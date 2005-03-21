Buffalo Chicken Fingers
This is a baked version of the popular spicy appetizer. Use more or less cayenne to taste.
These are really great chicken fingers. I make these every couple of weeks. I do, however, make a few adjustments. First, I use chicken tenderloins, just so I don't have to cut the chicken breasts. Second, I melt 2 parts butter and 4 parts Frank's hot sauce. I like my sauce hot, so use more butter if you want a less fiery sauce. I dip the tenderloins in the buffalo sauce when they have about 1 minute of cooking left. After they have been dipped, they go back in the oven for the last minute of cooking. I then serve them on a bun for a lower fat buffalo chicken sandwich.Read More
Ok, the recipe "as is" isn't bad... but it certainly wouldn't cure my craving for buffalo wings. I think it only deserves three stars. However, with some of the additions suggested by some of the reviewers, it is definitely a five-star (plus) recipe!! I used Frank's instead of water in the egg mix. When everything was cooked, I tossed the chicken fingers in a sauce made of 1/4 c melted Smart Balance Light margarine and 1/2 c Frank's Red Hot Sauce. I also used panko bread crumbs (my first time cooking with them - I loved them!! they made the chicken fingers so crunchy! -- and they looked fried after they were all covered with sauce...tricks the brain :). These were AMAZING and I will definitely make anytime I get a craving! (By the way, with my additions, this is still only 3 g fat and 97 calories per serving.) UPDATE: I brought into work today and have already gotten several requests for the recipe -- even the non-dieters love them!Read More
Tastes great for being low fat!!! Very tender. I substituted whole milk for the egg. Also, I REALLY kicked them up (SPICY HOT) by coating them in authentic buffalo sauce after they came out of the oven and serving with blue cheese dressing. The simple buffalo sauce recipe is 1/3 cup melted margarine + 1/2 cup Franks Red Hot Sauce (MUST be Franks) - Try this sauce if you like TRUE buffalo fingers (spicy).
I thought this was really good! The chicken fingers came out nice and crispy. I like mine saucy and hot...so I took a 1/4 c Crystal Louisiana hot sauce, a dash of cayenne, a dash of garlic powder and 1 tsp of butter..then microwaved it together till hot and poured it over my chicken..then tossed them. Serve it right away..and it tastes just like the really fattening wings you get at restaurants!
I loved this recipe-I took other reviewers' advice and used 1/2 the cayenne and served them with Honey BBQ sauce.
Made these last evening for the SuperBowl. Everyone enjoyed them a lot. The changes I made: I didn't add water to the egg, but I DID add about two tablespoons of Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce to the egg. Gave the fingers a little kick!
Great recipe. Based on reviews, I added Frank's hot sauce for the last 5 minutes of cooking. I used the leftovers the next day and made a buffalo chicken salad. Yummy and healthy.
This was sooo yummy with two alterations. I used crackers instead of bread crumbs (bread crumbs can get too sweet) and I maraniated the chicken in Tabasco Sause all day until it was time to cook dinner. My husband really liked it too!
OMG! Five PLUS stars! One reason I use Allrecipes is because of the reviews. I usually read a handful of the positive reviews, and a handful of the negative. Then, I read several of the most recent. I enjoy the " most recent" reviews because these folks have seen enough reviews to formulate their plan for the recipe. I accumulated several reviews, used their recommendations, and loves the results! We are avid HOT chicken fingers connoisseurs and know what we like.. Here is what I learned and loved from the other reviewers: 1. Double the bread crumb/flour mix. 2. Use Panko brand bread crumbs. 3. Marinate the tenders in Frank's (or comparable brand) sauce. 4. Bake twice as long as recipe suggests (12 minutes at 400, flip and do 12 minutes more). 5. Use the egg white ONLY (not the whole egg) and beat it well. This will make them more crunchy. 6. Bake on a rack on a baking sheet. 7. Bake at 400 for 12 minutes, brush with more Frank's sauce, flip, and bake 12 more minutes. 8. To make the final marinade sauce for the tenders, melt 1/4 cup butter to 1/2 cup Franks sauce in a sauce pan. Use this mixture to brush onto the tenders during the last 5 minutes of baking to add that extra hot flavor.... We loved this recipe, especially because it is more healthy than the deep fried chicken tender recipes. These come out HOT! Thank you.
