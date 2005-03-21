Buffalo Chicken Fingers

These weren't bad at all! As a matter of fact, my hubs and I actually thought these were quite tasty. :) While we both prefer fried tenders and agree that nothing compares to the original deep-fried version, these were a darn good considering they are baked, not fried! Having said this, I do think I'll (pan) fry my chicken fingers next time (personal preference).... I must admit, I made several changes. Without my changes, I'm not sure these would have been as good. As another reviewer did, I also marinated my chicken in (Frank's) buffalo wing sauce (for 24+ hours because dinner plans changed). My second change was to use tenderloins instead of cutting chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces (seemed more appropriate and less time consuming). My next change was DOUBLING the flour / breading mixtures (an absolute must, IMHO). My final change was subbing Panko crumbs for plain ones and Frank's wing sauce for the water called for in the egg wash. My fingers baked up perfectly in the suggested 16 minute timeframe. NOTE: I feared that I marinated my chicken far too long (it looked somewhat cooked when I took it out of the Zip-Lock bag), but to my surprise, it was just fine. Turns out, marinating for a VERY long time produces the most AWESOME, melt-in-your-mouth, fork-tender chicken!!!!! Loaded potato skins rounded out our casual meal. I felt like I was eating at the famous chain (ambiance aside haha)! Thanks for sharing your easy and yummy recipe, Bobbi Jo! :-)