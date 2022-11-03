Recipes Salad Vegetable Salad Recipes Cauliflower Roasted Cauliflower Salad Be the first to rate & review! Here's a salad that uses roasted cauliflower as the base. Crispy, salty bacon adds a great crunchy texture to this sweet and savory salad. Recipe by Bibi Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Cool Time: 5 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 5 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 medium head cauliflower, cut into bite-size pieces 1 tablespoon olive oil ½ teaspoon salt, or to taste ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper ½ cup chopped celery ½ cup raisins ½ cup shredded carrots ½ cup mayonnaise ¼ cup chopped red onion 2 teaspoons white sugar, or to taste ⅓ cup toasted chopped pecans 3 strips cooked bacon, crumbled Directions Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (210 degrees C) and line a 12 x 18 inch baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine cauliflower pieces, olive oil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl and toss to combine. Spread out seasoned cauliflower in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Roast in the preheated oven until the edges of the cauliflower begin to brown, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool, slightly, about 5 minutes. Combine celery, raisins, carrots, mayonnaise, red onion, and sugar in the same bowl. Add roasted cauliflower pieces and toss to coat. Transfer salad to a serving bowl and garnish with toasted pecan pieces and crumbled bacon. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 359 Calories 29g Fat 22g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 5 Calories 359 % Daily Value * Total Fat 29g 37% Saturated Fat 5g 23% Cholesterol 16mg 5% Sodium 534mg 23% Total Carbohydrate 22g 8% Dietary Fiber 4g 15% Protein 6g Potassium 548mg 12% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Roasted Cauliflower Salad