Cranberry Chicken I

This is an incredibly easy recipe - and delicious! Just mix it up before going to work, then pop it in the oven when you get home in the evening. The sauce that forms while baking tastes great on rice.
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
481 calories; protein 27.9g; carbohydrates 40.3g; fat 22.3g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 1087.4mg. Full Nutrition
FANTASTIC! A MUST for your kitchen cookbook! There's just two of us, and let me tell you, my man loves his new bride all the more when I fill our home with the wonderful aroma of this dish. This is a great meal to work with kids on in that it's very easy to make--if you're not kitchen savy, try this one--you'll wow the crowds! *** USE THE WHOLE-JELLIED CRANBERRY SAUCE-IT'LL MAKE A HUGE DIFFERENCE
I cut recipe in 1/2, used 3 chicken breasts, 1/2 can of jellied cranberries, 1/2 packet of Lipton Onion Soup Mix, and 1/2 cup of Western (light) dressing. Baked for one hour with foil on, 15 minutes with foil off - DEE-LISH!!! Would make this again ..... soon.
I needed a recipe for a snowy, fall day & this recipe was perfect! The chicken was so moist & flavorful with plenty of sauce to spoon over the top. If you have members of your family who don't care of cranberries, but you do, make this! You wouldn't even know that the recipe was titled cranberry chicken if you saw it & the taste is so dynamic that you can't really pin-point what's in it. Only use 1 packet of the onion soup mix. That is plenty & it won't over power like other reviewers have complained about.
My mom gave me this same recipe years ago. We use a lower temp though and cook for a few hours and the chicken is so tender! You can readily adapt it to a crockpot too. WOnderful flavor, even though the ingredient list seems odd, you won't be disappointed. It's a great company favorite too. Everyone loves it and will want the recipe.
AWESOME! I LOVE this recipe, and even my two year old and very picky four year old liked it - he had thirds! I took suggestions and only used one onion packet and whole cranberry sauce. I actually used Kraft FREE French dressing and chicken thighs for this and it was delicious. Perfect combo of flavors, a little sweet, not sour, but a little kick. Will definitely be making this again!
This was a last minute dish for our Christmas dinner since I was unable to go shopping for the usual turkey. So, needless to say I did not marinate for the recommended 8 hours. That said, this was quite possibly one of the best chicken recipes that I have ever made and this is now going to be our traditional Christmas meal for years to come. My hubby who loves chicken could not stop raving about this which is saying something since he rarely mentions anything about what I cook. He said it was better than anything you can get in a restaurant even. The only change I made was to make the French dressing from scratch (using one of the recipes here at Allrecipes) and I used bone in chicken breast. The chicken was delicious and juicy. Definite Keeper.
This was a great addition to my recipes! I can see this sauce with so many things! Ham glaze, grilled foods, pork chops, ribs.... and it goes so well over rice! My family LOVED it!! Thank you so much for submitting it! Oh, BTW, I used chicken legs, still came out GREAT! :o)
The sauce taste like a mild BBQ sauce. I would NOT recommend covering the pan with foil because this step caused the liquid to boil and a minor oven catastrophe. Even this problem couldn't ruin a great dish! My roommate and I enjoed this with both onion soup potatoes and rice.
My family wasn't crazy about his dish. However, I liked it along with my daughter in law. My family thought the french dressing and soup mix was too overwhelming so I think next time I make it, I will use 2 cans of whole cranberry sauce with the 1 cup of french dressing and 1 envelope of soup mix.
I have been making this recipe for so long and I was going to post it but looks like someone already did the work for me. Thanks! 4 Reasons why you should make this. 1. Doesn't get any easier. 2. Uses only a few ingredients that are easy to have on hand. 3. Nothing beats the flavour of this dish. 4. Great company pleaser. I like to serve it with Jamie's Cranberry Spinach Salad from this site. 3 suggestions: - There is no need to refrigerate this for 8 hours. I usually just put the breasts in a baking dish, pour the cranberry mixture on top and instantly put it in the oven. - 1 hour in the oven is long enough and it leaves the chicken more tender. - I use whole cranberry sauce as I like prefer the texture and look of it.
