Cranberry Chicken I

This is an incredibly easy recipe - and delicious! Just mix it up before going to work, then pop it in the oven when you get home in the evening. The sauce that forms while baking tastes great on rice.

Recipe by Heather

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the chicken breasts in a glass or non-reactive baking dish.

  • Stir the onion soup mix, cranberry sauce, and French dressing together in a bowl until well blended. Pour over the chicken breasts. Cover the baking dish with plastic wrap, and refrigerate at least 8 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Remove plastic wrap from the baking dish, and cover loosely with aluminum foil.

  • Bake chicken in preheated oven until top is bubbly and slightly browned, about 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
481 calories; protein 27.9g; carbohydrates 40.3g; fat 22.3g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 1087.4mg. Full Nutrition
