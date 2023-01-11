Easy Creamy Chicken Ramen

A handful of ingredients turns an ordinary package of ramen into a comforting bowl of goodness.

Recipe by thedailygourmet
Published on January 11, 2023
Prep Time:
1 mins
Total Time:
1 mins
Servings:
1
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

  • ½ cup chicken broth

  • ½ cup whipping cream

  • 1 (3 ounce) package ramen noodles (without flavor packet)

  • 1 teaspoon reduced-sodium soy sauce

  • ¼ cup chopped cooked chicken

  • 1 pinch everything bagel seasoning (optional)

Directions

  1. Melt butter in a heavy skillet over medium heat. Add minced garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add chicken broth, cream, and ramen noodles. Cook, stirring occasionally, until noodles soften, about 3 minutes.

  2. Add soy sauce and chopped cooked chicken. Allow to get hot.

  3. Serve garnished with everything bagel seasoning if desired.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

958 Calories
73g Fat
56g Carbs
21g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 1
Calories 958
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 73g 93%
Saturated Fat 42g 212%
Cholesterol 223mg 74%
Sodium 1208mg 53%
Total Carbohydrate 56g 21%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Protein 21g
Potassium 189mg 4%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

