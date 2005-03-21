Buffalo Chicken Fingers

This is a baked version of the popular spicy appetizer. Use more or less cayenne to taste.

By Bobbi Jo

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Coat a baking sheet with a nonstick spray.

  • In a bag, mix together flour, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. On a plate, mix the bread crumbs with the rest of the garlic powder, cayenne pepper, and salt.

  • Shake the chicken pieces with the seasoned flour. Beat egg whites with 1 tablespoon water, and place egg mixture in a shallow dish or bowl. Dip seasoned chicken in egg mixture, then roll in the seasoned bread crumb mixture. Place on prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake for about 8 minutes in the preheated oven. Use tongs to turn pieces over. Bake 8 minutes longer, or until chicken juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
125 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 2g; cholesterol 33.6mg; sodium 262.8mg. Full Nutrition
