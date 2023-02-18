Meat and Poultry Chicken Chicken Breast Asian-Style Easy Sesame Chicken Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This sweet and savory dish is simple to make and budget-friendly. Add broccoli and serve over rice or noodles for a complete meal. Recipe by CookingWithShelia Published on February 18, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 7 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Total Time: 22 mins Servings: 6 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ½ cup cornstarch 1 teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cut into bite-sized pieces ¼ cup vegetable oil ¼ cup honey ¼ cup reduced-sodium soy sauce ¼ cup rice vinegar 1 tablespoon chile-garlic sauce (such as Sriracha®) 2 cloves garlic, chopped 2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger root 2 teaspoons sesame oil 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds, divided 2 green onions, chopped Directions Whisk cornstarch, salt, and black pepper together in a large bowl; add chicken and toss to coat. Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Fry chicken in batches, turning occasionally, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Whisk together honey, soy sauce, rice vinegar, chile-garlic sauce, garlic, ginger, sesame oil, and 1 tablespoon sesame seeds in a small bowl. Pour sauce over chicken in the skillet; toss to coat chicken. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer until sauce thickens and chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 2 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C), about 2 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon sesame seeds and chopped green onions. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 293 Calories 13g Fat 24g Carbs 20g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 293 % Daily Value * Total Fat 13g 17% Saturated Fat 2g 11% Cholesterol 46mg 15% Sodium 838mg 36% Total Carbohydrate 24g 9% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Protein 20g Potassium 264mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Easy Sesame Chicken