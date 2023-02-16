Soups, Stews and Chili Recipes Soup Recipes Vegetable Soup Recipes Minestrone Chicken Minestrone Soup Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Take a classic minestrone soup full of fresh, wholesome vegetables, and add an additional layer of flavor with tender, juicy chicken. Recipe by lutzflcat Published on February 16, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 35 mins Total Time: 55 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided ½ pound skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces 1 cup chopped onion 2 cloves garlic, minced ½ cup sliced carrot ½ cup chopped celery 5 cups chicken stock 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes with basil, garlic, and oregano 1 (15.5 ounce) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed 1 (15.5 ounce) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed 1 (6 ounce) can tomato paste 1 small zucchini, quartered lengthwise and cut into 1/2 inch slices ½ cup frozen cut green beans 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning ½ cup ditalini pasta salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste ⅓ cup grated Parmesan cheese, or more to taste (Optional) 2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley Directions Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add chicken to pot, and sauté just until lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Remove chicken from pot; set aside. Heat remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in the pot; add onions and cook until translucent, about 3 minutes. Stir in garlic; cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add carrots and celery; cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to medium-low; stir in chicken stock, diced tomatoes, cannellini beans, kidney beans, tomato paste, zucchini, green beans, Italian seasoning. Simmer, covered, for 15 minutes. Stir in chicken and ditalini pasta, and cook until pasta is tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. If soup is too thick, add a little water or stock. Garnish each bowl with Parmesan and parsley. Cook's Note: If you prefer, feel free to substitute beef stock for chicken stock. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 260 Calories 8g Fat 33g Carbs 15g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 260 % Daily Value * Total Fat 8g 11% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Cholesterol 17mg 6% Sodium 1089mg 47% Total Carbohydrate 33g 12% Dietary Fiber 8g 30% Protein 15g Potassium 531mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Chicken Minestrone Soup