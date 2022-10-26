Recipes Main Dishes Taco Recipes Ground Pork Tacos with Pineapple Salsa Be the first to rate & review! Try something different in your tacos and use ground pork instead of beef! The flavor is somewhat reminiscent of al pastor tacos, but ready in a fraction of the time. Recipe by France C Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 30 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 8 Yield: 8 tacos Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 pound ground pork 1 tablespoon soy-based liquid seasoning (such as Maggi® Jugo) ½ teaspoon chipotle powder 1 clove garlic, minced Pineapple Salsa: 1 cup diced fresh pineapple ¼ cup minced red onion 1 small jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced 2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro ½ lime, juiced salt to taste 8 (6 inch) corn tortillas Directions Combine ground pork, liquid seasoning, ground chipotle powder, and garlic in a bowl. Set aside for flavors to meld. Combine pineapple, red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lime juice, and salt in a bowl. Set pineapple salsa aside. Preheat a large skillet over high heat. Crumble ground pork into the hot skillet. Cook and stir until pork is completely browned and edges begin to crisp, 7 to 10 minutes. Drain any excess grease. Place pork in a bowl and keep warm. Wipe out skillet. Warm tortillas in skillet over medium-low heat, about 20 seconds per side. Divide meat mixture between tortillas and top with pineapple salsa Cook's Note: Jugo Maggi seasoning is the Mexican version of regular Maggi seasoning, and can be found in the International aisle of your supermarket. It lends a deep umami flavor to the meat. If you cannot find either, you can combine equal parts soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 166 Calories 12g Fat 4g Carbs 10g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 166 % Daily Value * Total Fat 12g 16% Saturated Fat 5g 23% Cholesterol 41mg 14% Sodium 47mg 2% Total Carbohydrate 4g 1% Dietary Fiber 1g 2% Protein 10g Potassium 208mg 4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Ground Pork Tacos with Pineapple Salsa Recipe