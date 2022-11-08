Mediterranean Grilled Salmon Kabobs

A new interesting take on salmon marinated in tzatziki sauce grilled along with grape tomatoes, green peppers, and red onions.

Recipe by Chef Mo
Prep Time:
30 mins
Cook Time:
15 mins
Marinate Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 kabobs
Ingredients

  • ½ cup tzatziki sauce

  • 1 lemon, zested

  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice

  • 1 pound salmon fillets, cut into 1 inch cubes

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • 1 tablespoon dried oregano

  • 2 medium green bell peppers, cut into 2 inch pieces

  • 1 pint grape tomatoes

  • ½ red onion, cut into wedges

  • ¼ cup feta cheese

  • more tzatziki sauce for serving

Directions

  1. Combine tzatziki sauce, lemon juice, and lemon zest in a bowl. Add salmon, toss to coat, and marinate in the refrigerator for 15 minutes.

  2. Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  3. Combine garlic, oregano, and olive oil in a bowl. Add green peppers, red onions, and grape tomatoes.

  4. Beginning and ending with salmon, thread salmon, grape tomatoes, red onions, and green peppers onto 8 skewers.

  5. Cook salmon skewers on the hot grill until fish is opaque in color, turning every 5 minutes, about 15 minutes total. Top with feta cheese and extra tzatziki sauce.

Cook's Note:

Grill naan to make this whole dish a meal.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

174 Calories
22g Fat
6g Carbs
14g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 174
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 22g 29%
Saturated Fat 3g 14%
Cholesterol 41mg 14%
Sodium 139mg 6%
Total Carbohydrate 6g 2%
Dietary Fiber 1g 5%
Protein 14g
Potassium 370mg 8%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

