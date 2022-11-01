"Tadpole in the Hole" - Breakfast Sausage and Kale Dutch Baby

Place a pot of lightly salted water over high heat and bring to a brisk boil. Add kale and boil until leaves just start to get tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Place kale into a bowl of cold water, then drain. Gently squeeze out as much excess water as possible and roughly chop kale; set kale aside. You will need about 1/2 cup of chopped kale. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet over medium heat. Cook sausage links until browned, 2 minutes per side. Remove from skillet. Use butter and fat from cooking to grease two 9-ounce baking dishes. Whisk together flour, eggs, maple syrup, salt, pepper, and cayenne in a bowl. Whisk until flour disappears. Pour in milk and whisk to combine. Stir in about 1/2 cup chopped kale and mix in with a fork. Ladle mixture into prepared baking dishes - the depth of the batter needs to be about 1/2 inch deep. Place sausage links on top of the mixture. Place dishes in the center of a cold oven. Turn heat to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C) and leave in for about 25 minutes. Remove and serve. Chef John

Cook's Notes:

You can use any chopped braising green instead of kale, like chard, spinach, etc.

The two baking dishes I used were 9-ounces each, but this can be made in any shaped baking dish or pan, as long as the batter is about 1/2 inch deep once poured in.

Add a poached egg to the top if desired.