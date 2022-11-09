Side Dish Sauces and Condiments Salad Dressing Recipes Vinaigrette Dressing Recipes Homemade Red Wine Vinaigrette Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Why buy store bought salad dressing when you possibly have all the required ingredients at home? This salad dressing is economical and tasty! Make in advance and store in the fridge - I find it takes about 4 days to allow the flavors to develop fully. Recipe by thedailygourmet Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Refrigerate Time: 4 days Total Time: 4 days 5 mins Servings: 9 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil ½ cup red wine vinegar 2 tablespoons lemon juice 1 clove garlic, minced ½ teaspoon dry mustard ½ teaspoon dried minced onion ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika pinch of turmeric (optional) Directions Pour olive oil, red wine vinegar, and lemon juice into a sealable glass jar. Add garlic. Season with dry mustard, dried onion, pepper, salt, paprika, and turmeric. Shake until well combined and refrigerate ideally for 4 days for flavors to meld. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 175 Calories 19g Fat 2g Carbs 0g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 9 Calories 175 % Daily Value * Total Fat 19g 24% Saturated Fat 3g 13% Sodium 54mg 2% Total Carbohydrate 2g 1% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Protein 0g Potassium 23mg 0% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Homemade Red Wine Vinaigrette