Okay, here's the problem I have with this recipe. A friend of mine gave me this recipe without the onion soup packet, whole canned cranberries instead of jellied, added pecans and baked it in the oven. It was WONDERFUL. I tried it this way yesterday. It tasted exactly the same with one exception. You know that onion taste that you can't get out of your mouth no matter how much you brush, floss, or pik? Stayed with me through today. I would definitely make this, taking out the onion soup mix and adding pecans. I love it with rice.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/06/2002
I thought: Oh, goodie! This looks like a simple recipe for my thawing chicken breasts. I got everything ready and discovered I had no French dressing! So, inspired by my fridge's contents, I used Blue Cheese instead. It was delicious, and the tartness of the cheese went well with the sweetness of the cranberry sause. I used a crock pot and added some fresh cut parsley, which gave it a rather festive appearance. You'll like this one, and it is low fat...sort of!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
09/29/2004
If I could give it 0 stars I would. It must be an aquired taste. I could not even finish it. My husband said it was "ok". Which is his very polite way of saying terrible.
This is a GREAT base recipe to have a lot of fun with. I added some of my own seasonings. I also added a can of apricots. Put the juice into the marinade and placed apricot halves in when baking. The comgined flavor of the cranberry and apricots was GREAT! It was also a nice display course. I thought this was great to start with and then add my own flavor to. I made it for a small dinner party and everyone loved it. I had one breast left over and I gave it to my neighbor, who immediately wanted the recipe. Went well with vegetable/brown rice and homemade rolls.
Good! I would cook the mixture before marinated to break up the jellied cranberry sauce and to cook down the onions. I also only used a packet dry onion soup and did not cover with foil. Less cooking time also but This was very good and I will be making again.
This is fabulous! Loved it! I used only 1 package of dry soup mix. Served it with rice and put sauce on top. Delicious! Delicious! Delicious!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2001
I would have never tried this recipe had it not been for the rave reviews. I cut the sauce in half after Thanksgiving because we had left over cranberry and cooked it with four chicken breasts cut into large strips instead of six and it was delicious. I also tried it in the crock pot but I DON'T recommend the crock pot for this one. The sauce turns out runny and not nearly as flavorful. Don't worry if you're not a cranberry lover. You can't really taste any of the individual ingredients once it's cooked. AND the cooked sauce doesn't really smell or taste anything like the uncooked marinade. I was skeptical the first time I made it right up until I took the first bite. Even the kids liked it.
My friend gave me this recipe and I was going to add it myself until I found yours. I must say this is one of the easiest and most amazing chicken dishes I have in my recipe book. No one will believe you when you tell them that there are only 3 ingredients to this recipe. Serve it with some form of bread so you can soak up the all the sauce!!
I was so surprised at how good this chicken was. Came out tender and flavorful. My hubby said it was so good we could serve it for company. I was skeptical at first that this would turn out (seemed like a really odd combo of flavors) but I'm definitely making this again. Followed the recipe exactly. (except I marinated longer than the 8 hours)
Wow, this is a tough one to rate. (1) Five stars for the number of ingredients and how easy it was to prepare. (2) Four stars from my husband who loved the sweet and tangy sauce. (3) Three stars from me on taste. Don't get me wrong, it was good, it just didn't knock my socks off. I served it with stuffing to try to duplicate a Thanksgiving dinner in February. It sort of worked.
Fabulous.Different.Easy. I made this with wild rice and broccoli spears and it made a colorful and tasty Christmas meal for guests. Everyone loved it. I would take the tinfoil off for the last 15-20 min. just to brown it up a bit. I also like using the jellied cranberries and western dressing.
This is similar to those chicken recipes with Lipton Onion Soup, but it is a little sweeter. I like it because it is extremely fast to put together. I have tried it both with jellied cranberry sauce and whole cranberry sauce -- I think I prefer the whole cranberry sauce, because you can actually tell that cranberry has been added.
