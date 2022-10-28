Recipes Main Dishes Savory Pie Recipes Chicken Mushroom Strudel Be the first to rate & review! This is a great recipe made with a rotisserie chicken, mushrooms, and puff pastry. It makes 2 strudels so you can freeze one for another occasion. Even if you are not great at braiding dough, this is surprisingly easy to accomplish. By Chef John Chef John Twitter John Mitzewich — aka Chef John — has produced more than 1,500 cooking videos for Allrecipes. He's the actor, director, and screenwriter whose hands and voice confidently walk you through techniques. Chef John has been teaching viewers how to cook on his YouTube channel Food Wishes since 2007 earning 953M views and 4.25M subscribers. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on October 28, 2022 Save Saved! Prep Time: 30 mins Chill Time: 30 mins Bake Time: 35 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 35 mins Servings: 12 Yield: 2 strudels Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 roasted chicken 2 tablespoons butter 1 ¼ pounds fresh mushrooms, thickly sliced 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided, or to taste ⅔ cup diced yellow onion ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper ¼ teaspoon ground cumin ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika 1 pinch cayenne pepper 1 cup heavy cream ¼ cup chopped fresh tarragon 1 lemon, zested and juiced ½ cup grated Gruyere cheese 2 (14 ounce) packages frozen puff pastry, thawed 1 large egg for egg wash Directions Remove meat from roasted chicken by tearing it into bite-size pieces with your hands. Melt butter in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Stir and cook until mushrooms are browned, about 5 minutes. Add onions and 1/2 teaspoon of salt and cook until onions are softened, about 5 minutes. Season with remaining salt, pepper, cumin, smoked paprika, and cayenne pepper. Stir and cook for about 30 seconds. Pour in heavy cream and cook, stirring, until thickened, gold and bubbling, 5 to 7 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low and mix in fresh tarragon. Add chicken and stir until sauce is absorbed into the chicken and mushroom mixture. Place mixture into a bowl. Add lemon zest and lemon juice. Fold in Gruyere cheese and mix until well combined. Cover and refrigerate until filling is chilled, at least 30 minutes. Set out puff pastry sheet onto a lightly floured parchment paper and roll out to a 12 x 15 inches rectangle. Lightly dust the surface of the puff pastry with flour and place another sheet of parchment paper on top. Roll out the pastry sheet so that it lays flat. Transfer with the parchment paper onto a baking sheet and freeze for about 10 minutes so it is firmed up. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (220 degrees C). Move dough onto a work surface with the parchment paper. Using the tip of a knife, lightly score the pastry into 3 strips lengthwise. Using a knife or pizza cutter, cut away the top 2 corners of the top so it resembles a triangle shape. Take one of the corner pieces that was removed and use water to stick it to the middle section of the bottom (which will help with sealing the strudel). Starting at the scored center section by the pointy side, make 3/4 inch cuts all the way down one side, following the angle of the top. Repeat on the other side following the top angle and creating the same number of sections as on the first side. Transfer parchment paper with dough onto a baking sheet. Add 1/2 of the chicken mushroom filling to the middle section. Fold the top and bottom of the middle section pastry over the top of the filling. Start folding the dough strips alternately over the filling, covering the entire strudel. Trim off excess dough. Brush the top of the pastry with a beaten egg. Place in the center of the preheated oven and bake until golden brown and crisp, 35 to 40 minutes. Let sit for 5 to 10 minutes, then slice and serve. Chef John Cook's Note: I used Dufour® Puff Pastry Classic - it already comes in a large rectangle. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 642 Calories 45g Fat 33g Carbs 26g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 642 % Daily Value * Total Fat 45g 58% Saturated Fat 16g 78% Cholesterol 109mg 36% Sodium 502mg 22% Total Carbohydrate 33g 12% Dietary Fiber 2g 6% Protein 26g Potassium 378mg 8% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.