Cottage Cheese Alfredo Sauce

This Alfredo sauce skips the heavy cream and butter, but still allows for a taste of indulgence.

Recipe by thedailygourmet
Published on February 15, 2023
closeup of cottage cheese Alfredo sauce
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

  • 1 ½ cups cottage cheese

  • 1 ½ cups evaporated milk

  • 3 ½ ounces freshly grated Parmesan cheese

  • ¼ teaspoon granulated garlic

  • 1 pinch ground white pepper

  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Directions

  1. Add cottage cheese and evaporated milk to the jar of a Vitamix blender (or other high-powered blender); blend on high until smooth, about 30 seconds.

  2. Pour cottage cheese mixture into a sauce pan over medium high heat. Stir in Parmesan cheese. garlic, and white pepper. Cook, stirring often, until sauce has thickened, 15 to 20 minutes; stir in parsley.

Cook's Notes:

I use a Vitamix® blender; results for other blenders may vary.

Serve on pasta of your choice, or use with other recipes that incorporate Alfredo sauce.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

215 Calories
12g Fat
9g Carbs
18g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 215
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 12g 15%
Saturated Fat 7g 37%
Cholesterol 41mg 14%
Sodium 548mg 24%
Total Carbohydrate 9g 3%
Dietary Fiber 0g 0%
Protein 18g
Potassium 264mg 6%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

