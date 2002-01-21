Hawaiian Chicken I

This was given to me by my best friend years ago and is a favorite of our family!

By Barbara Childers

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the chicken breast halves in a dish with the 1 1/2 cups of teriyaki sauce. Cover and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.

  • Preheat a grill for high heat.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Place chicken breasts on grill, and discard marinade. Cook for 8 minutes per side, or until juices run clear. Brush with the remaining teriyaki sauce during the last 5 minutes. When almost done, place one pineapple ring on top of each breast, and brush with melted butter.

  • In a small saucepan over medium heat, mix the brown sugar, soy sauce, pineapple juice, and Worcestershire sauce. Cook, stirring occasionally, until sugar is dissolved. Serve with chicken for dipping!

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
548 calories; protein 32.5g; carbohydrates 63.2g; fat 18.2g; cholesterol 107.9mg; sodium 5830.9mg. Full Nutrition
