Chocolate Eggnog Milkshake

This milkshake is creamy, indulgent, and the perfect holiday treat. Some nice toppings for the whipped cream are grated chocolate, mini chocolate chips, or even a sprinkle of gingersnap crumbs. It can easily be turned into an adult beverage by adding vodka, rum, a shot of Kailua, or Irish cream.

Recipe by lutzflcat
Prep Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 milkshake
Ingredients

  • 1 ½ cups low-fat vanilla ice cream

  • ¾ cup low-fat eggnog

  • 2 tablespoons chocolate syrup, plus more for garnish

  • whipped cream (optional)

Directions

  1. Combine ice cream, eggnog, and 2 tablespoons of chocolate syrup in a blender, and process until well-combined.

  2. Drizzle some chocolate syrup down the sides of the glass in a random pattern, and pour in the milkshake. Top with whipped cream, if desired.

Cook's Note:

Adapt the milkshake consistency to your preference. If you want it thicker, add more ice cream, if you'd like it less thick, add more eggnog, and if you'd like more chocolate flavor, drizzle in more chocolate syrup.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

575 Calories
16g Fat
88g Carbs
19g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 1
Calories 575
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 16g 21%
Saturated Fat 9g 44%
Cholesterol 199mg 66%
Sodium 290mg 13%
Total Carbohydrate 88g 32%
Dietary Fiber 2g 6%
Protein 19g
Potassium 772mg 16%

