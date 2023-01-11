Recipes Pasta and Noodles Noodle Recipes Ramen Noodle Recipes Easy Creamy Chicken Ramen Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos A handful of ingredients turns an ordinary package of ramen into a comforting bowl of goodness. Recipe by thedailygourmet Published on January 11, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 1 mins Total Time: 1 mins Servings: 1 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon unsalted butter 2 cloves garlic, minced ½ cup chicken broth ½ cup whipping cream 1 (3 ounce) package ramen noodles (without flavor packet) 1 teaspoon reduced-sodium soy sauce ¼ cup chopped cooked chicken 1 pinch everything bagel seasoning (optional) Directions Melt butter in a heavy skillet over medium heat. Add minced garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add chicken broth, cream, and ramen noodles. Cook, stirring occasionally, until noodles soften, about 3 minutes. Add soy sauce and chopped cooked chicken. Allow to get hot. Serve garnished with everything bagel seasoning if desired. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 958 Calories 73g Fat 56g Carbs 21g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 1 Calories 958 % Daily Value * Total Fat 73g 93% Saturated Fat 42g 212% Cholesterol 223mg 74% Sodium 1208mg 53% Total Carbohydrate 56g 21% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 21g Potassium 189mg 4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Easy Creamy Chicken Ramen