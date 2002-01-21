Hawaiian Chicken I

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
548 calories; protein 32.5g; carbohydrates 63.2g; fat 18.2g; cholesterol 107.9mg; sodium 5830.9mg. Full Nutrition
Being from Hawaii it always amuses me that anything with teriyaki sauce and pineapple is automatically labeled "Hawaiian". :-) Seriously, made this the other night and we liked it. It was too much trouble to get the grill going for just my husband and I so I ended up baking the chicken--very tasty. The dipping sauce was wonderful. Definitely making this one again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
05/15/2001
As written I would not make again. It was too bland and had far too much teriyaki sauce. I would sugguest adding some garlic and red pepper to the mix as well. The sauce was somewhat liquidy too.
Great recipe! I put the pineapple rings right on the grill & they were wonderful. This recipe made a ton of sauce, so I used the leftover sauce on chicken thighs baked in the oven. Put it on a large package of thighs at 350 for about 35 minutes. Still had enough sauce leftover to spoon over rice. Delicious! Thanks for the recipe!
I scaled this recipe down because I only had 3 chicken breasts. I marinated the chicken for about 2 hours in the teryaki and then placed it in a shallow glass dish. Then I poured the soy sauce, brown sugar, etc. mixture on top (I also added a little honey and chopped garlic) and baked it at 350 for about 1/2 an hour. I also topped each breast with two pineapple rings. The chicken came out sooooooooo juicy and flavorful! There was plenty of juice leftover, so I served it over rice.
It was pretty good but not great.. the second time I made this i cut the Worcestershire down to 2 tablespoons and upped the brown sugar and the pinapple juice to a cup because I like the extra sweetness..i also added a little cornstarch to thickin it up and poured half of it on the chicken about halfway through baking which turned it into a very nice glaze!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2003
Very good. We changed two things on the dipping sauce 1)cut the soy sauce in half and 2)double the pineapple juice. We served it with grilled corn on the cob and seasoned rice (rice, beef boullion, green onion, pineapple juice, and whatever else you want to throw in). Nice meal. We all had seconds.
We loved this! The dipping sauce made the whole meal! This was such an easy dinner to make for a weeknight. Next time I'm going to grill the pineapple before putting it on the chicken. I highly recommend this to anyone who loves chicken/pineapple combination.
Great! We cut the recipe in half since there is only two of us. Very good dipping sauce and marinade mixture. We brushed the dipping sauce on the chicken and extra pineapple rings at the end of the grilling time and it turned out deliciously! Thanks for this recipe!
BLUMOON
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2002
Yummy! Great easy way to spice up chicken!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/25/2003
This recipe is wonderful! As I live in a condo with no blacony (sigh), BBQing isn't an option, but I'm happy to report this worked wonderfully on my Forman grill! Scaled it to two servings, as I'm a confirmed batchelorette, and can't wait to eat the second breast tomorrow!
I love to "experiment" on friends and pulled this recipe off Allrecipes.com Not only did the meal look and taste like one from a gourmet restaurant, but I've had calls from friends of friends for the recipe. The marinade holds very well and the dipping sauce is superb! Delicious!
It was wwwaaayyy to salty!! I will not try this one again! sorry :(
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
08/11/2005
This is a very tasty chicken recipe. I used 4 chicken cutlets and marinated about 4 hours. For the marinade I used only about 1/2 cup teriyaki sauce, half of the pineapple juice from an 8oz can of pineapple slices, and about 1 tsp garlic powder. After marinating and before grilling, I took the leftover marinade and added about 2 Tbs of soy sauce, 1/4 cup of brown sugar, rest of the pineapple juice, 2 tbs of corn starch and cooked over low heat stirring constantly until marinade thickened and was bubbly (kills any bacteria). I basted my chicken cutlets and pineapple slices with the thickened marinade (omitted melted butter) and grilled both chicken and pineapple slices. After grilling I topped each cutlet with a pineapple slice. Very tasty and tender.
