Momma's Sloppy Joes

Rating: 4.18 stars
142 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 75
  • 4 star values: 38
  • 3 star values: 14
  • 2 star values: 10
  • 1 star values: 5

My mom has been making this basic sloppy joe recipe for so long that when I asked her how she made them, she had to make a batch to be sure of the measurements. These are no fancy joes - nothing but lots of sloppy, zesty mess! Beef may be used instead of turkey. Perfect for potluck or game day. Serve on your favorite buns.

By LESLIE34

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Place the turkey in a large skillet over medium heat, cook until evenly brown, and drain.

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, mix the ketchup, sugar, vinegar, and mustard. Mix in the turkey. Cook, stirring often, 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
170 calories; protein 15.9g; carbohydrates 14.5g; fat 6g; cholesterol 55.9mg; sodium 546.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (142)

Most helpful positive review

Keia Lockley
Rating: 4 stars
01/09/2008
This was a good recipe. I added chopped onion red bell pepper and garlic to the turkey while browning. Instead of white sugar I used brown.A little less ketchup was replaced with BBQ and worchestershire sauce and a few grinds of black pepper.This was quick and super easy.I'll make this again for sure! Read More
Helpful
(71)

Most helpful critical review

lizamerlino
Rating: 1 stars
07/10/2005
this recipe was way to sweet....gave me a stomach ache....tastes like you are eating a hot dog with ketchup and mustard and lots of sugar!!! In order for this to taste better I would suggest adding some spices onions and some veggies!!! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Reviews:
Helpful
spabetti
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2007
Family loved it! Easy to make too! I changed a few things: 1) I used 1 tbsp Splenda 2) I used apple cider vinegar 3) While browning meat I added 2 tsp minced garlic & 1/2 of a chopped onion. Read More
Helpful
(35)
Jeannette Wood Hill
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2011
FANTASTIC!!!! Best sloppy joes recipe yet! Love using the turkey for fat and calorie savings. My kids loved them and I have a daughter that is terribly picky! I also used apple cider vinegar, onion powder and garlic powder and omitted the sugar. There was plenty of tange and sweetness in the Heinz ketchup that sugar was not needed. This will be a regular supper at my house!!! Read More
Helpful
(26)
Helpful
Jennie Welch
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2011
Added green pepper onion about a teaspoon of pepper and some minced garlic when cooking the turkey- tasted great! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Hipchickrecords
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2008
definitely add the onion (I used a whole one) and the dashes of worchestershire. also i did not use sugar and it was very sweet with a combo of agave nectar-sweetened organic ketchup and regular hines (we had just enough for one cup when we combined the last of the two!). i used ground turkey. yum! Read More
Helpful
(9)
cknovice
Rating: 5 stars
08/17/2009
This recipe is awesome. My boyfriend hadn't ever tried sloppy joes before this recipe and now he's hooked. I took the advice of some of the other reviews. The adjustments that I made: 1) 1 tsp of brown sugar 2) 1 tsp of apple cider vinegar 3) 1 cup of Heinz ketchup and 4) 1 cup of tomato paste. Usually I used ground turkey but in this case I used a pound of chuck ground beef. Read More
Helpful
(6)
purpleheather
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2010
This one is a keeper...and my family of 6 agreed. We all love sloppy joes but the canned types all contain onions-and we are no fans of that allium! Everyone asked for this one again! I did follow the advice of others and cut out the sugar completely...super delicious and easy! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Amy Evans
Rating: 4 stars
11/29/2011
Good! Replaced brown sugar for white sugar added BBQ sauce and Worcestershire sauce along with the ketchup (to equal 1 cup) and used apple cider vinegar instead of white vinegar. Jon said these were the best Sloppy Joe's he's ever had! Take that Manwich! Read More
Helpful
(6)
