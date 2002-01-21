Hawaiian Chicken I

My version: Due to several factors (like my roommate telling me we had soy sauce when we didn't) I got a little creative with this one. I served it on a bed of Taste of Thai (boxed with sauce) noodles which added a lot of flavor. The Good: The taste was amazing! Very good and bold taste. The Not-so-Good: Outside of putting the pineapples on the chicken this recipe is just "Marinated Teriyaki Chicken with custom 'dipping' sauce". And I say "'dipping'" sauce because to me a dipping sauce is thick (like catchup or BBQ sauce) while this sauce is as thin as water. Granted teriyaki sauces might be this constancy but I was looking for something much thicker. Also this makes much more sauce than you will need. Over all I enjoyed using this recipe but I probably won't use it again, I will just use a teriyaki marinade with a box of noodles. That having been said: I fully recommend this recipe to someone who wants to try it out!