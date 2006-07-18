Mary's Pecan Crusted Chicken

93 Ratings
  • 5 38
  • 4 26
  • 3 14
  • 2 6
  • 1 9

Tired of plain old chicken, I put this together from ingredients I had on hand. With some say... garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry relish and a big salad... you can't miss. Enjoy !!

By MaryLee

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • In a small bowl, mix the eggs with the milk. Put aside.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together flour, seasoning, cinnamon, pecans, sugar, and salt and pepper.

  • Dip the chicken in the egg mix, and press in the pecan mix.

  • Fry in hot olive oil until golden, about 5 minutes per side. Check to make sure pecans don't burn. Place on paper towel to drain.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
507 calories; protein 34.4g; carbohydrates 20g; fat 33.1g; cholesterol 166.2mg; sodium 250.1mg. Full Nutrition
