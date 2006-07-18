Mary's Pecan Crusted Chicken

Yum, yum, yum! This was just great! I made it awhile ago and forgot about it, just came across the recipe again today while looking for something to do with boneless chicken breast (getting so bored with chicken). I remember having a little bit of a hard time getting the coating to stay on the chicken while cooking, it kind of falls of when you turn it. I think I may make it as chicken strips tonight and put a little more oil in the pan so I dont have to turn it as much. Be careful with your heat! Needs to be hot enough to fry, but low enough not to burn your pecans. Be sure to flatten the chicken or you'll need to cook too long and your pecans will burn. Will serve it tonight with a spinach salad and basmati rice.

