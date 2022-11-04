Air Fryer Pretzel-Crusted Chicken Tenders

Preheat an air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C), if recommended by manufacturer.

Combine flour, turmeric, black pepper, and mustard powder in a large resealable plastic bag. Seal the bag and shake until the dry ingredients are well mixed.

Spread crushed pretzels on a plate, and line a second plate with parchment paper.

Pat chicken tenders dry with paper towels and add to the bag of seasoned flour. Re-seal the bag, and toss the tenders until lightly coated.

Keeping your non-dominant hand dry, dip each tender into the egg, shake off excess, then set on the crushed pretzels, using your dry hand to toss pretzels onto the top. Lightly press the crushed pretzels into each tender.

Place each pretzel-coated tender on the parchment-lined plate. Spray both sides with olive oil cooking spray. Add chicken tenders to the preheated air fryer in a single layer.