I liked this recipe because it's a lot lower in fat than the many chicken strip recipes that require dipping the chicken in oil or butter, or that are fried. It's not as crunchy as the high-fat versions, but still good. I served this for dinner, so I just cut each breast half into 3 strips, instead of appetizer-size fingers. I also used only a total of 1/4 t. cayenne, because I thought it might be too hot for my 8-year old otherwise.
I cut boneless, skinless chicken breasts into strips and marinated them for 4 hours in Frank's Hot Sauce. I then added a tablespoon of Franks to a beaten egg, dumped the egg mixture in with the chicken(drained), dumped in a cup of panko bread crumbs and shook until covered. I baked in the oven until tender, drizzled wing sauce over all and baked another 10 minutes. They were a little hot for me, but my husband loved them. Next time, I would marinate them less, otherwise do the same. Great for game day!
I would just like to add my low fat version of this recipe that I get rave reviews over every time I make it. Take plain chicken breast and cut into pieces that you want to work with. Poke holes in the breast w/ a fork and pour Franks hot sauce on top of them and marinade for a short amount of time or long whatever you have time for. Grill, bake for broil until done then serve w/ more Franks and blue cheese dressing (love Ken's unless you make your own). Also good cold, as an appetizer or in a garden salad.
These are definitely not "buffalo" chicken fingers. It is a nice start for a regular breaded chicken piece, but even then it lacks flavor. I made some as is, and then followed suggestions of other reviewers: make a sauce of 1 part melted butter, 2 parts wing sauce- after the chicken is mostly cooked, dip pieces in the sauce and cook for another 3-5 minutes. I will keep the recipe for the procedure on breading which was good, but will continue to try to improved the flavor. My non-buffalo chicken eating children liked them with sauce of some kind.
These are a super healthy substitute for fried chicken tenders, but the original recipe needs slight tweaking. i eyeball the spices and add/subtract to my taste- this recipe is super versatile! for buffalo tenders, definitely use hot sauce in the egg mixture instead of water, and dip the tenders in buffalo sauce before the last 5ish minutes of baking (buffalo sauce = 1 part butter, melted + 2 parts franks red hot sauce). i also make a bbq variety for those who dont like spicy food- beat your fave bbq sauce into egg mixture instead of water, and dip the tenders in 1 part butter, melted + 2 parts bbq sauce before last 5ish mins of baking. These dont come out super crispy like the fried version, but they're still really tasty. I always use panko instead of breadcrumbs, just because thats what i have on hand. Have already made these twice, and will def. make again. Thanks for a great, easy, and versatile recipe!!
These were great! They came out VERY spicy (which I like) and crispy out of the oven. I tossed mine in some Franks Buffalo sauce after they were done cooking too. Just as good if not better than the finest pub food I've ever tasted! Thanks!
great recipe added some sauce cause we enjoy sauce. bottle of krystal hot sauce, 4 tbls of honey, 1/2 stick butter, and some garlic gloves thinly sliced. mmmmmmmmm goood. but the original recipe was delicious thought i would share a sauce tip.
These were delicious! I made some of the modifications listed in the reviews and loved them! Modifications: -Used chicken tenderloins (pk. of 7) instead of whole breasts. SO much easier and the perfect size. -Doubled the flour mixture and bread crumbs. I had a lot left over and could have made more chicken fingers if I had more chicken. I will probably always double it, just to have enough. -Mixed Frank's Hot Sauce with the eggs (two eggs, 1 tablespoon of hot sauce). LOVED this! I might use a little more hot sauce next time, but was cautious the first time because I don't like things too spicy. -Used panko bread crumbs instead. YUM! So nice and crunchy. Cook time was spot on. Yay! Next time, I will marinate the chicken in hot sauce (might try buffalo sauce...) just to get the flavor all the way through. Once you got past the breading, it was just the chicken flavor. Not bad at all but want to try again with marinading it. Paired with the perfect Ranch dip and these were a hit!!
