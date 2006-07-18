Mary's Pecan Crusted Chicken
Tired of plain old chicken, I put this together from ingredients I had on hand. With some say... garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry relish and a big salad... you can't miss. Enjoy !!
Yum, yum, yum! This was just great! I made it awhile ago and forgot about it, just came across the recipe again today while looking for something to do with boneless chicken breast (getting so bored with chicken). I remember having a little bit of a hard time getting the coating to stay on the chicken while cooking, it kind of falls of when you turn it. I think I may make it as chicken strips tonight and put a little more oil in the pan so I dont have to turn it as much. Be careful with your heat! Needs to be hot enough to fry, but low enough not to burn your pecans. Be sure to flatten the chicken or you'll need to cook too long and your pecans will burn. Will serve it tonight with a spinach salad and basmati rice.Read More
I love pecans and cinnamon sugar so I expected this recipe to be delicious. However I was pretty disapointed. Although the chicken was pretty moist the crust didn't come out very flavorful at all, despite my following the recipe to a "T." I used it to top a salad of fresh greens, apples, onions and goat cheese, drizzled in raspberry kiwi vinigrette. This improved on the chicken since texturally it was still good. However I'm not sure I'd make this again, even with tweaks.Read More
After reading the reviews I made a couple of modifications. Sugar in the crust maybe the cause of all the 'burning' combined with high heat. First I pounded out the chicken into thin 1/2 inch pieces. I used 'ground' not chopped pecans for a crust that stuck when coated. Just grind pecans in food processor. I added 1/4tsp ground ginger and eliminated the sugar. I also just brown the chickens on both sides in a med-high pan then finish chicken off in a 350 degrees F oven for about 15-20 min (depending on thickness of chicken). For a finish I made a Honey-Dijon glaze...yummy. 1/2 cup chicken broth, 3 tbsp honey, 2 tbsp Dijon mustard and 1 tsp fresh ground ginger. Combine in sauce pan and bring to boil, continue on med-high heat until mixture has reduced by 1/2. Spoon lightly over chicken prior to serving...it will thicken as it cools so make ahead if you like a thicker sauce.
Just made this dish last night… It rocked! Not only did it taste wonderful, but also the cinnamon in the mix made it smell delightful as it cooked. The only tip I have is to defiantly head the suggestion of not letting your pecans burn… and they will burn quick if you are not careful. I used chicken tenders rather than the full breast and turned them often to avoid burning. I’ll make this dish again but for now, I can’t wait until lunch to eat the leftovers (only possible because I made a lot)!!
I've made this twice and I cut down on the cinnamon and liked it better. Overall - a nice chicken variation!
This is a cool recipe...it was really quick and easy to make. I substituted almonds for pecans, and it was just as yummy!
This recipe was FANTASTIC! Simple and easy. My advice though is to make sure your chicken is not too thick because it cooks quickly.
My many thanks to Mary for her Pecan Crusted Chicken recipe. I cooked it for dinner tonight and my husband and I both loved it. I fried it in a covered frying pan, and it browned just right. The pecans stayed on the chicken and there was no burning. I will definitely be using this recipe again. I did eliminate the cinnamon and sugar.
I usually bake my boneless chicken breasts, and these were quicker and juicier, with a less ordinary flavor. Unfortunately, my kids were turned off by the nuts, but my husband and I enjoyed it.
LOVE this dish! My advice after making several times is to pound the breasts out pretty thin, then dredge them in flour before the egg and pecan seasoning. I also crush the pecans totally rather than using them chopped, they are like a breadcrumb consistency and the coating stays on much better during cooking. Enjoy!
What can I say? I had to write down the recipe for a friend. I made it just as it called, but the next time (yes, the next time)I'm using brown sugar. What a treat! Everyone loved it. Thanks!
This was great! I let it chill, sliced it and served it on a salad of romaine, strawberries, cantaloupe, avocado, and candied pecans, topped it with raspberry salad dressing and gorgonzola cheese. I also lightened it up a little by pan-searing it for only a few minutes in olive oil, then baking it for ten minutes in the oven. I served it for my mom's birthday and the entire family loved it! Rave reviews all around!
I made this according to recipe, and everyone loved it. (Although I didn't get a reesponse from my nut-hating brother.) I fried up each of the breasts individually because I felt they needed my full attention, and it ended up taking way too long to cook. If I make these again, I'll double them up and perhaps be more satisfed. The crust had a nice nutty flavor. I used half pecans and half almonds. Paired with the Asparagus Casserole I, it was filling and entirely satisfying!
Wasn't sure at first about the taste of the cinnamon and pecans with chicken, then liked it after a few more bites. Had to be very careful when cooking so as to not burn the pecans. Chicken was moist and liked the slight crunch of the nuts.
