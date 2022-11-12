Italian Mac and Cheese

This dish comes together in about 45 minutes for a quick weeknight dinner. A green salad will pair perfectly with this dish.

Recipe by thedailygourmet
Published on November 12, 2022
Italian Mac and Cheese
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
35 mins
Total Time:
45 mins
Servings:
5
Ingredients

  • 8 ounces penne pasta

  • 10 ounces Italian sausage

  • 1 ½ tablespoons unsalted butter

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

  • 1 pinch crushed red pepper flakes (Optional)

  • 1 tablespoon flour

  • 1 cup 1% milk

  • ½ cup heavy whipping cream

  • ¼ cup reserved pasta water

  • 1 ¼ ounces grated mozzarella cheese

  • 1 ¼ ounces grated provolone cheese

  • 1 ¼ ounces grated Fontina cheese

  • 1 ¼ ounces finely grated Parmesan cheese

  • ¼ cup julienned sun-dried tomatoes

Directions

  1. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add penne and cook, stirring occasionally, until penne start to get tender, about 8 minutes. Drain and reserve 1/4 cup pasta water.

  2. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  3. Meanwhile, cook Italian sausage in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat until brown and crumbly, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel lined plate.

  4. Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Sauté minced garlic and red pepper flakes until garlic is fragrant, 30 to 45 seconds. Sprinkle flour over mixture and stir to combine, making sure there are no lumps.

  5. Pour in milk, cream, and reserved pasta water. Mix mozzarella, provolone, Fontina, and Parmesan cheeses in a bowl and stir in about 4/5th of the cheese mixture. Stir to combine. Add penne, cooked Italian sausage, and julienned sun dried tomatoes to the cheese sauce. Mix to combine and pour into an 8x8 inch casserole dish. Sprinkle with remaining cheese mixture.

  6. Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and lightly browned, about 25 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

I do not suggest modifying the suggested cheeses. I selected the cheese for their melting properties.

Feel free to use hot Italian sausage, but omit the red pepper flakes.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

603 Calories
39g Fat
40g Carbs
25g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 5
Calories 603
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 39g 50%
Saturated Fat 19g 95%
Cholesterol 111mg 37%
Sodium 771mg 34%
Total Carbohydrate 40g 15%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Protein 25g
Potassium 446mg 9%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

