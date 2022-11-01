Recipes Breakfast and Brunch Eggs "Tadpole in the Hole" - Breakfast Sausage and Kale Dutch Baby Be the first to rate & review! This miniature version of toad in a the hole features small adorable breakfast sausages. I also added kale to the 'breakfast pool' our little tadpoles will be swimming in which will make this more nutritious (and delicious). By Chef John Chef John Twitter John Mitzewich — aka Chef John — has produced more than 1,500 cooking videos for Allrecipes. He's the actor, director, and screenwriter whose hands and voice confidently walk you through techniques. Chef John has been teaching viewers how to cook on his YouTube channel Food Wishes since 2007 earning 953M views and 4.25M subscribers. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on November 1, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Bake Time: 30 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 2 Yield: 2 dutch babies Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 small bunch stemmed kale 1 tablespoon unsalted butter 6 cooked breakfast sausage links ½ cup all-purpose flour 2 large eggs 1 ½ teaspoons maple syrup 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1 pinch freshly ground black pepper 1 pinch cayenne pepper ½ cup whole milk Directions Place a pot of lightly salted water over high heat and bring to a brisk boil. Add kale and boil until leaves just start to get tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Place kale into a bowl of cold water, then drain. Gently squeeze out as much excess water as possible and roughly chop kale; set kale aside. You will need about 1/2 cup of chopped kale. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet over medium heat. Cook sausage links until browned, 2 minutes per side. Remove from skillet. Use butter and fat from cooking to grease two 9-ounce baking dishes. Whisk together flour, eggs, maple syrup, salt, pepper, and cayenne in a bowl. Whisk until flour disappears. Pour in milk and whisk to combine. Stir in about 1/2 cup chopped kale and mix in with a fork. Ladle mixture into prepared baking dishes - the depth of the batter needs to be about 1/2 inch deep. Place sausage links on top of the mixture. Place dishes in the center of a cold oven. Turn heat to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C) and leave in for about 25 minutes. Remove and serve. Chef John Cook's Notes: You can use any chopped braising green instead of kale, like chard, spinach, etc. The two baking dishes I used were 9-ounces each, but this can be made in any shaped baking dish or pan, as long as the batter is about 1/2 inch deep once poured in. Add a poached egg to the top if desired. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 603 Calories 33g Fat 50g Carbs 30g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 603 % Daily Value * Total Fat 33g 42% Saturated Fat 13g 66% Cholesterol 257mg 86% Sodium 1914mg 83% Total Carbohydrate 50g 18% Dietary Fiber 5g 17% Protein 30g Potassium 1263mg 27% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of "Tadpole in the Hole" - Breakfast Sausage and Kale Dutch Baby