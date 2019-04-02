Sheryl's Baked Potatoes

I made this recipe using very small potatoes because that was all that I had. I sliced the potatoes thinner than in the first picture, and sprinkled them with salt, pepper, a no salt seasoning blend, a little seasoning salt, onion powder and garlic powder and then drizzled them with butter. I baked them 10 minutes less than the recipe called for because they were so small. After baking them for 40 minutes, I took t hem from the oven and sprinkled them with parmesan cheese only because I was out of cheddar cheese and baked them again for another 10 minutes. They were very good but I only wish that the seasonings, butter and cheese had gotten more into the cracks because the inside of the potato was lacking flavor. I will make this recipe again and next time try to fan the potatoes out more maybe by cutting them a little deeper so that the butter, cheese and spices can get inside of the potato.