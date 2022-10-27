Recipes Salad Green Salad Recipes Romaine Lettuce Salad Recipes Romaine Salad with Orange and Olives Be the first to rate & review! This is a mild, refreshing, and citrusy salad that will wake up your taste buds. A handful of pomegranate arils is also a nice option for garnish. Recipe by lutzflcat Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Dressing: ⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil ¼ cup freshly squeezed orange juice 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste Salad: 2 heads romaine lettuce, torn into bite-size pieces 1 bunch arugula 1 orange, peeled and segmented ½ cup pitted kalamata olives ½ small red onion, thinly sliced 2 tablespoons toasted pine nuts Directions Whisk together olive oil, orange juice and vinegar in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper and set aside. Cut orange sections in half and add to a large bowl along with romaine lettuce, arugula, olives, and red onion. Toss until well combined. Drizzle half the dressing over the salad and toss to combine. Garnish with pine nuts. Serve the remaining dressing on the side to be used at the table. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 314 Calories 26g Fat 18g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 314 % Daily Value * Total Fat 26g 33% Saturated Fat 4g 18% Sodium 306mg 13% Total Carbohydrate 18g 6% Dietary Fiber 6g 22% Protein 6g Potassium 798mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Romaine Salad with Orange and Olives Recipe