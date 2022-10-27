Recipes Meat and Poultry Chicken Chicken Tenders Recipes Pretzel Crusted Chicken Tenders Be the first to rate & review! These pretzel-coated tenders bake up crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Dip into the honey-mustard sauce for the perfect salty-sweet combo. Recipe by France C Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Honey-Mustard Dipping Sauce ¼ cup mayonnaise 1 tablespoon honey 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard ⅛ teaspoon garlic powder Chicken Tenders ½ teaspoon ground paprika ½ teaspoon garlic powder ½ teaspoon onion powder ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 pound chicken tenders 2 cups miniature pretzels 1 large egg 1 tablespoon water ½ cup all-purpose flour cooking spray Directions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine mayonnaise, honey, mustard, and garlic powder for the dipping sauce in a small bowl and set aside. Combine paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper in a small dish. Sprinkle evenly on both sides of the chicken tenders. Pulse pretzels in a small food processor or blender jar until evenly crushed, but not powdery. Place pretzel crumbs into a shallow dish. Lightly whisk egg and water In a second dish. Add flour to a third dish. Place dishes in the following order: flour, egg mixture, pretzels. Dip each tender into flour, shaking off any excess. Next, dip into egg mixture, letting any excess drip off. Coat chicken in pretzel crumbs last and place on the prepared baking sheet. Spray liberally with cooking spray. Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 13 to 15 minutes. Turn tenders over halfway through cooking, and spray with additional cooking spray. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Serve with the dipping sauce. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 482 Calories 15g Fat 52g Carbs 34g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 482 % Daily Value * Total Fat 15g 19% Saturated Fat 3g 14% Cholesterol 118mg 39% Sodium 1229mg 53% Total Carbohydrate 52g 19% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Protein 34g Potassium 405mg 9% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Pretzel Crusted Chicken Tenders