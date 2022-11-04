Tiramoussa Semifreddo – Frozen Italian Coffee Dessert

Combine egg yolks, instant dark roast coffee, marsala wine, and sugar in a metal bowl and whisk together until smooth. Place bowl in the top of a double boiler over lightly simmering water. Whisk constantly until mixture thickens and drippings from the whisk form ribbons on the surface that are visible for 1/2 second to 1 second, about 10 minutes. If you are "brave", you can set the bowl directly over medium-low heat and thicken the egg cream that way, but you have to be careful so you don't end up with scrambled eggs. This last method is slightly faster and will take about 6 to 7 minutes. Beat egg whites in a glass, metal, or ceramic bowl until foamy. Gradually add salt and continue to beat until stiff peaks form. Set aside. Beat heavy cream in a chilled glass or metal bowl with an electric mixer until medium-stiff peaks form. Using a spatula, fold in egg yolk mixture until combined. Add half of the egg whites and fold in until combined. Then fold in remaining egg whites until well combined. Transfer mixture into small 4 ounce jam jars and close with lids. Freeze for 4 hours or overnight. Chef John

Cook's Notes:

I used Starbuck's Dark Italian Roast Instant coffee.

The salt amount added to the egg whites is NOT a full "pinch." It is a very small pinch, like a 1/4 of a pinch. May be omitted.

This can be also made by pouring the mixture into a cold, plastic lined loaf pan, and then served by cutting it into slices once frozen.

Shaved chocolate, cookie crumbs, or crushed candy bars can be folded in at the end for a more decadent dessert.