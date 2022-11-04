Creamy Vegetarian Tortellini Soup

This tortellini soup is vegetarian but packs a lot of flavor and you may not even miss the meat. Pair with crusty French bread.

Recipe by thedailygourmet
Prep Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • 1 small onion, finely chopped

  • 3 cloves garlic, minced

  • 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes, divided

  • ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

  • ¼ teaspoon granulated garlic

  • ¼ teaspoon onion powder

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 2 ½ cups vegetable broth

  • 1 zucchini, quartered and sliced

  • 1 (9 ounce) package cheese tortellini

  • ½ cup heavy whipping cream

  • ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

  1. Heat olive oil in a saucepan until shimmering over medium heat. Add chopped onions and cook until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 45 seconds. Add 1/2 of diced tomatoes with liquid. Season with Italian seasoning, garlic, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Stir to combine.

  2. Add in half of the diced tomatoes with liquid. Add in Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, garlic granules and onions powder. Stir to combine.

  3. Pour remaining tomatoes into a bowl and puree with an immersion blender. Add to sauce with vegetable broth.

  4. Mix in zucchini and tortellini. Cover and cook until tortellini float on the top and are cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes.

  5. Stir in cream and cheese until well combined. Taste and adjust seasoning to taste. Serve immediately.

Cook's Note:

If you want some meat in your soup, you can add 8 ounces of cooked Italian sausage.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

436 Calories
23g Fat
42g Carbs
16g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 436
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 23g 30%
Saturated Fat 12g 60%
Cholesterol 78mg 26%
Sodium 980mg 43%
Total Carbohydrate 42g 15%
Dietary Fiber 4g 15%
Protein 16g
Potassium 331mg 7%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