These were good! I did as other reviewers and added hot sauce to the egg mixture instead of water. I couldn't decide between reg. breadcrumbs or panko, so I mixed them both and used that. I'm glad I did because the panko gave a nice crunch to the chicken. My only complaint is that I wish they would've browned more, but other than that this was a tasty recipe. Thanks for sharing. :)
These weren't bad at all! As a matter of fact, my hubs and I actually thought these were quite tasty. :) While we both prefer fried tenders and agree that nothing compares to the original deep-fried version, these were a darn good considering they are baked, not fried! Having said this, I do think I'll (pan) fry my chicken fingers next time (personal preference).... I must admit, I made several changes. Without my changes, I'm not sure these would have been as good. As another reviewer did, I also marinated my chicken in (Frank's) buffalo wing sauce (for 24+ hours because dinner plans changed). My second change was to use tenderloins instead of cutting chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces (seemed more appropriate and less time consuming). My next change was DOUBLING the flour / breading mixtures (an absolute must, IMHO). My final change was subbing Panko crumbs for plain ones and Frank's wing sauce for the water called for in the egg wash. My fingers baked up perfectly in the suggested 16 minute timeframe. NOTE: I feared that I marinated my chicken far too long (it looked somewhat cooked when I took it out of the Zip-Lock bag), but to my surprise, it was just fine. Turns out, marinating for a VERY long time produces the most AWESOME, melt-in-your-mouth, fork-tender chicken!!!!! Loaded potato skins rounded out our casual meal. I felt like I was eating at the famous chain (ambiance aside haha)! Thanks for sharing your easy and yummy recipe, Bobbi Jo! :-)
Sounds good but when I make these I use the whole egg.
These are delicious! The recommendations of other reviewers bumped this bland (sorry!) recipe up to five stars. I like the flavor of buffalo sauce, although I can't handle too much of it. As suggested, I marinated the chicken in Frank's Buffalo Sauce, substituted the water for sauce in the egg wash, and covered one side of the chicken pieces with a Smart Balance and buffalo sauce mixture towards the end of baking. If you prefer more heat, definitely coat both sides. Cooking time was perfect. This is a keeper for sure!
What a great recipe. It's even easier if you use chicken tenders. Japanese Panko bread crumbs are extra crunchy and my family loves them.
this was fantastic! i have no clue how to cook, and these turned out fantastic for me! i added some franks red hot sauce to the egg portion for a little extra. much better than any restaurant chicken fingers; not greasy, tender and juicy! if you like chicken fingers, give these a go!
Pretty good chicken fingers. I didnt think they were very much like buffalo chicken, i guess you need to add more spices or add hot sauce to your egg. I put some butter on the bottom of the pan because i do not like dry breadcrumbs and the butter helped keep the breading on. I will make these again.
I used this recipe to make pheasant fingers... tasty, but I wish I had tried some of the reviewers' suggestions for modification. Maybe next time! :)
Easy quick and we made sandwiches with this chicken. The amount of Hot was just right for someone that is not a fan and we did cook them about 15 min more.
Really good and even better because low fat. I end up making these every other week, they are great with low fat mashed potatoes and a salad. I marinate the chicken in some buffalo sauce and cayenne pepper beforehand and then add buffalo sauce onto chicken after it is done. I like it super spicy though!
I was pleasantly surprised at how easy and great tasting these were. I followed the recipe without modifications. Only thing different I did was to raise the rack and broil the chicken for a few minutes when done baking to brown and crisp them up a little bit. Nice to make something that is so yummy without being tons of calories!!
