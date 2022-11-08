Pumpkin Conchas

A seasonal twist on this famous Mexican sweet bread that is perfect for breakfast or brunch during pumpkin season.

By
Chef John
John Mitzewich — aka Chef John — has produced more than 1,500 cooking videos for Allrecipes.  He's the actor, director, and screenwriter whose hands and voice confidently walk you through techniques. Chef John has been teaching viewers how to cook on his YouTube channel Food Wishes since 2007 earning 953M views and 4.25M subscribers.

Published on November 8, 2022
Prep Time:
30 mins
Rise Time:
2 hrs 45 mins
Bake Time:
20 mins
Cool Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
3 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 conchas
Ingredients

Dough:

  • 2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

  • ½ cup pumpkin puree

  • ¼ cup warm milk

  • 1 large egg yolk

  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted

  • 2 tablespoons white sugar

  • 1 (.25 ounce) package active dry yeast

  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt

  • teaspoon vanilla extract

Topping:

  • ½ cup powdered sugar

  • ½ cup all-purpose flour

  • 1 pinch kosher salt

  • ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

  • teaspoon ground allspice

  • 1 pinch ground nutmeg

  • teaspoon vanilla extract

  • ¼ cup butter, at room temperature

  • orange food coloring (Optional)

Directions

  1. Combine flour, pumpkin puree, warm milk, egg yolk, melted butter, sugar, active dry yeast, salt, and vanilla extract in the bowl of a stand mixer with the dough hook attachment. Mix until a smooth, slightly elastic ball forms or knead by hand for about 5 minutes.

  2. Place the dough in a lightly greased mixing bowl, cover, and let rise in a warm place until doubled in size, about 2 hours.

  3. While dough is rising, combine powdered sugar, flour, butter, cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, salt, and vanilla extract in a bowl for the topping. Mix with your hands or a spatula until a moldable dough forms. Mix in orange food coloring if you like.

  4. Divide topping dough into 6 equal portions and shape them into balls; set onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Cover each ball with a sheet of plastic and press down with something flat and heavy (like the bottom of a glass or measuring cup) into a flat circle. Take the tip of a knife and score a pumpkin design into the topping. Place in the refrigerator to allow butter to firm up.

  5. After the dough rises, transfer it onto a work surface and press down to remove the air. Cut into 6 equal portions and roll each portion into a smooth ball. Transfer balls onto a Silpat-lined baking sheet and press down to flatten lightly. Place the topping on top of the dough balls. Allow to proof until doubled in size, about 45 minutes.

  6. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  7. Bake in the center of a preheated oven until puffed up and golden, about 20 minutes. Allow to cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.

    Pumpkin Conchas on wire racj
    Chef John

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

393 Calories
13g Fat
61g Carbs
8g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 393
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 13g 17%
Saturated Fat 8g 40%
Cholesterol 66mg 22%
Sodium 445mg 19%
Total Carbohydrate 61g 22%
Dietary Fiber 3g 9%
Protein 8g
Potassium 150mg 3%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

