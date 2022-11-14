Desserts Pies Pumpkin Pie Recipes Canned Pumpkin Pumpkin Pie with Maple Mascarpone Swirl Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Jesse Szewczyk's take on our basic pumpkin pie adds a complex, autumnal flavor with just four ingredients. By Jesse Szewczyk Jesse Szewczyk Instagram Website Jesse Szewczyk is a writer and food stylist based in New York. He was named a Forbes 30 Under 30 of Food & Drink for 2021 and is the author of Tasty Pride, a collection of 75 recipes and stories from the queer food community that raised $50,000 for GLAAD, as well as Cookies: The New Classics, which was named one of the best cookbooks of 2021 by The New York Times. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on November 14, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Bake Time: 50 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 10 mins Servings: 8 Yield: 1 pumpkin pie Jump to Nutrition Facts Pumpkin pie is an all-time holiday dessert classic, but maybe it's time for a glow up. For Thanksgiving this year, Allrecipes challenged 5 of our favorite bakers to upgrade our basic pumpkin pie recipe. The rules? The base ingredients needed to stay the same, and the bakers could only use five additional ingredients for their upgrade. Check out the rest of the pumpkin pie recipes from our challenge, here. One of my all-time favorite flavor combinations is pumpkin and cream cheese. The contrast of spiced pumpkin against cold, tangy cream cheese is a gift I look forward to every fall. Whether it's a pumpkin roll with cream cheese frosting, pumpkin muffins, or (my personal favorite) pumpkin cheesecake, I've riffed on this match made in heaven countless times without fail. This recipe — my favorite trick for turning any pumpkin pie recipe into a show-stopping dessert — swaps out cream cheese for swirl of luscious, smooth, mascarpone. Much like cream cheese, mascarpone is a soft, spreadable cheese that is a tad sweeter and has a luscious, dairy-forward flavor. The cheese can be combined with milk and flour to create a simple three-ingredient cheesecake filling that can be streaked through any pumpkin pie filling. The mascarpone filling sits atop the pie to create a dramatic presentation that completely elevates it. And while the basic upgrade would be delicious all on its own, I like to sweeten my cheesecake swirl with maple syrup to give it a sweet, caramel-like flavor that complements the spiced pumpkin filling. It's a simple addition that takes traditional pumpkin pie to a whole new level, adding a complex, autumnal flavor. And with only four additional ingredients, it's the low-effort, high-reward trick for making any pumpkin pie feel fancy. Allrecipes / Bahareh Niati Ingredients Pumpkin Pie Base: 1 (9 inch) unbaked pie crust 1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk 2 large eggs 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice Cheesecake Swirl: 6 ounces mascarpone cheese 3 tablespoons whole milk 2 tablespoons maple syrup 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour Directions Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Fit pie crust into a 9-inch pie dish and place it on a baking sheet. Combine pumpkin puree, condensed milk, eggs, and pumpkin pie spice in a large bowl. Mix until combined and set aside. Make the cheesecake swirl: In a medium, microwave-safe bowl stir together mascarpone, milk, maple syrup, and flour. Microwave on high power until the cheese is completely melted, 20 to 30 seconds. Stir the mixture until completely smooth. (This will make swirling easier.) Add about two-thirds of the cheese mixture into the pumpkin filling and stir to combine. Pour the pumpkin filling into the pie shell. Spoon the remaining mascarpone mixture on top in about 10 or so dollops. Use a thin knife or toothpick to swirl the cheesecake dollops into the pumpkin pie filling to create a swirl pattern. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and continue to bake until filling is set around the sides but jiggles like jello in the center, erring on the side of undercooking as the pie continues to cook as it cools, 30 to 35 minutes. Turn the oven off, open the oven door, and let cool for one hour in the oven before transferring into the fridge to cool completely. Remove from the oven, set on a wire rack, and cool completely before serving. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 261 Calories 19g Fat 19g Carbs 5g Protein