Caldo de Res (Mexican Beef Soup)

WOW! Great soup. I made a double batch for our Cooking club dinner. It was a Mexican theme dinner and had way over 50 people show up. I stayed as close as possible to the recipe but had to make a few changes. I used 20oz of frozen corn instead of cobs. I thought with the small sample bowls the corn on the cob would have been a little unmanageable and used zucchini instead of the chayotes. getting hungry again writing this! I then added about 6 stocks of celery, 3 very large Russet potatoes, half a dozen medium carrots and then added the cabbage. SPICES..... I didn't get too carried away but when I tasted the soup towards the end I felt it just needed something more. I went light on the salt from the beginning just so I could sneak up on it rather than finding out it was too salty. I added about 5 beef bullion cubes (I already had 6 cups of beef broth in the pot) about 2tsps. Chile powder, maybe 1tsps, of cayenne pepper, and about 2 Tbsp. black pepper. It STILL need something. I ended up putting in a tsp of paprika and THAT did it! I should have listened to the one reviewer that said this recipe would fill 8 Aztec warriors. My "doubled" recipe almost filled up my 16qt soup pot!! With over 25 dishes and pupus (Hawaiian for appetizers) there was just too much food! So I ended up bringing almost 2 gallons of soup! Good thing the soup was good and I really love leftovers. I'm sure it will freeze well. I paired this up with some wonderful honey cornbread from this site and got a l