Pumpkin Pie with Espresso Cream Cheese Swirl

Yossy Arefi was inspired by the classic PSL for her twist on our basic pumpkin pie recipe.

By Yossy Arefi

Published on November 14, 2022

Prep Time: 20 mins
Bake Time: 50 mins
Total Time: 1 hrs 10 mins
Servings: 8
Yield: 1 pumpkin pie

Pumpkin pie is an all-time holiday dessert classic, but maybe it's time for a glow up. For Thanksgiving this year, Allrecipes challenged 5 of our favorite bakers to upgrade our basic pumpkin pie recipe. The rules? The base ingredients needed to stay the same, and the bakers could only use five additional ingredients for their upgrade. Check out the rest of the pumpkin pie recipes from our challenge, here.

When I set out to invent a twist on the classic pumpkin pie, my mind immediately went to a fall classic, the pumpkin spice latte. While I can't say that I've ever actually had a pumpkin spice latte, the scent of warm fall spices and coffee sounded so inviting that I had to give it a try.

First, I had to figure out the best way to approach combining the flavors of warmly spiced pumpkin custard and rich coffee. I started by adding a little bit more pumpkin spice to the pumpkin mixture so the filling could stand up to the coffee flavor. I have my own house blend of pumpkin spice that includes cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, cloves, and cardamom, but any pumpkin spice blend is welcome here.

Once the filling was perfectly spiced, it was time to add that creamy coffee flavor. I contemplated adding a coffee-infused whipped cream to the pie, but that didn't seem quite right. I landed on a dreamy cream cheese swirl, just barely sweetened and spiked with enough espresso powder that it tasted like a milky cup of joe without being totally bitter. It's also super easy to make: All you need to do is whisk up cream cheese with a little sugar, an egg yolk, and espresso powder then swirl that into the pumpkin filling. The extra spice in the pie and the slightly bitter coffee complement each other so well and make this a pie a true holiday star.

Ingredients

Pumpkin Pie Base
1 (9 inch) unbaked pie crust
1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree
1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
2 large eggs
2 ½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1 pinch salt

Espresso Cream Cheese Swirl
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
¾ teaspoon instant espresso powder
1 large egg yolk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 pinch salt

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Fit pie crust into a 9-inch pie dish and place it on a baking sheet.

Combine pumpkin puree, condensed milk, eggs, pumpkin pie spice, and a pinch of salt in a large bowl; mix until combined. Pour into the pie crust, leaving a bit of room at the top.

Combine cream cheese, granulated sugar, espresso powder, egg yolk, vanilla, and a pinch of salt in a medium bowl; whisk until combined and smooth.

Dollop the cream cheese mixture over the pumpkin pie filling then use a toothpick or thin knife to swirl the cream cheese into the pumpkin.

Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and continue to bake until filling is set, 35 to 40 minutes.

Remove from the oven, set on a wire rack, and cool completely before serving.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
221 Calories
14g Fat
19g Carbs
5g Protein