. I also found that the larger potatoes I used were slightly underdone...I would go 10 minutes more before adding the cheese. My medium sized potatoes were perfect though.
Try serving with plain yogurt for moisture and zing, instead of sourcream. This is helpful and healthy if your spuds got too dry.
Amazing! Made them for the whole family and adults and kids alike loved them! I used oil and no butter but still delicious and so easy!
A very yummy twist on a baked potato. I had to leave it in the oven for quite a bit longer though... maybe I just used larger potatoes. Still really delicious!
These are also called ladderback potatoes. I insert a bamboo skewer about 1/3 from the bottom of the potato long ways. Then slice the potato down to the stick. I use a nice long russet potato. You can remove the skin or leave it on. I use buttered bread crumbs with herbs of your choice in between the layers and top with a good parmesan cheese. They are a very nice company dish and easy to make.
Loved these... used the "wooden spoon" method of cutting... my potatoes were pretty small... I had plenty of sour cream to add at the table... used some chives with the cheese... reminded me of a cross between baked potatoes and potato skins...
Good recipe, except the timing took WAY longer than advertised. Total cook time for 1 large potato was about 1.5 hours, maybe more. Screwed up my dinner timing. I would suggest slicing the potato very thinly, like a few of the photos indicate, instead of the thick slices shown in the first photo. But yes, when it was finally done, it was delicious.
I LOVED these!!! I would eat them every meal if I knew it wouldn't make me fat! I used Italian seasoning. Thanks for the GREAT recipe!
I use two chop sticks (you know, the ones you get with Chinese take out) on either side of the potato to slice them!
These were great and easy! I had no problem cutting them into slices. I used olive oil instead of butter, as I like it better. I also tucked thinly sliced onion and garlic between the layers- which really helped it fan out nicely. This is a wonderful basic method that could be adapted using different herb, spices, cheeses etc.!
I precooked the whole potatoe (after pricking with a fork) for 3 minutes in the microwave, then cut it using the wooden spoon, fanned it out and added the butter and seasoning, and then finished (about 15 minutes) at 425 in my toaster oven. The skin was so crisp and delicious. I served it with a dollop of fatfree sour cream instead of cheese since I was having fish.
I am glad I halved the recipe. They smelled amazing while baking. However, the end product was hard and tough in some spots while partially uncooked in others. The brand seasoning was not clear, so I used Mrs. Dash as it fit the description. However, I found it "very peppery!!" It was all I could taste. I did use butter with canola oil and reduced fat cheese. I use both in other recipes no problem though. I would consider a smaller potato and don't put them too close to the heat source in the oven. I would also add the seasoning to taste.
This is one of my husband's favorite potato recipes. I call it Toothpick Potatoes because after slicing the potatoes, I insert toothpicks between the slices to keep them separated while I soak them in ice water. We like them with a little herbes de Provence, butter and Parmesan cheese.
WAY too much effort for mediocre results. A waste of time. Sorry.
Pretty good, but I need to bake longer!!! I also drizzled olive oil....yummy
great idea, but didn't love it. cutting the potatoes wasn't the problem - I struggled to get the seasoning and butter (and, later, the cheese) into the pieces.
have made these for years!! another good trick for cutting the potatoes..place the potatoe in a large serving spoon. Then cut down, the spoon will be your guide!
Best baked potatoes I've had!
very good.
Delicious! I added parsley, thyme, garlic powder and a little season salt. Yum!
These turned out really well. I scrubbed the potatoes before slicing, rubbing with butter and sprinkling with seasoning salt & garlic powder. I baked them in foil and at the end just left the foil open and let my cheese bake on. I would try to get more of everything down into the potato next time and use more cheese.
Yummy! Did as another suggested and put sliced onion in each slice! Came out perfect, nice and crispy!
Awesome recipe! I made my own herb blend, of Garlic, coarse salt & pepper, cajun spice, and used parmigana reginana...for last then minutes of cooking! SUPERB!
We really enjoyed this. Used the suggestions of using a spoon as a cutting guide and it worked very well. Omitted the cheese due to dairy intolerance.
These were awesome! I will add to my recipe box and to my potato rotation....
So simple and so delicious. I served with coleslaw and it was a fantastic yummy meal.Thank you
Adifferent twist on baked potatoes when you want to mix things up! Easy to make- the only thing I added was extra cheese. Good recipe
The recipes was sound but the cook times were off... my suggest fanning out the potato in more of a circle to help with the cooking process.
I make these potatoes quite often.I use a large spoon to cut through the potatoes.
Great recipe that I passed on to my mother also.
These were great! My husband loved them, which is always a winner.
delicious! I used olive oil instead of butter and chose asiago, romano and parmesan cheeses instead of cheddar and it was quite yummy. As suggested, I baked longer than 50 minutes as I had a large potato. would definitely make again
Good spin on a traditional baked spud. I couldn't really fan mine out. It pulled apart after it cooked for awhile so I would put half of the butter on in the beginning and the other half of the butter halfway through cooking next time.
Pretty unimpressive taste for all the work you put into them.
I really liked this with the addition of onion slices in between the potato slices. Next time I will try mixing the butter with a little evoo as it did burn and smoke some toward the end of baking.Did have to leave off the cheese as I am on a low salt diet and haven't found any low-salt cheese yet. Also, had a small potato, so I cut the onion slices in half and put the cut side up. Next time I will put the cut side down as the onion charred a little on the ends. Overall, an excellent choice for potatoes.
Everyone loved these! I omitted the seasoning blend and just used the melted butter and salt... then used parmasean to top them off the last few minutes. The crispy sides of each slice made them fantastic and hard to leave alone!
I needed a last minute recipe for baked potatoes for guests and decided to try this out...and turned out great! I did not have the seasoning so next time I will have that on hand which I think would make them taste even better. I baked them in the allotted time but pumped the heat up to 450-475 to ensure they were done in time, which they were. I may try microwating them some beforehand next time and keep the heat down to ensure they are done within an hour. My husband LOVED these and are perfect for a dinner with guests because they look so fancy!
This was a great treat for my family. It not only looks nice but it is fun to eat. I probably added more cheese than the recipe called for, and it was great!
Delicious...however, the potatoes were still a little crunchy even after cooking for 65 minutes. I sprinkled a generous amount of seasoning salt and garlic powder over the potatoes, then drizzled with butter. Cooked them for 60 minutes then sprinkled cooked chopped bacon, chopped green onions and chedder cheese over them. Cooked for an additional 5 minutes and served with sour cream on top. They were very good, although still a little crunchy. I would recommend cooking until you are sure they are completely soft then adding your toppings then cooking an additional 5 minutes.
These were fine, nothing more than a regular baked potato with some seasoning. I won't bother with this again.
Yummy stuff, I used my own salt free seasoning blend and EVOO instead of butter (didn't want butter to burn in the oven). I ended up having to turn the temp down on them to about 375 because the bottoms were burning before they were cooking through. Other than that this is an excellent recipe and we enjoyed them very much. A nice change to a baked potato and has a stunning presentation.
My anti-baked potato eater loves these!! It's been a savior recipe in my house! I generally make these w/garlic-parmesean oven fried chicken for a delightfully cheesy garlic flavored dinner!! So Easy, yet so darn Tasty! Thanks for the idea!!
Delicious.
The kids really liked this one. They were pretty good, but slightly bland in my opinion.
this was a nice change, and cutting them like that gave them an extra umph. Made them for my first dinner for the in-laws. They enjoyed them. Great and simple.
Good recipe. It started to burn so will reduce the temp next time. I will make it again this week.
This was very good!! It was simple and took all of the thought out of eating the potatoes for my boys. I undercooked the potatoes a bit but the flavor was still spot on!!
The potatoes came out really nice. The cutting makes it look special. I had an easy time cutting and fanning, just takes a gentle, patient manipulation.
yummo!
No problems with cutting. Rubbed the potatoes with olive oil and sea salt then wrapped in. You can use any kind of seasoning or filling you want.