Very tasty! I took the hint from a couple of other reviewers and added buffalo wing sauce. Instead of using the egg whites, to moisten, I used Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Wing sauce and it was amazing! Pretty spicy but exactly the taste I was looking for. The men in my house went nuts over these. Will make again.
This is a Great Recipe! I didn't have Cayenne Pepper, so added Red Pepper Flakes instead! I used Frozen Chicken Tenders also!
This is a great recipe that we will use again and again. Excellent as an appetizer or even a meal.
Good with some tweaks, i added hot sauce to the egg mix instead of water and basted tenders with hot sauce during last minute of cooking. Had a problem with keeping them crispy though, even using panko
Easy to make and tasty. Added extra cayenne pepper for a bit more spice and paired with ranch.
Excellent! Afterwards tossed with 1/2 cup wing sauce and 1/2 cup butter. Restaurant quality boneless wings.
This was tasty! I took the advice of other posters and added more bread crumbs. I was a little disappointed with the level of crunchiness. The flavor was delicious
I used a whole egg and subbed Franks' hot sauce for the water. Pretty good, took longer than stated time.
Pan fried is good too. I heart this.
We simplified the recipe and just slathered 2 sliced-up chicken breasts in 1 egg, rolled the breasts in Italian bread crumbs, then dipped the breaded chicken in Frank's RedHot Buffalo sauce. Amazing! We poured a little cup of the buffalo sauce for dipping, but barely needed it.
Great recipe - the chicken stayed so juicy & tender. Took other reviewers advice & halved the cayenne - the resulting flavor was perfect.
I took the advice of another by coating the chicken with Franks hot sauce before serving and, WOW! They tasted like restaurant style buffalo strips. (with a lot less fat) Next time, I will make this with the chicken breast pounded thin to make a buffalo chicken sandwich! Yummy!
This was fantastic! I was wanting buffalo wings but didn't have chicken wings so decided to try this. I marinated the chicken for a day in hot sauce then followed the recipe as written except I used the full egg not just the whites. The flour mixture wasn't nearly enough so next time I will double it. I was worried they wouldn't be very spicy without a butter hot sauce mixture on them but boy was I wrong! Woo were they hot & just the way I like them! Awesome & healthy it was a win win!!!! Will definitely make them again!
needs more flavor but with a honey mustard sauce its amazing :P
I made these last night just to try them with pizza. They were really good. I did however, double the cayenne and garlic powder. After they were done I drenched them with hot wing sauce(from the bottle) no butter so as not to change the fat content and only a few more calories. Overall a good low fat recipe....... I made them again tonight!!!
This recipe is delightful. Four stars as is, though it is a five-star recipe with one easy addition. I used half the amount of cayenne (she did say to use more or less to taste) as a whole teapoon of cayenne kinda scared me a bit. The addition that I'd make -- and that other reviewers suggested -- was to add the hot sauce. I used 1/4 cup each of Louisiana Crystal Hot Sauce and no-transfat margarine and heated them together (also added about 1/2 teaspoon cornstarch to give the sauce some body) and tossed the cooked chicken fingers in it until the fingers were coated. Serve with bleu cheese or ranch dressing. It was a huge hit at the dinner table. Thank you for the recipe, Bobbi.
I really enjoyed these, but would add more cayenne, and less garlic. A nice healthy meal.
I have my own wing sauce recipe so I did use that for the sauce but the breading method outlined in this recipe is excellent! It is a much lower in fat that most deep-fried chicken finger recipes out there. I will be using this method again for sure!
Very good flavor! Made these per the recipe and will make again. Only problem was the coating sticking to the sheet when I turned them, even though I greased well. Once I figure that out these will be perfect!
