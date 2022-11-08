Pumpkin Conchas

Combine flour, pumpkin puree, warm milk, egg yolk, melted butter, sugar, active dry yeast, salt, and vanilla extract in the bowl of a stand mixer with the dough hook attachment. Mix until a smooth, slightly elastic ball forms or knead by hand for about 5 minutes.

Place the dough in a lightly greased mixing bowl, cover, and let rise in a warm place until doubled in size, about 2 hours.

While dough is rising, combine powdered sugar, flour, butter, cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, salt, and vanilla extract in a bowl for the topping. Mix with your hands or a spatula until a moldable dough forms. Mix in orange food coloring if you like.

Divide topping dough into 6 equal portions and shape them into balls; set onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Cover each ball with a sheet of plastic and press down with something flat and heavy (like the bottom of a glass or measuring cup) into a flat circle. Take the tip of a knife and score a pumpkin design into the topping. Place in the refrigerator to allow butter to firm up.

After the dough rises, transfer it onto a work surface and press down to remove the air. Cut into 6 equal portions and roll each portion into a smooth ball. Transfer balls onto a Silpat-lined baking sheet and press down to flatten lightly. Place the topping on top of the dough balls. Allow to proof until doubled in size, about 45 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).