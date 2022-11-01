Bacon-Ranch Cheese Ball

This is an extra bacon-y version of my go-to ranch cheese ball recipe. If you're a bacon or ranch lover (or both), this is the cheese ball dreams are made of, and will be a staple appetizer for entertaining.

Recipe by fabeveryday
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Chill Time:
2 hrs
Total Time:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
1 large cheese ball
Ingredients

  • 8 slices bacon

  • 2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

  • 2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

  • 1 (1 ounce) package dry ranch dressing mix

  • 1 teaspoon dried minced onion

  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder

  • ½ cup minced fresh chives

  • crackers for serving

Directions

  1. Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels and allow to cool. Crumble bacon slices when cool enough to handle.

  2. Mix together cream cheese, Cheddar cheese, Ranch dressing mix, dried minced onion, garlic powder, and 1/2 of the crumbled bacon in a bowl until well combined. Place the other half of crumbled bacon in the refrigerator until ready to use.

  3. Form cheese mixture into a round ball (it's helpful to use plastic wrap while shaping it). Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

  4. Place remaining crumbled bacon on a plate and stir in minced chives. Remove plastic wrap from the cheese ball and roll it in the bacon and chive mixture, lightly pressing the topping to the cheese ball so it sticks.

  5. Place the coated cheese ball on a serving dish and surround with crackers for dipping.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

112 Calories
10g Fat
1g Carbs
4g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 32
Calories 112
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 10g 13%
Saturated Fat 6g 28%
Cholesterol 28mg 9%
Sodium 205mg 9%
Total Carbohydrate 1g 0%
Protein 4g
Potassium 46mg 1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

