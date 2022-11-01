Recipes Fruits and Vegetables Fruits Apples Stewed Apples Be the first to rate & review! A simple recipe for stewed apples. I prefer to use a sweet apple such as Honey Crisp but any apples will do. Great over ice cream, topped with whipped cream or by themselves. Recipe by Yoly Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 20 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 apples - peeled, cored and sliced ¼ cup water 2 tablespoons brown sugar 3 teaspoons pure maple syrup 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon 1 teaspoon vanilla extract Directions Pour water into a large skillet. Arrange apple slices in the skillet. Add brown sugar, maple syrup, cinnamon, and vanilla extract to the skillet; stir to combine. Bring to a simmer and reduce heat to low. Simmer, stirring from time to time, until apples have reached desired tenderness, 20 to 30 minutes. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 99 Calories 0g Fat 25g Carbs 0g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 99 % Daily Value * Total Fat 0g 0% Sodium 4mg 0% Total Carbohydrate 25g 9% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Protein 0g Potassium 137mg 3% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Stewed Apples