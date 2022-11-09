Homemade Red Wine Vinaigrette

Why buy store bought salad dressing when you possibly have all the required ingredients at home? This salad dressing is economical and tasty! Make in advance and store in the fridge - I find it takes about 4 days to allow the flavors to develop fully.

Recipe by thedailygourmet
Homemade Red Wine Vinaigrette
Prep Time:
5 mins
Refrigerate Time:
4 days
Total Time:
4 days 5 mins
Servings:
9
Ingredients

  • ¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil

  • ½ cup red wine vinegar

  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice

  • 1 clove garlic, minced

  • ½ teaspoon dry mustard

  • ½ teaspoon dried minced onion

  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

  • pinch of turmeric (optional)

Directions

  1. Pour olive oil, red wine vinegar, and lemon juice into a sealable glass jar. Add garlic. Season with dry mustard, dried onion, pepper, salt, paprika, and turmeric. Shake until well combined and refrigerate ideally for 4 days for flavors to meld.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

175 Calories
19g Fat
2g Carbs
0g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 9
Calories 175
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 19g 24%
Saturated Fat 3g 13%
Sodium 54mg 2%
Total Carbohydrate 2g 1%
Dietary Fiber 0g 0%
Protein 0g
Potassium 23mg 0%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

