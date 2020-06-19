Momma's Sloppy Joes

This was a good recipe. I added chopped onion red bell pepper and garlic to the turkey while browning. Instead of white sugar I used brown.A little less ketchup was replaced with BBQ and worchestershire sauce and a few grinds of black pepper.This was quick and super easy.I'll make this again for sure!
Family loved it! Easy to make too! I changed a few things: 1) I used 1 tbsp Splenda 2) I used apple cider vinegar 3) While browning meat I added 2 tsp minced garlic & 1/2 of a chopped onion.
FANTASTIC!!!! Best sloppy joes recipe yet! Love using the turkey for fat and calorie savings. My kids loved them and I have a daughter that is terribly picky! I also used apple cider vinegar, onion powder and garlic powder and omitted the sugar. There was plenty of tange and sweetness in the Heinz ketchup that sugar was not needed. This will be a regular supper at my house!!!
this recipe was way to sweet....gave me a stomach ache....tastes like you are eating a hot dog with ketchup and mustard and lots of sugar!!! In order for this to taste better I would suggest adding some spices onions and some veggies!!!
Added green pepper onion about a teaspoon of pepper and some minced garlic when cooking the turkey- tasted great!
definitely add the onion (I used a whole one) and the dashes of worchestershire. also i did not use sugar and it was very sweet with a combo of agave nectar-sweetened organic ketchup and regular hines (we had just enough for one cup when we combined the last of the two!). i used ground turkey. yum!
This recipe is awesome. My boyfriend hadn't ever tried sloppy joes before this recipe and now he's hooked. I took the advice of some of the other reviews. The adjustments that I made: 1) 1 tsp of brown sugar 2) 1 tsp of apple cider vinegar 3) 1 cup of Heinz ketchup and 4) 1 cup of tomato paste. Usually I used ground turkey but in this case I used a pound of chuck ground beef.
This one is a keeper...and my family of 6 agreed. We all love sloppy joes but the canned types all contain onions-and we are no fans of that allium! Everyone asked for this one again! I did follow the advice of others and cut out the sugar completely...super delicious and easy!
Good! Replaced brown sugar for white sugar added BBQ sauce and Worcestershire sauce along with the ketchup (to equal 1 cup) and used apple cider vinegar instead of white vinegar. Jon said these were the best Sloppy Joe's he's ever had! Take that Manwich!