Sauces Pasta Sauces Creamy Alfredo Cottage Cheese Alfredo Sauce Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This Alfredo sauce skips the heavy cream and butter, but still allows for a taste of indulgence. Recipe by thedailygourmet Published on February 15, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 20 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 6 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 ½ cups cottage cheese 1 ½ cups evaporated milk 3 ½ ounces freshly grated Parmesan cheese ¼ teaspoon granulated garlic 1 pinch ground white pepper 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley Directions Add cottage cheese and evaporated milk to the jar of a Vitamix blender (or other high-powered blender); blend on high until smooth, about 30 seconds. Pour cottage cheese mixture into a sauce pan over medium high heat. Stir in Parmesan cheese. garlic, and white pepper. Cook, stirring often, until sauce has thickened, 15 to 20 minutes; stir in parsley. Cook's Notes: I use a Vitamix® blender; results for other blenders may vary. Serve on pasta of your choice, or use with other recipes that incorporate Alfredo sauce. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 215 Calories 12g Fat 9g Carbs 18g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 215 % Daily Value * Total Fat 12g 15% Saturated Fat 7g 37% Cholesterol 41mg 14% Sodium 548mg 24% Total Carbohydrate 9g 3% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Protein 18g Potassium 264mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Cottage Cheese Alfredo Sauce