Air Fryer Scrambled Eggs On The Go

This simple air fryer eggs on the go recipe allows you to have a warm protein-packed meal to kick-start your day while your coffee is brewing. I like to place 2 fully cooked turkey sausage links in the basket alongside the ramekin for an added boost of energy.

Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole
Prep Time:
4 mins
Cook Time:
6 mins
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Ingredients

  • cooking spray

  • 2 large eggs, beaten

  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Lightly spray a ramekin dish with non-stick cooking spray. Pour in beaten eggs.

  2. Set air fryer to 370 degrees F (185 degrees C) and place the ramekin into the air fryer basket.

  3. Air fry for 3 minutes. Stir egg mixture and cook for 3 minutes more. Fluff with a fork and season to taste with salt and pepper. Grab and go.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

143 Calories
10g Fat
1g Carbs
13g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 1
Calories 143
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 10g 13%
Saturated Fat 3g 16%
Cholesterol 372mg 124%
Sodium 140mg 6%
Total Carbohydrate 1g 0%
Protein 13g
Potassium 134mg 3%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