What a pleasant surprise. I love "cheater" recipes--ones that taste great but require little effort. I added 1/2 tsp ground pepper and a dash of port. I, in contrast with another reviewer, actually increased the amount of sauce and served it over the couscous side dish. I might try this delicious marinade over pork chops. (Note: I only marinated the chicken for an hour and it tasted great--I pound the breasts slightly to make them more tender and cook more evenly.)
Sorry, this was a big disappointment for my family. Followed the instructions and ingredients exactly. Can't quite put my finger on it, but I think the onion soup mix was too overpowering. Think twice before making this.
Followed recipe exactly and everyone LOVED it. I didn't think the onion soup mix would taste good with the cranberry, but it was excellent. Only thing is, next time, I won't cover the chicken in the oven for the whole time. It wound up a little too soupy. Otherwise, GREAT recipe and very simple. Thanks for sharing it with us!
The entire family thought this was awful. I could barely get it down & I'll try anything (once). I will say that the sauce was good mixed in with the rice that I served. It's strange that it (the sauce) could taste better in combination with an unintended ingredient. Don't waste time on this one.
I hate to give bad reviews but this one some how never impressed me. I also agree with some other reviewers that the onion soup flavor is to strong, I would def half the amount next time. I was expecting this to be a sticky kind of chicken dish. That being said it is very easy and the chicken was very tender as I marinaded mine for about 20 hrs. Maybe thats why it never turned out? I won't be making this again although I do encourage others to try just cut-back on the onion soup
I have no clue what all the hype is about with this recipe. I thought it was "okay" at best and would never make it again. My husband said he liked it but I'm not sure if he just didn't want to hurt my feelings or what? My kids did eat it though so I guess thats a plus? Not my cup of tea though.
Very easy and super yummy. My kids even loved it. I only had 4 chicken breast instead of the 6 that it called for, but it worked out fine because there was plenty of extra sauce to ladle over the brown rice we had to accompany it.
I did goof and use skin on breasts, which I think made it too fatty, but that was my fault. I added garlic and lemon pepper too. ADVICE: Put aside some of the sauce to spoon on at the very end. I think if I had "sauced it" at the end it would be a 5. Did need the lemon pepper (or some extra something).
This cranberry chicken recipe is fabulous! What I like about it, besides the fact that it's so easy, is that it isn't too sweet. Cranberry chicken is our new favorite for Christmas and Easter! I made it with the whole berry cranberry sauce.
I did not care for this. I followed the instructions exactly, and we did not eat it.
Clearview
Rating: 4 stars
08/25/2011
Made it in the crockpot with my own version of french dressing (and less than stated). Yes, the sauce is soupy but you could always reduce in a pan on the stovetop if you want it thicker. I think adding the full amt of dressing would compromise the cranberry taste, so go light if you want it to come through. Otherwise, pretty good!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2006
Hello, I absoulutely loved this recipe. It was very easy to prepare, and while it is in the oven cooking, it gives your whole home a beautiful Christmasy smell.
I really wanted to love this recipe, but...I didn't. I don't know if it was the French dressing or the onion soup mix, but I wasn't a huge fan of the sauce. It just didn't have enough cranberry flavor for me. I may try this again with a few changes, like using whole-berry cranberry sauce, some shallots, a little chicken broth and some caramelized onion.
Great for guys in college trying to impress their dates, this and a good side will be a hit with your date.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
04/20/2004
I'm still on the fence with this one. the kids LOVED it, which really surprised me, because I have a hard time with the way it smells. The aroma that filled the house while it baked put me off a bit. I liked it okay, my husband felt the same. I will make it again for the kids, but I also might try using apricot preserves in place of the cranberry sauce and see if we like that better.I wouldn't make it for company just because the aroma isn't very inviting.
This is a very good recipe. It is very similar, however, to the recipe that uses apricot jam and Russian dressing with onion soup mix. The flavor is just a touch different. The best results come when you pound the chicken to a uniform width with a meat mallet, then cook for only one hour. This way, the chicken doesn't dry out. Yummy. Definitely need to serve this one over rice.