I actually marinated them in a texas pete buffalo chicken wing hot sauce for about two hours before hand. The breading was a little fragile but these were absolutely amazing. my husband is having me put this on the "definitely make again soon" list.
exellent, a great batter that crips nicely. Going to make them as chicken nuggets tonight. A healther alternative to fried wings.
Dipped in buffalo sauce at the end. Delish!
These pretty good, I would definitely suggest to make the buffalo sauce & butter to put on them. It gives them a KICK!
Very good! Not at all greasy. If you drizzle some of the wing sauce on afterward and dip in blue cheese dressing, it's very yummy. Will make again.
Didn't change a thing in the recipe. Excellent Chicken Fingers. Nice and spicy.
these were great I made them for kids so I cut the cayenne in half.
Amazing!! Like some of the others, I added Franks sauce to the egg mix (skipped the flour mix and used the whole egg, not just the whites only because i'm lazy) and added some Franks sauce to the Panko bread crumbs too (maybe a tsp?). I wanted the sauce to bake into the fingers. It took more bread crumbs this way, but was a thicker coating and they stayed on better since i didn't use the flour. loved them!
Were quick easy and tasty. Used panko breadcrumbs and tossed in wing sauce. Served them on a hollowed out sourdough roll with lettuce tomato and blue cheese dressing.
Really good. I followed the recipe to the T except I used hot sauce in the egg instead of water. Definitely a keeper!
My whole family loves this recipe...even my 4 yr old. Only change I make is don't add water to the egg...too thin and 50/50 mix of Italian bread crumbs and Italian Panko bread crumbs.
I was going to give this 3 stars, but upped it to 4 because it was the only dish to be completely devoured by the end of the night! I wish I had read some of the other reader recommendations before making this. They were great as plain chicken fingers, but were definitely lacking with the buffalo. I mixed hot sauce (next time will try Frank's!) into the egg mixture which helped add a little kick. Next time I make them I will make a few alterations per other suggestions here. I will marinate them in a hot sauce mixture for a few hours. Then with a couple minutes of cooking left, I will dip them in hot sauce and put them back in the oven. I did serve it with blue cheese dressing and everyone loved them. My friends were so surprised to find out I made them from scratch!
My family really didn't care for these. The seasoning is WAY off from traditional "Buffalo-Style" seasoning, and that's coming from someone who is from Buffalo!!
This recipe really has nothing "buffalo" about it. Its a good base recipe for strips though. I made them and then dipped them in buffalo sauce (franks and butter) and served them with blue cheese and celery.
These are delicious!! I followed the recipe exactly. Crispy and yummy. Husband and 8yr old son loved them too hot for 3 year old. I will make some without the cayenne next time. Definitely a keeper
Bland, dry, and not very good at all by itself. I guess I was hoping for more of the actual "buffalo" taste. These would be good with actual buffalo sauce, but the sauce would make the dish more than the chicken.
Very good. Nice served w/icy cold celery and a quality bottled or homemade blue-cheese dressing. My family enjoyed...we'll have it often.
I did what other reviewers did: used panko crumbs, used Frank's hot sauce instead of the water. I needed more flour and bread crumbs than the recipe called for. The recipe is flavorful. I will use it again.
I skipped the garlic powder and marinated the chicken in buffalo wing sauce for 2 hours prior to cooking. I mixed some of the left over wing sauce in with the egg whites to add in even more flavor and drizzled the rest of the remaining sauce over the breaded chicken before cooking. It turned out wonderfully! Thanks to another reviewer for the marinating tip! :)
These were very yummy! I read some of the other reviews and added in some of their suggestions, I DEFINITELY would double the coating, I barely had enough crumbs after doubling it. Flour mixture doesnt need doubling. I tried half of them plain as the recipe instructs and the other half I dipped in a mixture of 1/4 cup butter and 1/2 cup buffalo wing sauce then put back in the oven for the last 6ish minutes of the bake time. I found that the ones that I dipped were not as crunchy, kinda mushy, and the ones without the dip were still spicy but nice and crunchy. I think next time Ill make them without dipping them in the hot sauce mixture and use the hot sauce as a side dip instead. Great recipe though and I would definitely make again!!