These were wonderful. The skin comes out nice and crispy and the middle is soft and cheesy. I switched the butter to olive oil though and they turned out great! Thakns Sheryl!
these are great, we also add bacon bits (real bacon chopped) in between the slices as well for a change up to just potato. :)
I like the idea behind this recipe, but something didn't quite go right for me. It was quite easy and the flavors were good, but the potato seemed undercooked. I will be trying this again!
This is a method of how to cook a different baked potato. You have to use a sharp knife and then cutting the potato is easy. If fanning is difficult for you, you could take a sliver more between cuts and this help make a "fan" out of the potato. Nice different idea for serving a simple potato.
Good alternative to your typical baked potato. Gave it a great flavor. Big Hit!
This was really a good hit at our house.
It turned out very good... I cooked it about 25 mins in the oven added onion and garlic, then cooked about 30 mins. Finished it off in the microwave because the onion and garlic started to burn, then melted the cheese and added more butter. Loved it!!! I need to tweak it a little bit more because I am at a high alt. but I loved it!!!
Very good. To slice easily just place potato on a spoon and the blade will stop before going through the whole way.
I tried this last night. I love the idea and will try stuffing onion or garlic in between slices next time. I used two really large potatos and they weren't cooked thru enough- my fault, not the recipe.:) Thanks!!!!
Easy and tasted great. Did not measure out butter or garlic powder just sprinkled the top and wrapped in the foil. Normally we make these type of potatoes on the grill. They turned out great in the oven as well!
i didnt think these were difficult to cut at all. i used some cheap chopsticks because i didnt want to wreck my wooden spoons w/ cut marks. i added the salt to the butter in a bowl and nuked it for 30 secs then i used a pastry brush to apply it to the potatoes. i covered them in foil and baked for 1 hour and they were perfect. i topped them w/ chili, shredded cheddar, sour cream, and sliced green onions.i will definately make these again. thanks for a cute way to make potatoes.
great way to do baked potatoes. I had no trouble with slicing and fanning the potatoes. I added cheese, butter, salt, oregano,and rosemary. Very good!!! My potatoes were medium sized. I also but them in foil and rubbed olive oil over them. yummy
My husband gave this a 6 on a 5 star scale. I had trouble getting the butter between the flaps, but they spread out nicely once baked.
It is just a baked potato.
Needed a potato recipe that was a bit different. This was very good. Didn't have butter, so I used olive oil. Nice alternative.
this is a great recipe and i've made it for a long time. For some reason it's called Hasselback potatoes...and i use as my cutting guide two chopsticks with the potato lying between... If you have an issue with putting the spices etc between the slices then remember to FAN the potato out after you've made your chopstick guided cuts.
Very easy to make. :) Fanned easily with no issue. Was moist and soft. :) Great Recipe! The topping ideas are endless too!
This recipe sounds pretty good in theory, but I've never had so many problems with such a seemingly simple recipe. It was impossible to cut 1/4" slices, and leave them perfectly attached to a 1/4" at the bottom. I either cut all the way through or over compensated and cut too shallow. When I tried to "fan" the potato, the pieces either broke apart or were too stiff at the bottom to move at all. I finally gave up, added a bunch of garlic salt and olive oil an threw it in the oven hoping for the best. I managed to fan 1/2 of one of the potatoes and it looked pretty, but that's about it. Is there a special tool to do this cutting procedure? I'm a rather good cook, but this recipe stumps me.
My family loved this! It was quick and easy. The hint to use a wooden spoon was ingenious.
To easy,cheap,and good. The hardest part was cleaning and slicing the 20 potatos
What a great idea for getting those yummy flavors baked IN. A little on the dry side so I may wrap them in foil next time.
I changed a couple things. I added a pack of HVR Original Ranch mix to two teaspoons of oil and placed in a sealable bag and marinated the potatoes in the mixture before baking.
I replaced the Cheddar with Mozzarella. Yummy!
A bit more difficult than it seemed. However the end result was sooo good.
awesome!!
