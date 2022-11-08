Side Dish Sauces and Condiments Salad Dressing Recipes Vinaigrette Dressing Recipes Red Wine Vinaigrette Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Throw all the ingredients into a jar and shake, and you have a tasty vinaigrette that is ready in minutes! For extra tangy flavor, add an extra tablespoon of red wine vinegar. This tastes even better the next day. Also works well as a marinade for chicken. Recipe by France C Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar 1 tablespoon maple syrup 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 1 tablespoon minced shallot (Optional) ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste Directions Combine olive oil, red wine vinegar, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, shallot, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper in a jar with a lid. Shake to combine until mixture is emulsified, about 20 seconds. Adjust salt and pepper, if needed. Cook's Tip: When removing from fridge, let sit at room temperature for 15 minutes to liquify the oil, then give the vinaigrette a good shake. Alternately, you can warm in the microwave for about 10 seconds. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 136 Calories 14g Fat 3g Carbs Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 136 % Daily Value * Total Fat 14g 18% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Sodium 47mg 2% Total Carbohydrate 3g 1% Potassium 13mg 0% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Red Wine Vinaigrette