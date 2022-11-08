Red Wine Vinaigrette

Throw all the ingredients into a jar and shake, and you have a tasty vinaigrette that is ready in minutes! For extra tangy flavor, add an extra tablespoon of red wine vinegar. This tastes even better the next day. Also works well as a marinade for chicken.

Recipe by France C
Prep Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

  • ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

  • 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup

  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot (Optional)

  • ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Combine olive oil, red wine vinegar, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, shallot, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper in a jar with a lid. Shake to combine until mixture is emulsified, about 20 seconds. Adjust salt and pepper, if needed.

Cook's Tip:

When removing from fridge, let sit at room temperature for 15 minutes to liquify the oil, then give the vinaigrette a good shake. Alternately, you can warm in the microwave for about 10 seconds.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

136 Calories
14g Fat
3g Carbs
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 136
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 14g 18%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Sodium 47mg 2%
Total Carbohydrate 3g 1%
Potassium 13mg 0%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