This was a yummy one. I didn't get to grill it, had to cook it in the oven - but it was still good, but not as good as it would have been had I been able to grill it. I love grilled pineapple. Anyway, my chicken was juicy and had a great taste (and I didn't marinate it either). I left out the butter, but added the pineapple rings about 4 minutes before I pulled it out of the oven. For the sauce, I used 1/2 cup brown sugar, soy sauce and pineapple juice, and 3 TBSP. Worcestershire sauce (and I only made 4 chicken breasts too). My family (and I) liked it a lot. My husband has deemed this one a "keeper". Thank You!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/27/2003
This is definitely one of the best recipes that I have ever made. I followed the recipe exactly except I used pineapple chunks instead of rings and grilled the chicken and pineapple separately on my George Forman grill. I served it with steamed Jasmine rice. The only thing I will change next time is reducing the sauce recipe by 1/2 because I had a large amount leftover.
I split the breast and stuffed with crushed pineapple (use toothpicks to secure). If you can find low-sodium teriyaki and soy sauce it really helps cut the sodium content. The dipping sauce is good, but not necessary because the chicken is so juicy.
I made this exactly as is. This was OK but nothing great. I didn't really see the point of the pineapple as part of the dish (more like having it on the side cause it just fell off anyway), and especially didn't get the point of putting the butter on top - waste of fat. Or maybe I just don't "get it." I did like the sauce, but I think using that for dipping is what saved what I would have otherwise maybe given a two.
I made this as written except I used the dipping sauce as the marinade and added 3 cloves of minced garlic, 1/4 cup of honey and pineapple chunks, then baked it at 375* for 20 minutes, instead of grilling. I poured everything over white rice before serving. This was pretty good!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2003
We loved this chicken!! I made more chicken than we needed so I could use the leftovers in a chicken salad, and it was great!! We will definately make this again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2004
I am a single guy and even I didnt screw this up...Great recipe easy to make...
Absolutely loved it! This recipe combines some of my favorite things. My husband, an avid pinapple-hater, even enjoyed it (I left pineapple off of his). Why the four stars and not five??? The one problem was that the sauce was way too salty. I would recommend people to use low-sodium soy sauce. I would have except I can't find it in the country that I live in.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2000
What a great recipe! I made this for dinner with my husband and parents and they loved it! I took the leftovers to work and even got requests for the recipe! It couldn't be easier to make!
The most tender and best tasting chicken ever! I marinated the chicken in a ziploc bag for about six hours. I cooked these on my george forman grill. I brushed the dipping sauce onto the chicken while it was cooking. I also grilled the pineapple before placing it on the chicken. What a great recipe! I will make this again and again.
I thought this was just OK. The sauce was way too runny for me. Would probably add corn starch next time. The kids did like the taste. They said "better than plain chicken". So at least that's something.
This is some of the best chicken I have ever had, at home or in a restaurant! It would be excellent for company because it looks impressive and is actually very easy! I thought the dipping sauce was perfect, but I tend to like things sweet. You should absolutely make this!
FANTASTIC! I didn't have marinade so used the Teriyaki Marinade recipe found on All Recipes, and then followed the rest of this recipe. I made a double recipe and there was only one piece left which I chopped up in the leftover rice the next night, with the pineapple, broccoli and soy sauce - the chicken flavor is just wonderful. Thanks for a great recipe which will be a regular at our house.
Family loved this one! It's very appealing to children's taste buds. I Followed recipe exactly except only had one hour to marinate and I used a George Foreman grill. The sauce is awesome and I used that to baste the last few minutes and then poured more over chicken before serving. It's in my rotation of monthly meals now!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/27/2000
I prepared this recipe and everyone loved it! Definately a keeper!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
09/24/2001
This is a great recipe. The sauce makes a nice dip, and goes well with jasmine rice.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2001
Excellent flavor and the sauce is wonderful. I thought next time I will thicken up the sauce with cornstarch. Thanks
This was excellent and it's not too often I give a recipe 5 stars but this was worht it. I didn't grill the pineapple on top because I didn't have any on hand, but it was great even without it! The sauce made this extra special too. YUMMY! I will be making this over and over again!
