Romaine Salad with Orange and Olives

This is a mild, refreshing, and citrusy salad that will wake up your taste buds. A handful of pomegranate arils is also a nice option for garnish.

Recipe by lutzflcat
Prep Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

Dressing:

  • cup extra-virgin olive oil

  • ¼ cup freshly squeezed orange juice

  • 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar

  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Salad:

  • 2 heads romaine lettuce, torn into bite-size pieces

  • 1 bunch arugula

  • 1 orange, peeled and segmented

  • ½ cup pitted kalamata olives

  • ½ small red onion, thinly sliced

  • 2 tablespoons toasted pine nuts

Directions

  1. Whisk together olive oil, orange juice and vinegar in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

  2. Cut orange sections in half and add to a large bowl along with romaine lettuce, arugula, olives, and red onion. Toss until well combined.

  3. Drizzle half the dressing over the salad and toss to combine. Garnish with pine nuts. Serve the remaining dressing on the side to be used at the table.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

314 Calories
26g Fat
18g Carbs
6g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 314
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 26g 33%
Saturated Fat 4g 18%
Sodium 306mg 13%
Total Carbohydrate 18g 6%
Dietary Fiber 6g 22%
Protein 6g
Potassium 798mg 17%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

