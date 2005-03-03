Cranberry Chicken I

This was a last minute dish for our Christmas dinner since I was unable to go shopping for the usual turkey. So, needless to say I did not marinate for the recommended 8 hours. That said, this was quite possibly one of the best chicken recipes that I have ever made and this is now going to be our traditional Christmas meal for years to come. My hubby who loves chicken could not stop raving about this which is saying something since he rarely mentions anything about what I cook. He said it was better than anything you can get in a restaurant even. The only change I made was to make the French dressing from scratch (using one of the recipes here at Allrecipes) and I used bone in chicken breast. The chicken was delicious and juicy. Definite Keeper.