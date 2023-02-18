Easy Sesame Chicken

This sweet and savory dish is simple to make and budget-friendly. Add broccoli and serve over rice or noodles for a complete meal.

Recipe by CookingWithShelia
Published on February 18, 2023
Ingredients

  • ½ cup cornstarch

  • 1 teaspoon salt

  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cut into bite-sized pieces

  • ¼ cup vegetable oil

  • ¼ cup honey

  • ¼ cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

  • ¼ cup rice vinegar

  • 1 tablespoon chile-garlic sauce (such as Sriracha®)

  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped

  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger root

  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil

  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds, divided

  • 2 green onions, chopped

Directions

  1. Whisk cornstarch, salt, and black pepper together in a large bowl; add chicken and toss to coat.

  2. Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Fry chicken in batches, turning occasionally, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes.

  3. Whisk together honey, soy sauce, rice vinegar, chile-garlic sauce, garlic, ginger, sesame oil, and 1 tablespoon sesame seeds in a small bowl.

  4. Pour sauce over chicken in the skillet; toss to coat chicken. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer until sauce thickens and chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 2 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C), about 2 minutes.

  5. Sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon sesame seeds and chopped green onions.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

293 Calories
13g Fat
24g Carbs
20g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 293
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 13g 17%
Saturated Fat 2g 11%
Cholesterol 46mg 15%
Sodium 838mg 36%
Total Carbohydrate 24g 9%
Dietary Fiber 1g 3%
Protein 20g
Potassium 264mg 6%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

