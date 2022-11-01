Appetizers and Snacks Dips and Spreads Recipes Cheese Dips and Spreads Recipes Cheese Ball Recipes Bacon-Ranch Cheese Ball Be the first to rate & review! This is an extra bacon-y version of my go-to ranch cheese ball recipe. If you're a bacon or ranch lover (or both), this is the cheese ball dreams are made of, and will be a staple appetizer for entertaining. Recipe by fabeveryday Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Chill Time: 2 hrs Total Time: 2 hrs 25 mins Servings: 32 Yield: 1 large cheese ball Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 8 slices bacon 2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened 2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese 1 (1 ounce) package dry ranch dressing mix 1 teaspoon dried minced onion ½ teaspoon garlic powder ½ cup minced fresh chives crackers for serving Directions Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels and allow to cool. Crumble bacon slices when cool enough to handle. Mix together cream cheese, Cheddar cheese, Ranch dressing mix, dried minced onion, garlic powder, and 1/2 of the crumbled bacon in a bowl until well combined. Place the other half of crumbled bacon in the refrigerator until ready to use. Form cheese mixture into a round ball (it's helpful to use plastic wrap while shaping it). Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Place remaining crumbled bacon on a plate and stir in minced chives. Remove plastic wrap from the cheese ball and roll it in the bacon and chive mixture, lightly pressing the topping to the cheese ball so it sticks. Place the coated cheese ball on a serving dish and surround with crackers for dipping. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 112 Calories 10g Fat 1g Carbs 4g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 32 Calories 112 % Daily Value * Total Fat 10g 13% Saturated Fat 6g 28% Cholesterol 28mg 9% Sodium 205mg 9% Total Carbohydrate 1g 0% Protein 4g Potassium 46mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Bacon-Ranch Cheese Ball