Love this recipe! My husband and I are on a diet and this is our new go-to recipe to satisfy our cravings for buffalo wings. (But obviously if you want real buffalo wings you should just make those-- these are not the same.) My only change is that I added some paprika to the flour and bread crumb mixtures (out of habit) and I added a healthy dose of Frank's Red Hot Sauce to the finished product. Also, I had to cook our strips for about 5 minutes longer than specified, but our strips were pretty thick ( I made 8 from about a pound of chicken breasts). Thanks for sharing!
These were awesome! I took others advice and dipped them in buffalo sauce for the ultimate taste!
My husband LOVED this recipe! I made it the first time without adding any sort of sauce to it and it was a little bland. Tried a reviewer's suggestion of making a 'buffalo sauce' of butter and hot sauce and dipping the chicken before serving and it added the perfect amount of heat. Also substituted the 1T of water for hot sauce. Definitely a 'keeper' in my house!
This was really easy and really good, fed a party. We didn't toss them in any sauce, but had an array of things to dip them in. Alrdy in my recipe box and in regular rotation. Only change I made to the recipe was a few dashes of tabasco in the egg whites, and it made a nice bite.
Tasted great and very easy. I used chicken tenders and baked 20 min.
Very good! Did not follow directions properly. Dipped in dry ingredients, then whole egg with Franks, then dry ingredients again. Dipped in buffalo sauce and ranch. Will be making again!
Overall, this was a pretty good recipe. I made my own changes to make it a FIVE STAR. After I baked the chicken tenders I tossed them in a mixture of Franks Red Hot Sauce and melted butter. IT was AMAZING! My entire family just LOVED them. I will be making these over and over! Yummy!
This is a perfect quick and easy recipe when your in the mood for appetizers for dinner! I used crushed corn flakes in place of the bread crumbs and also added black pepper to the garlic powder, salt, cayenne mixture. The corn flakes give it a great crunchy texture! I served them with a buffalo and blue cheese dipping sauce.
Wonderful! We added buffalo sauce before and after baking. They were great and not greasy like the restaurants!
Truly a great recipe. I recommend reading others comments as I found them very helpful.
Excellent recipe!!I did dip it in the butter and red hot mixture out of the oven and it made the chicken very tender and my kids loved it!! Will definitely make it again
A great, baked chicken finger recipe. Will certainly make again!
I gave this recipe five stars, but only because I followed the advice of some of the other reviews. I used crushed saltines instead of bread crumbs and I tossed the nuggets in a mixture of Frank's Hot Sauce and melted butter with a minute or so left to bake. They were spicy and delicious and way healthier than fried buffalo chicken.
I replaced the egg w/ hot wing sauce. I tried the egg, but it just made the hot sauce come off and the flour mixture was getting wet enough. I used Panko bread crumbs. I just made a small batch for myself, and plan on having the leftovers over a spinach salad for lunch today. I think my family will love this recipe too! I've been craving hot wings, and this is definately on my diet!
I really was not impressed with this one. I read reviews, took suggestions and applied them such as doubling up on the flour mix (you really need to) I used a whole egg, not just whites, that worked fine, used hot sauce instead of water, and the bread crumbs I made myself. Chicken turned out moist and good but this did not turn out crispy at all. There was only a slight hint of flavor it it, and I actually added more of the seasoning by accident to the bread crumbs. I could possibly try another suggestion to let the chicken hang out in some hot sauce prior, and maybe use panko or cornflakes for a more crispy crunch to it. I will try it again, but not this recipe. Just too much to change to get it to a 5 star in my book.
Overall pretty good. I tend to like things spicier so it could have used more in my opinion but also, I had to think of everyone else that was eating and it was a mixed bag of people. Some did want it spicier, others thought it was fine. Rather than put the sauce all over it at the end, I did serve it on the side for those that really wanted to douse their chicken. Certainly was easy and I will make again.