Fantastic flavor and I didn't use the dipping sauce. I also used Dales Steak Seasoning in place of the teriyaki since that is what I had on hand and it is very similar. My son was full of compliments. Will try the dipping sauce next time, especially after reading the reviews.
I liked this chicken but found the dipping sauce to be a little heavy on the Worcestershire sauce. I might cut that in half next time and use a little less soy (can always add more later if it needs something).
I was actually surprised how bland this was considering I marinated the chicken in a marinade that gets rave reviews, added red and black pepper and even a little garlic powder. I served this over rice with an eggroll and the eggroll was the best part. Sorry but I will not be making this again!
My son cooked this recipe for an assignment in his cooking class. He is in tenth grade. It is veyr good. I liked it, it was spicey. I added about 3/4 teaspoon corn starch, mixed with a teensy bit of unthicked sauce, to the end mixture, to thicken the dipping sauce. Also, I think the pineapple would have been better a bit warmed, and maybe a little grilled. Just my taste. I really enjoyed it. I hope he cooks it again.
My version: Due to several factors (like my roommate telling me we had soy sauce when we didn't) I got a little creative with this one. I served it on a bed of Taste of Thai (boxed with sauce) noodles which added a lot of flavor. The Good: The taste was amazing! Very good and bold taste. The Not-so-Good: Outside of putting the pineapples on the chicken this recipe is just "Marinated Teriyaki Chicken with custom 'dipping' sauce". And I say "'dipping'" sauce because to me a dipping sauce is thick (like catchup or BBQ sauce) while this sauce is as thin as water. Granted teriyaki sauces might be this constancy but I was looking for something much thicker. Also this makes much more sauce than you will need. Over all I enjoyed using this recipe but I probably won't use it again, I will just use a teriyaki marinade with a box of noodles. That having been said: I fully recommend this recipe to someone who wants to try it out!
I liked this but thought it was sweeter than I prefer. My husband, however, loved it. I added garlic and red pepper in the sauce, grilled the pineapples and skipped buttering them on the grill. The sauce is great over some rice.
very tasty...i baked mine tonight rather than grill it and it still turned out well...i liked the dipping sauce too! i LOVE chicken and cooked pineapple...the whole family enjoyed it - even the grumpy teenager and picky 4 year old! cant wait to try it out on the grill... Thanks!
This was a wonderful meal. My husband and I are not big on Hawaiian dishes, and honestly, I thought we both would hate it. No way! It was out of this world! I served this with white rice and I stir fried some broccoli in lemon pepper and butter. It was a meal I would be proud to show off to friends. My hubby thought pouring the dipping sauce over the rice, broccoli and chicken really made the meal. I thank the recipe sharer for turning us on to this one!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/29/2000
I served this to my dad for Father's Day and not only did he like it fresh off the grill, he loved the cold leftovers the next day as well.
My husband loved this recipe. He didn't, however, like the dipping sauce. He said the sauce was too sweet! So make the chicken forget the sauce! I made the chicken in my george foreman grill and it worked out great. Also I used a pineapple terriyaki sauce that they sold at the store.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/25/2001
Delicious!!! The guests loved the dipping sauce... Easy directions, and a quick fix for dinner.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2000
we had this over the weekend and it was a hit good recipe
Wonderful flavors, love the dipping sauce. This is delicious served with coconut rice (cook white or brown rice as usual, but substitute coconut milk for water). Thanks for a chicken recipe that the whole family loved!
I made this recipe as stated but I only had 1 hour to marinate. It was a winner! My daughters friend was over swimming and I grilled these for them and they loved it. I ran out and they still wanted more. So I am now about to make a second batch! I did as someone else stated and poured the sauce over the chicken for them and I dipped for myself. I still have lots of sauce leftover for my second installment. This is definitely a keeper that I will do over and over again!
