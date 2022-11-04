Recipes Breakfast and Brunch Eggs Scrambled Air Fryer Scrambled Eggs On The Go Be the first to rate & review! This simple air fryer eggs on the go recipe allows you to have a warm protein-packed meal to kick-start your day while your coffee is brewing. I like to place 2 fully cooked turkey sausage links in the basket alongside the ramekin for an added boost of energy. Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 4 mins Cook Time: 6 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 1 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients cooking spray 2 large eggs, beaten salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste Directions Lightly spray a ramekin dish with non-stick cooking spray. Pour in beaten eggs. Set air fryer to 370 degrees F (185 degrees C) and place the ramekin into the air fryer basket. Air fry for 3 minutes. Stir egg mixture and cook for 3 minutes more. Fluff with a fork and season to taste with salt and pepper. Grab and go. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 143 Calories 10g Fat 1g Carbs 13g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 1 Calories 143 % Daily Value * Total Fat 10g 13% Saturated Fat 3g 16% Cholesterol 372mg 124% Sodium 140mg 6% Total Carbohydrate 1g 0% Protein 13g Potassium 134mg 3% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Air Fryer Scrambled Eggs On The Go