Won't make this again. Tasted too strongly of cinnamon and poultry seasoning. And while the pecans were crunchy, the rest of the breading was mushy.
Didn't have ground cinnamon, so I used 1 tsp of Ginger instead- WOW! I love chicken & especially recipes that call for interesting breading. This was a great submittal!
Awsome recipe, don't know what the person before me was talking about. This had the right amount of everything. I will agree you have to watch the pecans so they don't burn. I pounded down my chicken breasts so they weren't so thick. I also might use cutlets instead, so cooking time should be less and nuts won't burn :) I think I'll use it next time cold on a salad for lunch - Yummy!!
Great recipe. Family loved the taste and they are hard to please. I did add brown sugar instead of white sugar. Perfect!!!
I thought this recipe sounded way better than it turned out. My dh (who isn't a nut lover), said it tasted like cardboard, he scraped the coating off and ate the chicken. I was hoping the coating would have more of a sweet flavor.
My husband thought this was "pretty good", but I expected a sweeter coating; it was rather blah to me.
Yummo! As is...
I made this tonight for my mom's birthday and it was a hit! A very different way to make chicken. I didn't have poultry seasoning (nor do i know what it is!) but other than that, I followed the recipe completely. I used chicken cutlets. If you're like me, the "side dish" decision is always a tough one but tonight's were perfect! Sweet Potatoes w/Raisins & Pecans (from this site), Corn Pudding (a slight variation of it) (also from this site), asparagus w/hollandaise (altho i think broccoli would've been better), and Pineapple Upside Down Cake for dessert! (recipe also from this site!) Mom said she thinks this is one of my "top meals" - I think she's right! Thanks, Mary!! (the only reason i didn't give it a 5 is b/c the chicken needed a little more "juice" or something, but once i put the sweet tato "syrup" on it, it was perfect)
The chicken came out very moist, but we thought the cinnamon flavor was a bit much for a main dish, plus it just needed some zing with all that cinnamon. I think it would be much better in a salad instead.
This recipe definately had a unique flavor....new to my taste buds! But the whole family really liked it! I LOVE toasted pecans, and the cinnamon didn't taste as strong as it smelled (I enjoyed the aroma while cooking it). I did end up needing to use more olive oil while cooking it, and the chicken turned out so nice and tender. I used chicken tenders, so they cooked up quickly without the problem of the pecans burning. I also didn't use 2 eggs...and still ended up with leftover. I will definately make this recipe again!!!
This was ridiculously delicious! The only thing I did was use only a Tsb. of Cinnamon and pulsed the pecans in a food prcessor a few times. It was so easy and a HUGE hit at my house, even with the kiddos. A definite addition to my go-to dinners!
I made this for my boyfriend and he just raved about it, so I made it again! Great for topping a good spinach salad with bluecheese, egg, pecans, green onions, and balsamic vinegar!
This was ok. It was nice for a change, but I don't think I will cook it again. I little mushy for leftovers. Meat was very tender.
OK for a different way to prepare chicken.
We liked it....but felt it had too much cinnamon...the next time I will use less!
Very yummy if you like pecans and cinnamon!
We love this recipe with all the ingredients recommended, the only thing I do different is cook the chicken in a little more oil. I always make sure my chicken is thin and cook it on medium and have never burned my pecans. My family loves this and we cook it every couple of weeks or so. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
I just made this chicken and first of all the pecans wouldn't stick. So I dipped it back into the eggs and then the chicken, which did make them stick. Then I fried them in the hot olive oil as instructed, the stove was set at 5 out of 9 and the pecans began burning after about 3 minutes on each side, so I turned it down, but they still burned. So now I have burned pecan crusted raw chicken in my oven attempting to save dinner. Very disappointed with this recipe.
This was awful! It was a waste of $5.00 for the chicken. The outside burns before the chicken cooks. I had to throw it out! Don't waste your time or money.
Super esay, super delicious! My husband is not fond of Chicken breast, but he loved this! And like the recipe says, careful not to burn the pecans!
I used buttermilk instead of the eggs and milk and cut down on the cinnamon by adding only about a teaspoon. I also baked it in a very hot oven with a light coating of oil turning once. It was delicious, even my finicky teenage loved it. I think I'll try it on a meaty white fish next time.
Ths was easy to make, but I didn't think it really had any flavor to it at all. Definitely won't make this one again.
First try, and my family went crazy over it! It was a success:)
Ya know I really wanted to like this, but honestly the cinnamon is out of place. The chicken was nice and juicy and it looked great. I'm going to try this again omitting the cinnamon and I think it will be just right. I made it just as the recipe called for.