My (picky) husband believed me when I told him the sauce was a "different type" of bbq sauce ;) - however, don't get me wrong, it tastes nothing like it (just kind of resembles in appearance and texture). We both loved it!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/06/2003
This recipe was okay. I used store-brand cranberry jelly --- big mistake. Lots of potential if I use canned whole cranberries.
I used ground pork instead of chicken, and formed it into meatballs loosely following the "Sweet and Sour Pork Patties" recipe on this site. My oven is broken, so I cooked the meatballs, then added everything else, and simmered for a good 45 minutes and served over rice. Even using pork, and not being able to use my oven, it was very good. Tangy and different from the usual dinner. I think, generally speaking, if you like things "Sweet and Sour" you'll like the taste of this recipe.
It was edible, But very bland. Chicken had no flavor, needed salt and/or other spices. The presentation (color) was hard to get around. Sauce was good with the rice but not good enough to make again. After reading all the reviews was really hoping I would like the uniqueness....but No.
When I was reading the ingredidents I thought "wow that seems pretty gross - lets try it!". I actually ended up making this recipe for Christmas dinner and it turned out FANTASTIC. It was especially a wonderful gravy alternative for my mashed potatos.
This recipe is a keeper. YUMMY! I used the recipe as directed. I used a "catalina" type French dressing. For all those that didn't like it, tinker with it. Next time I am going to try a regular french dressing like Kraft. I think that may make a difference. Since I already love leftover roast beef with Kraft French dressing on it, I will try doing a beef roast in this.
I love this recipe! My two small boys and my husband eat it up! I normally make things from scratch, so the flavors are a little more "processed" tasting than I am used to, but I love that I can prepare everything ahead and then just throw it in the oven and make rice and a veggie!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2001
I have used this recipe for years and we have all loved it. It is simple but elegant. The only thing I do differently is use whole cranberry sauce in my blender with the rest of the ingredients
A friend made cranberry chicken when we were over to dinner. She wrote the recipe for me, but I lost it so I came online to look for a similar recipe. This one is the same except that hers said to use 1 cup French or Western or Italian salad dressing. The Italian gives it less sweetness and more of a cranberry 'kick' but we made it tonight using Western and it was delicious! The extra sauce seems too good to throw out so I am planning on mixing it in with some ground beef tomorrow to make a sweet BBQ sandwich filling. Also, the Liption's onion soup mix can be omitted if you want a gluten free option and the flavor is still great.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/18/2002
This was surprisingly good. My husband hates cranberry sauce and thought it was barbecue sauce until I told him. He still liked it. I only had time to marinate it for thirty minutes. It's good for left over cranberry sauce and EASY!
I don't get how you can omit 2 of the 4 ingredients, throw in whatever you have on hand instead, and then feel justified in rating this recipe a 3. Not fair at all! This is a holy grail recipe as written, worthy of 5+ stars! It tastes fantastic, takes mere minutes to get ready, is even better done in a crock pot, and pleases everyone including children. The calories maybe leave something to be desired, but isn't that the case with anything that tastes good? I will be making this recipe multiple times a month for the rest of my life.
If there were some sort of formula that took into account the amount of effort expended and the resulting taste, this would come out on top. I liked it, my husband liked it, and it took ten minutes to prepare. Sure it's not Crystal Hallibut Symphony, or whatever, but it's satisfying and easy.
My family and I really liked this recipe, except I used 1 can whole berry cranberry jelly, 1 pkg. onion soup, and 1 cup of Dorothy Lynch Salad Dressing. I thought it had a bit of an oriental taste to it, which we loved. Served with white rice it was great. I also had mixed the marinade the day before and let the flavors mix. Thanks.
Really great flavors...even for those who would never have imagined combining cranberries with chicken. It has a lovely sweet flavor and a tangy zip that is perfect paired with Stove Top Stuffing! Almost a little reminiscent of turkey and dressing, but way better!
