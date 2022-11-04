Recipes Drinks Recipes Coffee Drinks Recipes Mocha Recipes Mexican Mocha Be the first to rate & review! After having tried a Mexican mocha at a coffee shop I knew I had to come home and create my own. Recipe by Chef Mo Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Yield: 1 mexican mocha Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons powdered sugar 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon ¼ teaspoon chili powder 1 cup hot coffee ¼ cup half-and-half creamer whipped cream for topping (optional) cinnamon for sprinkling (optional) Directions Combine powdered sugar, cocoa powder, cinnamon, and chili powder in the bottom of a mug. Pour hot coffee on top and stir until dissolved. Pour in half-and-half creamer and stir. Top with whipped cream and sprinkle with cinnamon, if desired. Cook's Note: Use flavored creamer to change it up depending on the season. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 81 Calories 1g Fat 20g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 1 Calories 81 % Daily Value * Total Fat 1g 1% Saturated Fat 1g 3% Sodium 13mg 1% Total Carbohydrate 20g 7% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Protein 2g Potassium 214mg 5% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Mexican Mocha