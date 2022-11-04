Recipes Desserts Frozen Dessert Recipes Tiramoussa Semifreddo – Frozen Italian Coffee Dessert Be the first to rate & review! This frozen mouse tastes like Tiramisu and is a decadent, rich dessert that feels airy and light which makes it a great treat to have after a heavy meal. Top with whipped cream, shaved chocolate, or a sprinkle of cocoa. By Chef John Chef John Twitter John Mitzewich — aka Chef John — has produced more than 1,500 cooking videos for Allrecipes. He's the actor, director, and screenwriter whose hands and voice confidently walk you through techniques. Chef John has been teaching viewers how to cook on his YouTube channel Food Wishes since 2007 earning 953M views and 4.25M subscribers. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on November 4, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Freeze Time: 4 hrs Total Time: 4 hrs 30 mins Servings: 10 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 large eggs, separated 2 ½ teaspoons instant dark roast coffee ½ cup white sugar 1 tablespoon marsala wine ¼ pinch salt 1 ¼ cups heavy cream Directions Combine egg yolks, instant dark roast coffee, marsala wine, and sugar in a metal bowl and whisk together until smooth. Place bowl in the top of a double boiler over lightly simmering water. Whisk constantly until mixture thickens and drippings from the whisk form ribbons on the surface that are visible for 1/2 second to 1 second, about 10 minutes. If you are "brave", you can set the bowl directly over medium-low heat and thicken the egg cream that way, but you have to be careful so you don't end up with scrambled eggs. This last method is slightly faster and will take about 6 to 7 minutes. Beat egg whites in a glass, metal, or ceramic bowl until foamy. Gradually add salt and continue to beat until stiff peaks form. Set aside. Beat heavy cream in a chilled glass or metal bowl with an electric mixer until medium-stiff peaks form. Using a spatula, fold in egg yolk mixture until combined. Add half of the egg whites and fold in until combined. Then fold in remaining egg whites until well combined. Transfer mixture into small 4 ounce jam jars and close with lids. Freeze for 4 hours or overnight. Chef John Cook's Notes: I used Starbuck's Dark Italian Roast Instant coffee. The salt amount added to the egg whites is NOT a full "pinch." It is a very small pinch, like a 1/4 of a pinch. May be omitted. This can be also made by pouring the mixture into a cold, plastic lined loaf pan, and then served by cutting it into slices once frozen. Shaved chocolate, cookie crumbs, or crushed candy bars can be folded in at the end for a more decadent dessert. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 173 Calories 13g Fat 11g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 10 Calories 173 % Daily Value * Total Fat 13g 17% Saturated Fat 8g 38% Cholesterol 115mg 38% Sodium 43mg 2% Total Carbohydrate 11g 4% Protein 3g Potassium 58mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Tiramoussa Semifreddo – Frozen Italian Coffee Dessert