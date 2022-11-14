Pumpkin Tahini Pie

Allstar Kim Shupe's inspiration for this pie came from a very unlikely source: soup!

By
Kim Shupe
Kim Shupe

Kim Shupe is an Allrecipes devotee, and a dedicated Allstar who enjoys all forms of recipe creations. She is a self-taught baker who enjoys experimenting in the kitchen.

Published on November 14, 2022
Pumpkin pie with sesame seeds
Prep Time:
20 mins
Bake Time:
50 mins
Cool Time:
4 hrs
Total Time:
5 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pumpkin pie
Pumpkin pie is an all-time holiday dessert classic, but maybe it's time for a glow up. For Thanksgiving this year, Allrecipes challenged 5 of our favorite bakers to upgrade our basic pumpkin pie recipe. The rules? The base ingredients needed to stay the same, and the bakers could only use five additional ingredients. Check out the rest of the pumpkin pie recipes from our challenge, here.

The inspiration for this pie came from a very unlikely source: soup! After having an incredible savory pumpkin-tahini soup, I became obsessed with this flavor combination. It was all the things: nutty, toasty, creamy, earthy, and just so delicious.

But how would that flavor combo hold up in a dessert? Especially one as classic as pumpkin pie? Would it work? I mean: If pumpkin can dual-wield in both sweet and savory dishes, why can't tahini?

After some trial and error in the kitchen, I discovered that the answer to this is, in fact, a resounding yes! It was all about finding the right amount of tahini vs. pumpkin vs. spice and sweetness in order to not have one ingredient overpower the other. The end result was a pie that was perfectly balanced in both flavor and texture.

And while it's hard to improve on a truly delicious classic like pumpkin pie, this new tahini version sure gives tradition a run for its money. At first glance, the tahini may seem like a strange addition — I mean, it's sesame paste, after all — but when paired with the pumpkin and sweetness of this pie, it provides a whole new level of flavor and complexity that is indescribable.

So, if you're looking for a new and incredible way to make over a very classic dessert, give this Pumpkin Tahini Pie a try. You won't regret it.

Slice of pumpkin pie with sesame seeds
Allrecipes / Bahareh Niati

Ingredients

  • 1 (9 inch) unbaked pie crust

  • 1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree

  • 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

  • 2 large eggs

  • 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

  • ¼ cup tahini

  • ¼ cup heavy cream

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds (Optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  2. Place prepared pie crust onto a baking sheet.

  3. In a bowl, whisk together pumpkin, sweetened condensed milk, eggs, pumpkin pie spice, tahini, heavy cream, vanilla, and salt until smooth and combined. Pour into prepared pie crust.

  4. Place pan into oven and bake for 15 minutes. Reduce oven temp to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and continue baking until pie is set but the middle is still slightly jiggly, 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow pie to cool completely, at least 4 hours.

  5. If desired, garnish with toasted sesame seeds before serving.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

225 Calories
16g Fat
17g Carbs
5g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 225
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 16g 20%
Saturated Fat 5g 24%
Cholesterol 57mg 19%
Sodium 335mg 15%
Total Carbohydrate 17g 6%
Dietary Fiber 3g 11%
Protein 5g
Potassium 183mg 4%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

