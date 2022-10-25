Roasted Turnips

Turnips are an easy side dish to just about any meal. This is a very basic, simple recipe, and roasting not only brings out delicious flavor, but it allows the turnips to really shine.

Recipe by lutzflcat
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
25 mins
Total Time:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 1 ½ pounds turnips

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

  • ½ teaspoon dried thyme

  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

  • chopped fresh parsley for garnish (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  2. Peel and trim turnips. Then cut into 1-1/4 inch pieces and place into a bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and season with thyme, salt, and pepper; toss until turnips are well coated. Spread out in 1 layer on a large baking sheet.

  3. Roast for 15 minutes. Turn and roast until fork-tender and lightly browned, 10 to 15 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

108 Calories
7g Fat
11g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 108
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 7g 9%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Sodium 114mg 5%
Total Carbohydrate 11g 4%
Dietary Fiber 3g 11%
Protein 2g
Potassium 327mg 7%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