The only problem I have with this recipe is the name. I'm from Buffalo, NY and if you want a true "buffalo" chicken fingers you need hot sauce. Without it it's just a spicy chicken finger.
This is one of the better chicken finger recipes I have tried, and I have tried MANY! I did make a little sauce on the side (Frank's hot sauce, melted butter and little cornstarch) for the adults, but my eleven year old loved it "as is". Came out nice and crispy and golden from the oven. Will definitely be making these again. Yum! :)
I needed some chicken fingers for sticky fingers and decided to go with this recipe. These turned out great! We will definitely keep this recipe for the future whether it be for for regular fingers or sticky fingers. I don't know if it was because my chicken breasts were huge or because I used panko bread crumbs, but I had to make 3 batches of the bread crumb mix to cover all of my chicken. Otherwise I had no problems. I did take the tip of substituting the water with Franks hot sauce and thought that was great... definitely adds to the "buffalo" flavor
Quick and easy week night meal. Not my favorite chicken finger but a healthier version of the deep fried ones.
Very good. I took another reviewers advice and basted them with Texas Pete's hot sauce and let them cook another minute. Would be perfect in a buffalo chicken salad!!!
5* with modifications/added 2T FRANK's brand Louisiana sauce to the egg mixture and removed the cayenne pepper. It made it spicier. Served with Blue cheese salad dressing for dipping. Yummy!
Loved these! Will make a bit hotter next time.
This recipe as prepared as written exactly is a 3-star. The "buffalo" flavor is very faint. However, the recipe as written is a great base recipe to build from because it is much healthier than something you would order in a restaurant. I would definitely make this again and add Frank's Hot Sauce to the egg whites instead of the water.
I put a sauce made of lots of hot suace, butter, brown sugar, and fresh garlic on top of these for the last 8 min. of cooking and they turned out great. Everyone at the superbowl party loved them. For the extra healthy people I made a batch with I can't believe it's not butter light and they turned out good too.
These are great, but if you want AMAZING toss these in a mixture of 1/2 melted butter and 1/2 hot sauce after they are done cooking!
It makes me sad to say that we really didn't care for these at all. I found them too dry and the texture wasn't crispy enough. Maybe if dipped in hot sauce to coat the crumbs? But definitely need hot sauce/ranch to dip them in afterwards. Not for us thanks.
We thought these were great! I did replace the breadcrumbs with panko and definitely needed to double the breadcrumb mixture to coat all the chicken. These had a nice spice, though I like it hot so I used Franks as a dipping sauce afterwards, rather than cooking it in as other reviewers suggested so I could serve to my 13 month old. They were a hit all around! Will definitely make these again!
This was so easy my husband made it. The crust on the chicken was very good. I will make this one too. Great chicken tener recipe for future dinners, I will just remove the cayenne pepper for less spice. Thank you.
Excellent! I made Gluten Free so I could eat with the family and it was superb! So, instead of flour....i used corn starch. Instead of bread crumbs, I used crushed Rice Chex. Add a little more hot sauce to the egg mixture (i used whole eggs) and my family raved about this recipe. I will definately make again!!!! Thank you!
Absolutely heavenly. I made this for my boyfriend as a tasty snack and he gushed over how amazing they tasted, claiming that they were far better than anything he's had in a restaurant. I definitely agree. The key for me was to refridgerate the chicken after coating it in the crumbs for about 20 minutes. Some breading still stuck (woe is me, always happens with me!) but it was still by far the best wings I've ever made. I recommend this to anyone who has the extra time to put into it, from novice to experienced cooks. It's a keeper for us, thanks for the recipe!!
I read all the reviews and decided to try this. I even made the hot sauce using butter and Frank's. I just didn't like them, they tasted like cayenne pepper to me. Not at all like buffalo wings. Def did not satisfy my craving for wings. Sorry
