Side Dish Sauces and Condiments Sauces BBQ Sauce Recipes Peach Bourbon BBQ Sauce Be the first to rate & review! I had some leftover peaches one day and decided to come up with a new BBQ sauce flavor. This is excellent on grilled chicken and ribs, or brushed over grilled shrimp. Tastes best if made a day ahead of time. Recipe by France C Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 20 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 24 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 large ripe peaches - peeled, pitted, and chopped ½ cup ketchup ⅓ cup bourbon whiskey ¼ cup apple cider vinegar ¼ cup hot honey (such as Mike's Hot Honey®) ¼ cup dark brown sugar 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce 1 tablespoon liquid smoke 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard 1 teaspoon smoked paprika 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1 teaspoon onion powder 1 teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper ⅛ teaspoon allspice Directions Combine peaches, ketchup, bourbon, apple cider vinegar, hot honey, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, liquid smoke, Dijon mustard, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, and allspice in a high-powered blender. Blend until mixture is smooth, 15 to 20 seconds. Pour mixture into a medium saucepan. Bring to a light boil over medium heat, whisking constantly. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until thickened, 15 to 20 minutes. Sauce will thicken further upon cooling. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week, or freeze for future use. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 43 Calories 1g Fat 8g Carbs 0g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 24 Calories 43 % Daily Value * Total Fat 1g 1% Saturated Fat 0g 1% Sodium 163mg 7% Total Carbohydrate 8g 3% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Protein 0g Potassium 46mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved