Ground Pork Tacos with Pineapple Salsa

Try something different in your tacos and use ground pork instead of beef! The flavor is somewhat reminiscent of al pastor tacos, but ready in a fraction of the time.

Recipe by France C
Prep Time:
30 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 tacos
Ingredients

  • 1 pound ground pork

  • 1 tablespoon soy-based liquid seasoning (such as Maggi® Jugo)

  • ½ teaspoon chipotle powder

  • 1 clove garlic, minced

Pineapple Salsa:

  • 1 cup diced fresh pineapple

  • ¼ cup minced red onion

  • 1 small jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced

  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

  • ½ lime, juiced

  • salt to taste

  • 8 (6 inch) corn tortillas

Directions

  1. Combine ground pork, liquid seasoning, ground chipotle powder, and garlic in a bowl. Set aside for flavors to meld.

  2. Combine pineapple, red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lime juice, and salt in a bowl. Set pineapple salsa aside.

  3. Preheat a large skillet over high heat. Crumble ground pork into the hot skillet. Cook and stir until pork is completely browned and edges begin to crisp, 7 to 10 minutes. Drain any excess grease. Place pork in a bowl and keep warm. Wipe out skillet.

  4. Warm tortillas in skillet over medium-low heat, about 20 seconds per side. Divide meat mixture between tortillas and top with pineapple salsa

Cook's Note:

Jugo Maggi seasoning is the Mexican version of regular Maggi seasoning, and can be found in the International aisle of your supermarket. It lends a deep umami flavor to the meat. If you cannot find either, you can combine equal parts soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

166 Calories
12g Fat
4g Carbs
10g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 166
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 12g 16%
Saturated Fat 5g 23%
Cholesterol 41mg 14%
Sodium 47mg 2%
Total Carbohydrate 4g 1%
Dietary Fiber 1g 2%
Protein 10g
Potassium 208mg 4%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

