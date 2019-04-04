Caldo de Res (Mexican Beef Soup)

This is an extremely hearty and satisfying soup. The hind shank flavors the broth beautifully as does the marrow in the bones. Garnish with slivered raw onion, lime juice, jalapenos, and more cilantro.

Recipe by LKONIS

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut the meat from the beef bones into about 1/2 inch pieces, leaving some on the bones.

  • Heat a heavy soup pot over medium-high heat until very hot. Add the oil, tilting the pan to coat the bottom. Add the meat and bones, and season with salt and pepper. Cook and stir until thoroughly browned.

  • Add 1 onion, and cook until onion is also lightly browned. Stir in the tomatoes and broth. The liquid should cover the bones by 1/2 inch. If not, add enough water to compensate. Reduce heat to low, and simmer for 1 hour with the lid on loosely. If meat is not tender, continue cooking for another 10 minutes or so.

  • Pour in the water, and return to a simmer. Add the carrot and 1/4 cup cilantro, and cook for 10 minutes, then stir in the potato, corn and chayote. Simmer until vegetables are tender. Push the cabbage wedges into the soup, and cook for about 10 more minutes.

  • Ladle soup into large bowls, including meat vegetables and bones. Garnish with jalapenos, minced onion, and additional cilantro. Squeeze lime juice over all, and serve with radishes.

Editor's Note:

Please note the differences in ingredient amounts and cook time when using the magazine version of this recipe. 

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 25.9g; fat 5.7g; cholesterol 38.7mg; sodium 1134.7mg. Full Nutrition