Wow! This was definitely a unique twist with a wonderful flavor. Easy to make and sure to please those with a colorful palate. This is surely one of my new favorites.
This was very good and I will definitely make this again.
Made this recipe as-is several times. Kids and husband LOVE it! I serve it with green beans and baked sweet potato or cauliflower puree and sauted spinach. It's delicious.
This would have been better if it was more sweet than it was salty.. Maybe we made it wrong but I wasn't a huge fan.
We didn't care for it. Too sweet. A lot of jokes were made about chicken Christmas cookies. I'm sure that it is delicious for many people -- but if you're not a fan of sugar crusted meat then move on.
delicious!!!
Maybe I did something wrong but we found this recipe to be bland and boring. It was a waste of good chicken. I wouldn't recommend it or make it again.
This was really really good! A very different flavor from the usual fried chicken. The breasts stay tender and moist and cook up nice and quick. Will definitely be cooking this one again!
Great! The whole family loved it.
the toppings wouldn't stay on, I also burned the pecans. but otherwise it was pretty good.
This recipe was very good, although I agree that the chicken must be pounded very thin so it cooks quickly. I used butter instead of olive oil. I had a little bit of a hard time with the pecan mixture staying on the chicken. Other than that, it was pretty good. Maybe a little too much cinnamon, but definitely something I will make again.
This was horrible! I have found so many wonderful recipes on this site and since I cook so often I'm always looking for new ones. In the 2 years that I've used All Recipes, this has got to be the worst I've come across. I was skeptical about the amount of Poultry Seasoning listed because it seemed like an AWFUL lot and I was right. I ended up mixing another batch of the batter I still used the cinnamon but no poultry seasoning. Then I made a carmel sauce with brown sugar and butter. I glazed the chicken with this and it came out great. The cinnamon and caramel blended well, and it wasn't too sweet becauseI did add salt.
It was delicious!
This recipe is very tasty if you enjoy nuts. One thing I noticed on this recipe is that the pecans don't stick too well to the chicken. Maybe its just the beginners curse? I'm not sure. And when i cooked the chicken with the pecans, the chicken didn't cook all the way so I stuck it in the oven for about 15 minutes and it came out fine. GREAT SIDE TO GO WITH THIS RECIPE IS "Sweet Coated Pecans" By: Debbie. Could go on the side, or on top. My family ate them as a side to this dish and as dessert (: They're delicious.
This was a big hit in my house, my daughter was a little sceptical when she seen the ingredients but loved it and my husband even ate it cold the next day. I will certainly make this one again thanks.
It was easy to make but my husband and I both agreed it didn't really have any flavor.
This was amazing with potato/yam/ butternut squash au gratin and stuffing!!! Turned out absolutely delicious and really easy to make!
This recipe was great!
This recipe has been out for a while, but we had it for dinner and thought it might be wroth a second look. We loved it.
We attempted this recipe tonight for dinner for it sounded interesting. While we had success with cooking at the right temp and not burning the pecans we found the flavor boring and weird. Too much cinnamon. We did not care for the aftertaste. The combination of seasonsings just didn't fit for us.
Yum! I brined the chicken since breasts can be dry. I also cut the cinnamon to a heaping teaspoon and increased the poultry seasoning. I added a sprinkle of some tortilla chile crusting for a little kick. The coating does fall off but not enough to complain. Great recipe, Mary, thanks for sharing!
It was delicious!
yummy
I’m being generous with the two stars. If I could request my money back for the ingredients I used and wasted, I would. I followed this fiasco of a recipe without any changes (other than scaling the ingredients back for one). There is WAY too much cinnamon. The crust doesn’t get crispy, at all. I won’t make this again.
My family (including a very picky son) love this recipe. I serve it with a raspberry chipotle dipping sauce and sautéed fresh green beans.
Not what I imagined this dish tasting like. I'll probably tweak it if I ever make it again.
I am doing a whole30/paleo diet for the month so I amended the recipe to fit the requirements. I substituted light coconut milk for the milk, used almond flour instead of wheat flour and cut out the sugar. I made my own poultry seasoning with 2tsp sage, 1.5tsp thyme and 1tsp marjoram and added a tablespoon of that mixture. I also cut the cinnamon to 2 tsp just out of preference. It was great. Also this recipe would work if you had any dairy or wheat free guests coming over.
Used coconut oil instead of olive oil. Turned the heat to medium on the stove. Cooked really well but the flavor was bland. Needs more flavor.
Our family really enjoyed this chicken. We would suggest pounding the chicken first. Be really careful that you do not burn the pecan crust. My 9 year old daughter liked it too.
I used gluten-free flour to dredge and coconut oil for cooking. I added some creamy goat cheese and bacon bits for flavor on top of a bed of spinach. It was divine!