I loved all of the pieces of this individually. The teriyaki marinated chicken on the grill was great. The grilled pineapple was delicious and the sauce was really good. But, when I put all of the pieces together, this was just too sweet for me. I typically love sweet sauces or pineapple with meats. But, the combination of the sweet sauce AND pineapple was too much for us. Not bad, it didn't go to waste. But not a favorite.
I really liked this recipe. It was different than most chicken recipes that I have tried in the past. I liked the sweetness of the pineapples with the soy. I did cook the chicken in the skillet for a few minutes to get some color as well as the pineapples (which I marinated as well). Then I baked with a little more of the marinade. It turned out well. Thanks for the post.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/16/2001
whole family enjoyed. Chicken was very tender and full of flavor with or with out the dipping suace. Will cook again.
Great flavors in this dish. From the reviews of others I knew I was going to bake this recipe, but I misread the instructions and did not marinate the chicken. Instead, I punctured the chicken with a fork, poured the Teriyaki sauce over and baked it that way. Added cayenne, garlic powder & cornstarch to the sauce--great idea! Pineapple on top of the chicken the last 15 minutes made it perfect. Great dish--even though I can't follow directions!
This was a nice recipe, however there is way too much sauce, my family needed only a quarter of what was prepared. It was great served with sticky rice. I bought a fresh pineapple and cut 1/2" thick slices, grilled it, and placed it on top of the chicken breast. Nothing better than grilled pineapple!
We all enjoyed this, however next time I think I'll just mix some of the teryaki sauce into the dipping sauce mixture, and marinate the chicken in that. I didn't grill my chicken either, I baked it at 350 for 30 minutes, then topped with the pineapple and baked it for an additional 5 minutes.
Tried this today. GREAT! Followed another suggestion about using Dale's steak sauce since I had very little teriyaki. I made several changes, due to the limited amounts I had on hand. Used Geo. Foreman Grill worked great. I had tenders. Used the full amount of pineapple juice, but only 1 Tbl. worchestershire, 2 Tbl. of low-sodium soy sauce, 2 Tbl. of low-sodium Teriyaki, 4 Tbl. brown sugar, a dash or 2 of Tabasco (easy) and a big Tbl. of all fruit apricot perserves, yummy. I also used 2 Tbl. of cornstarch, mixed with water. This really does have a great flavor. Will definitely make again. This is what I like about Allrecipes is getting to read the raves/boos before I try a recipe. Keep up the good work!
Yummy! I have to admit I was a little ify about this recipe at first but I decided to try it anyway and I sure am glad I did! I was only able to marinate my chicken for 4 hours instead of the said 8 hours. Also when grilling, I grilled the pineapple slices before placing them ontop of the chicken. I also found the sauce a little too sweet so I added a little more soy sauce and the salt was able to tone down the sweetness a little. Very good!
I made couple changes to the recipes. Instead of marinating the chicken in just the teriyaki sauce, I made the dipping sauce and marinade the chicken with that instead. I don't have any canned pineapple at hand, so I use, pineapple jam instead and boil the marinade to use as a dipping sauce after. I also added more brown sugar than the recipe calls for. It turns out really tender and tasty.
I absolutely loved this! The dipping sauce was so yummy! I didn't change a thing! My husband did not care too much for the dipping sauce, but he loved the chicken. I served this with teriyaki rice and broccoli cute. Yummm.
The dipping sauce was a little off. I had to add additional sugar to get the desired sweetness and the entire juice from a can of pineapple rings. I used Allegro's Teriyaki sauce and marinated the chicken for 8 hours. Great flavor.
This was great I cooked it for my husbands b-day and it turned out great. I didn't cook on the grill I marinated just like the recipe calls for then I used the remainder of the t-sauce in the bottom of a baking dish cooked on 350 for about 45 min to an hour and voila it was delicious.
