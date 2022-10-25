Recipes Fruits and Vegetables Vegetables Turnip Roasted Turnips Be the first to rate & review! Turnips are an easy side dish to just about any meal. This is a very basic, simple recipe, and roasting not only brings out delicious flavor, but it allows the turnips to really shine. Recipe by lutzflcat Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 25 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 ½ pounds turnips 2 tablespoons olive oil ½ teaspoon dried thyme salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste chopped fresh parsley for garnish (optional) Directions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Peel and trim turnips. Then cut into 1-1/4 inch pieces and place into a bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and season with thyme, salt, and pepper; toss until turnips are well coated. Spread out in 1 layer on a large baking sheet. Roast for 15 minutes. Turn and roast until fork-tender and lightly browned, 10 to 15 more minutes. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 108 Calories 7g Fat 11g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 108 % Daily Value * Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Sodium 114mg 5% Total Carbohydrate 11g 4% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Protein 2g Potassium 327mg 7% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Roasted Turnips Recipe