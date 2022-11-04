Mexican Mocha

Be the first to rate & review!

After having tried a Mexican mocha at a coffee shop I knew I had to come home and create my own.

Recipe by Chef Mo
Mocha in cup with whipped cream
Prep Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 mexican mocha
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons powdered sugar

  • 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

  • ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

  • ¼ teaspoon chili powder

  • 1 cup hot coffee

  • ¼ cup half-and-half creamer

  • whipped cream for topping (optional)

  • cinnamon for sprinkling (optional)

Directions

  1. Combine powdered sugar, cocoa powder, cinnamon, and chili powder in the bottom of a mug.

  2. Pour hot coffee on top and stir until dissolved. Pour in half-and-half creamer and stir.

  3. Top with whipped cream and sprinkle with cinnamon, if desired.

Cook's Note:

Use flavored creamer to change it up depending on the season.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

81 Calories
1g Fat
20g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 1
Calories 81
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 1g 1%
Saturated Fat 1g 3%
Sodium 13mg 1%
Total Carbohydrate 20g 7%
Dietary Fiber 2g 8%
Protein 2g
Potassium 214mg 5%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved