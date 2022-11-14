Desserts Pies Pumpkin Pie Recipes Canned Pumpkin Pumpkin Pie with Vanilla Meringue Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Michelle Lopez uses "next-level whipped cream" to make her pumpkin pie a showstopper. By Michelle Lopez Michelle Lopez Facebook Instagram Twitter Website Michelle Lopez is the baker, blogger, and food photographer behind the award-winning baking blog, Hummingbird High. She currently lives in Portland, Oregon, and published her first cookbook, Weeknight Baking, in 2019. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on November 14, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 20 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 8 Yield: 1 vanilla meringue pie topping Jump to Nutrition Facts Pumpkin pie is an all-time holiday dessert classic, but maybe it's time for a glow up. For Thanksgiving this year, Allrecipes challenged 5 of our favorite bakers to upgrade our basic pumpkin pie recipe. The rules? The base ingredients needed to stay the same, and the bakers could only use five additional ingredients for their upgrade. Check out the rest of the pumpkin pie recipes from our challenge, here. As a food blogger, I can't resist adding a little showmanship to any recipe. And a quick-and-easy pumpkin pie recipe is the perfect canvas, with its creamy orange-brown filling acting as a blank slate for a delicious, showstopping topping. But sadly, showstoppers (especially sweet ones) take time to make. And on a day like Thanksgiving — which, let's face it, is basically the Super Bowl for food bloggers and home cooks — there's not a lot of time to spare. The obvious choice would be to pair the pumpkin pie with ice cream or whipped cream. Delicious, yes, but not quite showy enough for this food blogger. Because instead, I top my pumpkin pie with vanilla meringue. Why vanilla meringue? Think of it like next-level whipped cream, or even a gourmet marshmallow whip. It's light, airy, and delicately sweet, pairing well with the earthiness and warming spices of the pumpkin pie. I can hear some of you grumbling now. But meringue takes twice as long to make than whipped cream from scratch! That's true. I won't argue with that. But most of the work is done by your stand mixer, allowing you to sneak away to the kitchen to take a breather under the guise of making dessert. In any case, I promise the 15 minutes to make the meringue will be worth it. Why? The trick is to adorn the pie at the table. And then, just like the classic restaurants of yesteryear that torched crème brûlée tableside, fire the meringue in front of your guests too. Ignite a chef's torch over the meringue and watch as the glossy, light-as-air topping toasts dramatically. The room will be filled with a delightful toasted marshmallow smell, as well as the sounds of impressed "oohs!" and "aahs!" from your guests. Allrecipes / Bahareh Niati Ingredients Pumpkin Pie 1 (9 inch) unbaked pie crust 1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk 2 large eggs 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice Vanilla Meringue 1 cup granulated sugar 5 large egg whites ¼ teaspoon cream of tartar 1 pinch kosher salt 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract Directions Follow the directions for making Allrecipes' Simple Pumpkin Pie, then make the meringue. Place the sugar, egg whites, cream of tartar, and salt in the top pan of a double boiler or in a heatproof bowl set over a medium, heavy-bottomed saucepan filled with a few inches of simmering water (be sure the bottom of the bowl does not touch the water). Cook over medium heat, using a heatproof rubber spatula to stir the mixture and scrape the sides of the bowl occasionally, until the sugar is completely melted and the candy thermometer inserted in the center of the mixture reads 160 degrees F (70 degrees C). Immediately pour the mixture into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Whisk on low for 1 minute, then increase the speed to medium-high and whisk for 10 minutes, or until stiff, glossy peaks form and the sides of the bowl should feel cool to touch. Add the vanilla and mix on medium-low speed until combined. Use immediately by scooping the meringue over the pumpkin pie. Use a chef's torch (see foot note) to toast the meringue and serve immediately. Cook's Note: If you don't have a chef's torch, you can also broil the adorned pie in the oven for around 30 seconds to torch the meringue. Just watch it like a hawk or you'll risk overdoing it! I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 261 Calories 9g Fat 40g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 261 % Daily Value * Total Fat 9g 11% Saturated Fat 2g 12% Cholesterol 47mg 16% Sodium 297mg 13% Total Carbohydrate 40g 15% Dietary Fiber 2g 9% Protein 6g Potassium 193mg 4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Pumpkin Pie with Vanilla Meringue