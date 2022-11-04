Recipes Meat and Poultry Chicken Chicken Tenders Recipes Air Fryer Pretzel-Crusted Chicken Tenders Be the first to rate & review! These crunchy chicken tenders are very versatile. Serve them as an appetizer, with a dip, or as a main dish. You can also cut them into bite-sized pieces and top a salad. Recipe by Bibi Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour ¼ teaspoon ground turmeric ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper ¼ teaspoon mustard powder 3 ½ ounces salted pretzels, crushed 1 large egg, beaten 1 ½ pounds chicken tenderloins olive oil cooking spray Directions Preheat an air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C), if recommended by manufacturer. Combine flour, turmeric, black pepper, and mustard powder in a large resealable plastic bag. Seal the bag and shake until the dry ingredients are well mixed. Spread crushed pretzels on a plate, and line a second plate with parchment paper. Pat chicken tenders dry with paper towels and add to the bag of seasoned flour. Re-seal the bag, and toss the tenders until lightly coated. Keeping your non-dominant hand dry, dip each tender into the egg, shake off excess, then set on the crushed pretzels, using your dry hand to toss pretzels onto the top. Lightly press the crushed pretzels into each tender. Place each pretzel-coated tender on the parchment-lined plate. Spray both sides with olive oil cooking spray. Add chicken tenders to the preheated air fryer in a single layer. Air fry for 5 to 6 minutes. Using tongs, carefully turn tenders and air fry until chicken is no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, 5 to 6 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Serve immediately. Cook's Notes: Crush pretzels inside a heavy duty plastic bag using a rolling pin or a heavy pan. Some texture is desirable. This recipe was developed for a 5.3 quart basket-style air fryer. Different sizes and styles may require a time adjustment. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 323 Calories 4g Fat 24g Carbs 44g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 323 % Daily Value * Total Fat 4g 6% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Cholesterol 145mg 48% Sodium 554mg 24% Total Carbohydrate 24g 9% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 44g Potassium 499mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Air Fryer Pretzel-Crusted Chicken Tenders