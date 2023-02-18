Recipes Main Dishes Casserole Recipes Chicken Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Bake Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This main entree comes together fast with a handful of ingredients, once you make the sauce. My Cottage Cheese Alfredo Sauce makes the dish both lighter and higher in protein. Recipe by thedailygourmet Published on February 18, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Bake Time: 55 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 20 mins Servings: 5 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Cottage Cheese Alfredo Sauce: 1 ½ cups cottage cheese 1 ½ cups evaporated milk 3 ½ ounces freshly grated Parmesan cheese ¼ teaspoon granulated garlic 1 pinch ground white pepper 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley Casserole: 1 tablespoon butter 2 cloves garlic, minced ½ teaspoon salt 1 pinch freshly ground black pepper 3 cups uncooked rotini pasta 1 cup chicken broth 1 cup chopped broccoli 1 (6 ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast, cubed ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese Directions Cottage Cheese Alfredo Sauce: Add cottage cheese and evaporated milk to the jar of a Vitamix blender (or other high-powered blender); blend on high until smooth, about 30 seconds. Pour cottage cheese mixture into a sauce pan over medium high heat. Stir in Parmesan cheese. garlic, and white pepper. Cook, stirring often, until sauce has thickened, 15 to 20 minutes; stir in parsley. Set aside. Casserole: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Place butter in an 8x8-inch baking dish; microwave on Medium until melted, about 30 seconds. Sprinkle minced garlic, the 1/2 teaspoon salt, and the pinch black pepper over melted butter. Add rotini pasta evenly into the dish; pour chicken broth over pasta. Layer chopped broccoli on top. Sprinkle the cubed chicken pieces with Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Place chicken pieces on top of broccoli. Pour Alfredo sauce evenly over the casserole. Cover tightly with aluminum foil. Bake in the preheated oven until pasta is tender, about 50 minutes. Remove foil; sprinkle casserole with Parmesan cheese. Turn on the broiler and broil until golden, about 2 minutes. Editor's Note: To substitute with prepared Alfredo sauce, you will need about 2-1/2 cups. Cook's Note: I use a Vitamix® blender to make the sauce; results for other blenders may vary. You can also serve the sauce alone on pasta of your choice, or use with other recipes that incorporate Alfredo sauce. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 707 Calories 48g Fat 47g Carbs 24g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 5 Calories 707 % Daily Value * Total Fat 48g 62% Saturated Fat 19g 96% Cholesterol 91mg 30% Sodium 1976mg 86% Total Carbohydrate 47g 17% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Protein 24g Potassium 273mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Bake