Desserts Pies Pumpkin Pie Recipes Canned Pumpkin Marbled Chocolate Pumpkin Pie Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Vallery Lomas was inspired by her favorite pumpkin loaf for this chocolate-y twist on our basic pumpkin pie. By Vallery Lomas Vallery Lomas Instagram Vallery Lomas was the winner of The Great American Baking Show and her debut cookbook, Life is What You Bake It, Clarkson Potter (2021), was named a year's best cookbook by the Boston Globe, Washington Post, Food Network, and others. She has appeared on CNN, the Today show, Live with Kelly & Ryan, the History Channel, and the Hallmark Channel. Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Vallery attended college and law school in Los Angeles and practiced law in Washington D.C. and New York before becoming a full-time foodie. You can follow her adventures on Instagram @ FoodieInNewYork and YouTube. She has a column with the Wall Street Journal, "The Bakeaway," and is a frequent contributor to the New York Times. Prep Time: 20 mins Bake Time: 50 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 10 mins Servings: 9 Yield: 1 pumpkin pie Jump to Nutrition Facts Pumpkin pie is an all-time holiday dessert classic, but maybe it's time for a glow up. For Thanksgiving this year, Allrecipes challenged 5 of our favorite bakers to upgrade our basic pumpkin pie recipe. The rules? The base ingredients needed to stay the same, and the bakers could only use five additional ingredients for their upgrade. Check out the rest of the pumpkin pie recipes from our challenge, here. When it comes to holiday baking and I'm short on time or kitchen space, I'm always drawn to pumpkin pie. With pumpkin pie, I don't have to pre-cook any ingredients (like sweet potatoes!) or even peel and slice ingredients (apple pie, I'm looking at you!). Instead, I can whip one together in minutes with a store-bought pie shell, canned pumpkin puree, sweetened condensed milk, eggs, and a pumpkin spice blend. But even tried-and-trued holiday favorites can use a little updating, which is what this chocolatey twist on pumpkin pie is! I first discovered the happy union of chocolate and pumpkin when I swirled some chocolate into my favorite pumpkin loaf recipe. The combination was a revelation: The rich dark chocolate added depth to the autumnal pumpkin and pumpkin spice flavors. Hence, the inspiration for adding a marbled chocolate twist to this pumpkin pie recipe. To keep this recipe simple, I melted dark chocolate and stirred it into some of the pie filling. I wanted something visually appealing (hence, the marbling) and that still looked and tasted like pumpkin pie (just with a chocolatey upgrade). Since melted chocolate can be heavy, I added an extra egg for lightness. A word on the chocolate: When developing this recipe, I used 85% cacao dark chocolate. You can use whatever cacao percentage you'd like — just remember the higher the percentage of cacao, the less sweet it is. More important is that the chocolate is good quality chocolate, which will melt easily and incorporate into the pie filling (look for no additives and a higher percentage of cocoa butter than the cheap stuff). Allrecipes / Bahareh Niati Ingredients 2 ounces semisweet chocolate, finely chopped 1 (9 inch) unbaked pie crust 1 (16 ounce) can pumpkin puree 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk 3 large eggs 1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice Directions Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Fit pie crust into a 9-inch pie dish and place it on a baking sheet. Melt the chocolate in the microwave or on the top of a double boiler. To melt the finely-chopped chocolate in the microwave, melt it in a microwave-proof bowl in 30-second intervals, stirring between intervals. Take care not to overheat, which will cause the chocolate to burn and become grainy. Set the melted chocolate aside while preparing the remainder of the pie filling. Combine pumpkin puree, condensed milk, eggs, and pumpkin pie spice in a large bowl; mix until combined. Measure ½ cup of the pumpkin pie filling and stir it into the bowl of melted chocolate until smooth. Pour the remaining pie filling into the pie shell. Dollop the chocolate pie filling on top. Use a toothpick or butter knife to create a marbled effect by swirling in and out of each of the dollops. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and continue to bake until filling is set, 35 to 40 minutes.Remove from the oven, set on a wire rack, and cool completely before serving. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 174 Calories 11g Fat 17g Carbs 4g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 9 Calories 174 % Daily Value * Total Fat 11g 13% Saturated Fat 3g 17% Cholesterol 62mg 21% Sodium 249mg 11% Total Carbohydrate 17g 6% Dietary Fiber 3g 10% Protein 4g Potassium 141mg 3% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved